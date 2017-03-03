San Francisco has taken its defiance of the feds to a new level, ending its cooperation with the FBI in an anti-terror initiative begun after 9/11 – a move crtitics say could get innocent people killed.
Critics say the sanctuary city by the bay’s latest decision to forego cooperation with Washington, by dropping out of the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, could put lives at risk. The JTTF has been credited with foiling 93 Islamist terrorist attacks and plots against the U.S. since 2001, including 12 this year, according to the Washington, D.C.-based Heritage Foundation. There are another 1,000 investigations into suspected terror activity nationwide.
These staggering statistics make the recent decision by the San Francisco police department to end the city’s partnership with the JTTF, at the behest of local activist groups that alleged Arabs and Muslims are wrongly targeted by the FBI and will be more so under the Trump administration, all the more concerning, said retired federal law enforcement officials.
The San Francisco Police Department has suspended its nearly decade-long cooperation with the FBI’s anti-terrorism task force, the department announced Wednesday night after months of negotiations with civil liberty groups.
The announcement comes after civil liberties groups raised alarms that such cooperation under a Donald Trump administration was troublesome since the president has publicly stated a disregard for constitutional protections.
“I’m proud of San Francisco,” said former ACLU lawyer John Crew, who explicitly called the move an act of resistance.
SF Police Withdraw from FBI anti-terrorism taskforce to deny information to Trump,
What was that objection to California seceding from the Union again? Someone enlighten me as to why its a bad idea?
Maybe with the next earthquake SF will break off and sink into the ocean.
let san francisco burn in there own hipocrisy.
If I was an islamic extremist San Francisco would be my #1 target without FBI help my chances of getting caught are greatly reduced I hope they pay for that stupid move. When it happens the first thing they will do is call the FBI and I prey that the call falls on deaf ears.
Ask Kate Steinle’s family if this is a good idea.
The FBI should just withdraw all forces and Leave it to the terrorists.
Any Californian who continues to vote Democrat will have blood on their hands when the attacks start. California will be target one. Glad I live 20 miles from Disneyland.
San Francisco is truly the land and home of the kooks and this action shows they are also, stupid, arrogant and lack any level of common sense. I hope President Trump and the Federal Government in general stomps down on them with everything they can legally do. Don’t fund them a dime and don’t give them any help.
You people that vote you really should rethink your vote and what it won’t get you if you don’t. Some of you will probably suffer because of this decision.
San Francisco is a city that obstructs justice. If you murdered someone, hide in San Francisco. They do not uphold the laws there.
This is what happens when the AGENDAS needs outweigh the SAFETY of the PEOPLE.
#SF– if you have a rash of terrorists attacks, don’t call on the Feds. Run to the piers and jump in the Pacific
Maybe President Trump should build a wall around San Francisco and keep these morons out of the general population. Imagine the cry babies wails if terrorists bombed that city.
SF is a beautiful but depraved city. Actions like this don’t surprise me but if I lived there I’d be mad as hell and I wouldn’t want to take it anymore..!!
We’ll all be better off when San Francisco and the rest of California drops off into the Pacific.
Who ever believed San Francisco would become their own worst enemy. I mean we always hoped but never thought it would actually come to fruition.