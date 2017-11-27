Sexual Harassment: Pelosi wants due process for Democrats, none for Republicans

Yesterday, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi declared “zero tolerance” on sexual misconduct.

So, Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) — who used more than $27,000 in taxpayer dollars to settle a complaint that an employee was fired for refusing his sexual advances — is toast, right?

Wrong. In the past few weeks a multitude of loopholes have emerged to give cover to badly behaving Dems. Pelosi yesterday used a loophole trifecta for Conyers on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”

“We are strengthened by due process. Just because someone is accused — and was it one accusation? Is it two?” Pelosi said. “John Conyers is an icon in our country,” and finally, “He has done a great deal to protect women.”

Legal settlements were sufficient to force Bill O’Reilly out, and accusations are enough to demand that Roy Moore withdraw. But not so for Democrats, whose usefulness to women has given them carte blanche to harass them going back to Bill Clinton, Ted Kennedy and beyond. Pelosi’s implied suspicion about Conyers’ accuser, touting of Conyers’ reputation, and citing of his legislative record means this: If you’re a woman working on Capitol Hill, run like hell. A number of men have been deemed to have politically based diplomatic immunity and you’re the little lambs within the confines of a sexual petting zoo.

So how about Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.)?

“I don’t think you can equate Senator Franken with Roy Moore,” Pelosi continued. “We’re talking about a child molester.”

So that’s a hard pass on Franken. He gets the “not Roy Moore” loophole.

Also, we are apparently no longer strengthened by due process. Moore is a “child molester” because a jury of Nancy Pelosi has declared it so.

Moore’s accusers are to be believed but Conyers’ accusers are not so lucky.

“I don’t know who they are,” she quipped.

OK then.

Democrats nationwide are finally admitting, 25 years later, they were wrong to back Bill Clinton. But not the most powerful woman in Congress.

“They were impeaching the president of the United States for something that had nothing to do with the performance of his duties.”

Women on Capitol Hill need to know unwanted gropes from Pelosi’s boorish cronies are a secondary consideration to their legislative records.

But Pelosi’s in good company. U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren — her party’s national standard bearer — last week pushed aside punishment for Al Franken and refocused in bizarre hypotheticals with “shift managers” and “jerks” in accounting, blathering “when the shift manager decides that maybe giving the good shifts only to women who will play sex games back in the dressing room is not a good idea, and when the jerk over in accounting decides that pressing up against women who are caught at the photocopying machine might not be smart, and when the boss decides that telling those dirty jokes and talking about who’s got great boobs and a killer ass better rethink his management strategy … then we’ll know there’s been real change.”

Real change indeed. But not in Washington, D.C., where crime and punishment are determined by your party line.

