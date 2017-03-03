SF Police Withdraw from FBI anti-terrorism taskforce to deny information to Trump

San Francisco has taken its defiance of the feds to a new level, ending its cooperation with the FBI in an anti-terror initiative begun after 9/11 – a move crtitics say could get innocent people killed.

Critics say the sanctuary city by the bay’s latest decision to forego cooperation with Washington, by dropping out of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, could put lives at risk. The JTTF has been credited with foiling 93 Islamist terrorist attacks and plots against the U.S. since 2001, including 12 this year, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Heritage Foundation. There are another 1,000 investigations into suspected terror activity nationwide.

These staggering statistics make the recent decision by the San Francisco police department to end the city’s partnership with the JTTF, at the behest of local activist groups that alleged Arabs and Muslims are wrongly targeted by the FBI and will be more so under the Trump administration, all the more concerning, said retired federal law enforcement officials.

The San Francisco Police Department has suspended its nearly decade-long cooperation with the FBI’s anti-terrorism task force, the department announced Wednesday night after months of negotiations with civil liberty groups.

The announcement comes after civil liberties groups raised alarms that such cooperation under a Donald Trump administration was troublesome since the president has publicly stated a disregard for constitutional protections.

“I’m proud of San Francisco,” said former ACLU lawyer John Crew, who explicitly called the move an act of resistance.

