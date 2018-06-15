Sex, Lies, and Betrayal at the FBI

If Jeff Sessions and Christopher Wray want to clean house at the FBI, they’ll be well advised to pack a good lunch. Cleaning this house will be an all-day job. The agency under James Comey has been more corrupt than we thought.
The long-awaited findings of the inspector general at the Justice Department were finally released Thursday, and it reveals clearly that officials high up in the food chain were out to protect Hillary Clinton by any means necessary.
The inspector general discovered a smoking gun, and, if we are to believe our eyes, couldn’t see clearly whether there was a bullet in it. Peter Strzok, the FBI official who was a major player in the investigation into Mrs. Clinton’s private email server reveals just how the FBI was conducting the investigation. It is not reassuring reading.
Three months before the election, when it was just beginning to dawn on Washington that Donald Trump might not be the clown that just about everyone in the media was saying he was, Lisa Page, an FBI lawyer and Mr. Strzok’s off-campus lover, was so worried that Mr. Trump might be elected, she couldn’t wait for reassurance in pillow talk. She sent a semi-desperate text message to the lover.
“Trump’s not ever going to become president, right? Right?”
Mr. Strzok replied: “No. No, he’s not. We’ll stop it.”
Michael Horowitz, the inspector general, reassures us all. “We did not find documentary or testimonial evidence that improper considerations, including political bias, directly affected the specific investigations we reviewed.”
And this: “While we did not find that these decisions were the result of political bias on [James Comey’s] part, we nevertheless concluded that by departing so clearly and dramatically from FBI and department norms, the decisions negatively impacted the perception of the FBI and the department as fair administrators of justice.”
This is how things work in the swamp. Swamp creatures live by a unique moral code. Nothing to see in the swamp. Just move along, please.
Jeff Sessions warned a day ahead of the release of the inspector general’s report that glib explanations might not satisfy a public appetite for small-j justice. “If anyone else shows up in this report to have done something that requires termination, we will do so.” Mr. Sessions, who speaks with a welcome lack of bombast, sounds like he meant it.
But back in the swamp, Mr. Comey himself quickly established the first line of defense, in an op-ed for The New York Times, that the swamp was innocent of everything, a version of “who are you going to believe, me or your eyes?”
“First,” he wrote, “the inspector general’s team went through the FBI’s work with a microscope and found no evidence that bias or improper motivation affected the investigation, which I know was done competently, honestly and independently.”
Mr. Comey was obviously reading something else. Here’s the text of the inspector general himself: ” these text messages also caused us to assess [Mr.] Strzok’s decision on October 16 to prioritize the Russia investigation over following up [on the Hillary Clinton inquiry] the investigative lead discovered on the [Anthony] Weiner laptop. We concluded that we did not have confidence that this decision by Strzok was free from bias.”
The inspector general concluded, he says, that “when one senior FBI official, Strzok, who was helping lead the Russia investigation at the time, conveys in a text message to another senior FBI official, [Miss] Page, that ‘we’ll stop candidate Trump from being elected’ — after other extensive text messages between the two, disparaging Trump — it is not only indicative of a biased state of mind but, even more seriously, implies a willingness to take official action to impact the presidential candidate’s electoral prospects. This is antithetical to the core values of the FBI and the Department of Justice.”
Some core. Some values. You don’t have to read between the lines to see that, try as the inspector general does, to give as much help as he can to Mr. Comey and the Justice Department, he concludes that Donald Trump, mean, crude, vulgarian as the swamp may think he is, is nevertheless right about how the prevailing political establishment was out to cook the election result.
This is scandal and outrage beyond bias. The FBI, which only yesterday was one of the most respected and highly regarded agencies of the government, has become regarded as perhaps one of the most corrupt because it can destroy anyone — even a presidential candidate — once it commits the resources of the federal government to the cause.
The KGB never persecuted better. Robert Mueller, friend and protector of James Comey, has been chasing the wrong rabbit.
• Wesley Pruden is editor in chief emeritus of The Times.
Does anyone still believe the law applies to upper level government employees? Is it time to storm the bastille yet? Oil up the guillotines.
Get some rope gonna need alot time for public Hangings for treason
Just “drain” the damn swamp!!!!!
I worked for the government in a civvie job after the service. Believe me, accepting gifts of any kind from clients or people we dealt with was a FIRING offense. We had to take an ethics course (online power point) every year.
Wray INSULTED and DISSED thousands of honest FBI agents throughout the country by saying THEY have to take training because THEY are somehow clueless about ethics or are bad actors. BS. It’s the top echelon who did this. And Strzok still has his job!
Why are the names of the other scum and bad cops redacted?
That’s too quick! Ready the racks! I want to see entrails!
I have a prediction. There will be lots of finger pointing, talking heads giving all sorts of angles, much hand wringing and in the end nobody goes to jail.
Disgusting.
Right. Other than a few Mueller ham sandwiches.
Based on the Inspector General’s report NO ONE will go to jail. The IG is little more than a watchdog group in this matter with no legal basis to bring indictments, issue subpoenas and/or prosecute anyone. A Special Counsel needs to be appointed that will go after those who broke the law. All this report does is gloss over facts that are pretty much already out in the public realm. For anyone who has been following any of this its just another way to further infuriate us and remind us that laws were broken and those who broke them skipped away scott free not having to answer to one iota of what they did. And Comey comes off like he did absolutely nothing wrong. His mistake was sitting on the news of Anthony Weiner’s laptop for nearly a month until he was pressured by investigators in NY as to getting warrants to retrieve the contents pertinent to his investigation. That month long delay caused him to have to come out and announce that further emails had been found pertaining to HRC and did undoubtedly cause her some damage (luckily) during the investigation. I’m sure that pained him very much since he bent over backwards for HRC.
I sure wouldn’t risk the farm betting against your prediction. The fix is in.
The death penalty should be applied to ALL government employees who abuse their power. There is no excuse for allowing these government vermin to live.
If no one is charged in this mess, then expect more of the same in the future. Punishment is the deterant for breaking the law, no indictment no deterant.
“This is scandal and outrage beyond bias. The FBI, which only yesterday was one of the most respected and highly regarded agencies of the government, has become regarded as perhaps one of the most corrupt because it can destroy anyone — even a presidential candidate — once it commits the resources of the federal government to the cause.”
Really? Because I don’t remember the Good ‘ol Days when the FBI was honest and respected. It was a swamp creature’s paradise from the start and always has been. J. Edgar Hoover was a crooked swamp creature who collected confidential information on all of his political adversaries, which was everyone. Presidents were afraid of him, and did the happy dance when he finally died.
I’d go so far as to say JE Hoover helped invent the swamp. The FBI has been a corrupt tool of coercion against American citizens for far too long.
Fire them all. Delete the FBI. Tear down the J. Edgar Hoover building. Leave a memorial crater where it once stood.
Trying to salvage the “good parts” of the FBI is like trying to salvage the good parts of Obamacare. Just erase the whole miserable failure and be done with it.
Un*******believable! There should be many arrests, starting with obama and HRC!
All one needs to know is that when the FBI conducted the interview of Hillary Clinton either they forgot that they are supposed to be the country’s pre-eminent law enforcement agency or they pulled the Keystone Kops manual off the bookshelf and followed its guidelines. What does that mean. First off it was done just before a long holiday weekend for starters. AND they never placed Ms. Clinton under oath, never advised her of her rights, never video taped, nor audio recorded or even have a written transcription of what questions she was asked and what answers she provided. Are you kidding me? Do you think if you or I were ever involved in some type of federal probe and called in for questioning that we would be afforded the same types of courtesy? Never before have I ever heard of such ridiculous nonsense and it being passed over the American public that it was an actual investigation. Doesn’t even rise to the level of a formal interview for that matter. CONTINUED….
CONTINUED…As for this Inspector General’s report is that’s all it really is. More of a report than an investigation. Most of the things it contains have already been made public and exposed on Sean Hannity’s program through the investigators of Judicial Watch. For all its worth the IG’s reported recommendations are already implemented and were completely ignored. Besides that the IG’s report DOES NOT contain any teeth that can actually bring anyone up on charges such as a Special Counsel appointed to investigate. In my opinion, I can’t see where the IG comes away with “NO BIAS” apparent in how these FBI agents acted. Huh? What?!? What does he think accounts for the behavior of Strzok and Page if not personal, inherent bias? At this point Donald Trump has to step up and dismiss AG Sessions and appoint someone who isn’t afraid to ask the questions that need to be asked, issue subpoenas and do a full and impartial investigation that will yield actual prosecutions.
How the IG could conclude–after putting all the stuff he did in this report–that “there was no bias in the investigation–just boggles the mind! Of COURSE there was bias–it drips from every PAGE of this report, the FBI’s HATRED of Pres. Trump and their determination to bring him down by ANY means necessary!
The Mueller investigation should be suspended NOW, and charges filed against him and all his OTHER fellow travelers for their BLATANT witch hunt and SEDITION in attempting a bloodless coup de’ etat against a LEGALLY elected President. The damned COMMUCRATS responsible for this need to be prosecuted, and the REST OF THEM need to STOP with their sedition and treason against our country and our President.
Where can these Government Cretins go! They’ll be recognized anywhere…… how about the bayou w/cinder blocks…. the ‘gators run the swamp there.
Here’s a quote I find MOST appropriate for this situation:
Acquitting the guilty and condeming the innocent–the Lord detests them both.
–Proverbs 17:15
Trump made a BIG mistake not firing Sessions, Rosenstein, Mueller and the whole lot months ago. So, ok, he and everybody else was waiting, waiting for the IG report–like they REALLY expected a fair deal in this ANYWHERE by ANYONE??!! Mr. President, we have NO rule of law in place in America with a DOJ, FBI and CIA gone rogue–a VERY dangerous position to be in with Hussein Bozo’s coup STILL in place and not ONE person or thing stopping it. If Trump doesn’t fire Sessions, Mueller, Rosenstein NOW and get rid of ALL Bozo’s hold overs he’s crazy. Wray should be replaced right now because he’s stupid. Announcing that the agents will receive “training in objectivity” is mumbo-jumbo Bozo tactics. He tried to retrain the military by taking away their right to fight and win. Or traitor Ryan’s “better way” mumbo-jumbo–all commie BS. Mueller imprisoned Mannefort today as a show of POWER and nothing less and if Trump still thinks he’s going to be exonerated in ANYTHING he again has his head in the sand. He will be sandbagged, they want him gone and there’s NO ONE stopping Bozo’z henchmen. Fire them ALL and please do not give Mueller an interview–geez!!
The CRIME is here is that no one has been charged. A Special Counsel needs to be appointed to bring this to it’s lawful conclusion.
These criminals walk free, and yet our president is harassed on a daily basis by this leftist clown.