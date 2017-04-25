SF: BART Passengers Unprotected from Mob of Attackers

A Saturday night BART ride took a harrowing turn when a train car was commandeered by dozens of juveniles, authorities report.
About 9:30 p.m., witnesses said between 40 to 60 youths jumped the fare gates at the Coliseum Station, poured out onto the platform and boarded a Dublin-bound train, according to a BART police report.
Once on board, the juveniles “committed multiple strong arm robberies of bags and cellphones,” leaving at least two riders with facial and head injuries that required paramedic treatment, the report said. Seven people were robbed during the incident, including one on the platform.
The teenagers all fled into the surrounding neighborhood before officers arrived, according to the report.
Spokeswoman Alicia Trost said Monday that BART is pulling surveillance video which will be shared with Oakland police, the Oakland Unified School District and the Oakland Housing Authority in an effort to identify the teenagers. Further information was unavailable and images will not be released to the public as the suspects are minors.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: So… how exactly are these “youths” supposed to be caught if no description is given and no videos are released. Perhaps the description of these thugs doesn’t fit the media narrative? If authorities truly want to catch these criminals, then provide a description to the media and have the media report it. It’s quite obvious that the people who were robbed and assaulted actually saw the criminals.
Riders have reported a series of robberies on BART trains recently, SFGate stated, but this is apparently the first takeover type of incident.
BART’s new police chief, Carlos Rojas, whose hiring was announced last week, is hoping to increase the number of police officers both at stations and aboard trains, according to CBS San Francisco.
Mob violence coming to your town soon, if it is not there yet. All apprehended should be charged to the full extend of the laws.
Everyone wearing a mask or hood should be arrested at all violent protests or destructive demonstrations also.
I’ve never understood WHY these entrance turnstiles are always so damn low that they CAN be hopped over so dam easily.. AND WHA ever happened to security being NEAR those spots to apprehend those who DO jump over.
IMO every damn one of these “Juveniles” need to be charged as adults once they are located…
Well, we were lead to believe that the beautiful accepting of all, SF & Bay area was a utopia. Welcome to your liberal policies. This is what you have to look forward to.
This is so sickening!
And imo until the powers that be come CRACKING down like a hammer from heaven on these sorts of savages, we will keep seeing it more and more often, cause these criminal scumbags see there being little reason to NOT do the crime as the penalties (if any actually come that is) are so damn weak as to not deter a solitary soul.
The video needs to be released — there is no expectation of privacy in a public location. It is a thin excuse at best because they are juveniles. Quite honestly, no one knows for sure —
they could be a bunch of 18 year olds, but again, age should not matter! The real reason is because the offenders were probably non-white. Let’s just say Oakland doesn’t exactly have a lot of whites in this part of the city. Now, you get up into the Hills and it is an entirely different world.
Also, with Californian’s being disarmed by the ruling class, there is very little risk of a passenger carrying a gun to be able to defend oneself and the teens know this!
The swiftness of this attack also shows how the police simply cannot protect people in an instant. They were proud of their 5 minute response time, problem is the attack took place in seconds! I don’t want police on every corner and with budgets as they are, I don’t think it is possible.
[The video needs to be released — there is no expectation of privacy in a public location. It is a thin excuse at best because they are juveniles.]
Ive never understood that lame duck excuse either. IF THESE criminal sicko’s are bloody old enough to organize and orgistrate the damn crime, they are bloody old enough to be publicly humiliated by having their faces adorn the local and national news channels..
CA, a state with a sanctuary city mentality, demonstrates a disregard for the rule of law. “Selective law enforcement” degrades respect for the law and inspires so called “youths” (thugs) to act like animals (Berkeley). One must wonder how many of these hatchlings are themselves are illegal or from illegal stock. California makes its own problems and exports them to other states.
As a regular public-transportation rider myself, I have a fear of this happening. Authorities should take every measure to prosecute this and all similar crimes including releasing the videos with close-up still photography. This should be stopped and ALL measures should be taken to stop it ASAP.
I am just wondering. If one of those passengers who got assaulted, had been a CCW permit holder and had shot that kid attacking him DEAD ON THE FRIKKEN spot, how much air time this attack would now be getting.
CAUSE if it wasn’t for this article on GOP i wouldn’t even know of it..
You have the ex President Obama to thank for this chaos that the youths are exhibiting, since he condoned it and the other violent protests we see.
Let’s hope these little ******** stay in Cali where it’s so messed up already, that they deserve them.
Come to Texas, and try this, someone’s going to die!
I fear that’s not a reliable prediction anymore since the Texas Legislature is currently under the rule of a Leftist anti-gunner who uses his power to stop OUR agenda, and advance his own. Joe Strauss deserves to be ousted, not only from his leadership role, but from the Legislature.
[ Come to Texas, and try this, someone’s going to die!]
Can you imagine the liberal outrage if one of those kids DID get shot?!
@ltuser: I agree — It would have been: Shock — Horror — They were just juveniles and shouldn’t have been shot because they were mobbing, robbing (with threat of deadly force) and hitting people in the face! You should have called 9-1-1. The police would have been right over — Oh, that’s right, we didn’t have any police there at the time, but they did their best… You know, they did arrive within 5 minutes.
They would be very easy to identify in Kentucky. They would have multiple largish holes, center of mass. Funny how these incidents never seem to occur in concealed carry states.
Concealed carry would have prevented this act. The animals never would have gotten on the train if they knew there was a possibility of getting shot in their empty heads.
Frank C, you are absolutely right. Just like the rioters & arsonists on college campuses wouldn’t pull their **** if the police were allowed to do their jobs & move in with the billy clubs or shoot if necessary.
Too dam right. AND THIS is what happens when you disarm the population.
If I may be permitted to offer an explanation for the decision to keep the video evidence from the public, it is because every member of that mob was a White, Christian, heterosexual male.
You’re being sarcastic aren’t you? If the attackers were white of any kind, the attack would be national headlines for weeks with the libs gushing about intolerance. Remember the Hispanic man who shot Trayvon Martin who was banging his head into the concrete? The media lied to make Zimmerman seem like a racist. Then, when they found out he was Hispanic, they coined a new phrase, ” White Hispanic.”
Quoting Commissioner Frank Reagan, community outreach and hug-a-thug programs are great but the job of the Police is to Enforce the Law and get Criminals off the Streets!
A good example for the ability to carry! It is amazing that more injuries were not received. Looks like SF is now a sanctuary city for all hoodlums.