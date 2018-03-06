Sex change surgeries skyrocket amid transgender movement, study finds

Skeptics are standing athwart the transgender movement, yelling stop, as a new study shows sex-reassignment surgeries are on the rise.
The number of procedures, including the removal and construction of external genitalia, increased nearly fourfold from 2000 to 2014, according to the study published Wednesday in the journal JAMA Surgery.
Joseph Backholm, president of the Family Policy Institute of Washington, said there is “no conclusive evidence” that these procedures lead to beneficial outcomes for transgender patients.
“People who go through gender-masking surgeries — you can’t actually change your gender — still experience disproportionate levels of stress, anxiety and suicidality,” Mr. Backholm said. “It calls into question whether rushing into this is actually helpful.”
The study’s authors, who are affiliated with Harvard University and the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, looked at data compiled in the National Inpatient Sample from more than 1,000 hospitals. They identified nearly 38,000 patients who were classified under transsexualism or gender-identity disorder diagnosis codes between 2000 and 2014.
The study found a 3.67-fold increase in the number of patients with those diagnosis codes over the 15-year span, from 3.87 to 14.22 patients per 100,000. Overall, the report found 4,118 sex-reassignment surgeries were performed.
Activists say surgical intervention to bring one’s body into alignment with one’s identity is necessary for some, but not all transgender patients.
The JAMA study’s authors said expanding insurance coverage is an “important first step in enabling transgender patients to access previously unaffordable, yet necessary, gender-affirming care.”
“Policies banning discrimination based on gender identity among third-party payers are essential to engage transgender patients in care and ensure coverage of these medically necessary procedures,” they said.
They cited a study from 2000, published in the journal Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, that found “even minor surgical alterations in transgender patients can have a profound improvement on patients’ self-esteem and functioning.”
But further research has raised doubts about sex-reassignment surgeries.
In June 2016, the Obama administration’s own Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services found there is “not enough evidence to determine whether gender reassignment surgery improves health outcomes for Medicare beneficiaries with gender dysphoria.”
“There were conflicting (inconsistent) study results — of the best designed studies, some reported benefits while others reported harms,” the agency said in a proposed decision memo.
And in 2004, Birmingham University’s Aggressive Research Intelligence Facility reviewed more than 100 medical studies of post-operative transgender patients and “found no robust scientific evidence that gender reassignment surgery is clinically effective,” the Guardian reported.
Ryan T. Anderson, a senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation and author of the just-released “When Harry Became Sally: Responding to the Transgender Movement,” said there is “no robust science” to support the transgender movement’s claims.
“The best science shows that 80 to 95 percent of children with a gender-identity conflict will grow out of it,” Mr. Anderson said Friday on the Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.” “The best science shows that 41 percent of people who identify as transgender will attempt suicide at some point in their lives, and that people after they have sex-reassignment surgery — 19 times more likely to die by suicide.”
He said society needs to “hit the pause button” and consider “how we can help people who are suffering.”
“Because obviously if you feel so distressed in your own body that you would contemplate reassigning your sex, you’re suffering,” Mr. Anderson said, “and we need to have a more compassionate and effective response to these people.”
Better get those mental hospitals back open. We’re going to need them.
We shouldn’t have shut them in the first bloody place.
AND WHO the hell is paying for all of these surgeries?? US the tax victim?
If transgenderism is so normal, why do these people have such a high suicide rate? 41% of transgenders attempt suicide. Like you said Snowy, open up the mental hospitals. The sad thing is they are teaching this in schools and the young kids do not know what to think. Sad!
“you can’t actually change your gender — still experience disproportionate levels of stress, anxiety and suicidality”
That’s because you’ve finally eliminated all possibilities of it being someone else’s fault. It’s not “the system”. It’s not “society”. It’s not your “gender”.
It’s you.
And the reality sets in after these people have already mutilated themselves and often rendered themselves sterile. Now you’re neck-deep in surgical debt, unable to have children, condemned to take expensive hormone therapy indefinitely, and you STILL have all the original emotional baggage you started with. You’re way worse off than if you had done nothing. All your efforts for the last several years have only dug you deeper into a hole, and some of your new problems are irreversible.
What a depressing situation.
And you’re most likely a godless liberal so there’s no spiritual hope either. You’re just a pathetic excuse and there’s no longer any way to pretend otherwise.
I’m surprised the suicide rate isn’t higher.
And i forget who said it, but somewhere like 60% OF THOSE WHO do GET REASSIGNMENT surgery regret it and opt to go BACK to their original gender…
Where does all the money come from to engage in this nonsense? I bet eventually it’s you and me.
Well, lets look at the # of idiot judges, who over the years, have made rulings that we, the tax victim SHOULD pay for it, whether for idiots in the military, or for snowflakes in prisons..
Mathew 5:29
“And if thy right eye offend thee, pluck it out, and cast it from thee: for it is profitable for thee that one of thy members should perish, and not that thy whole body should be cast into hell.”
Pelosi/Schumer 101
And if thy sexual member offend thee, slice it off and cast it from thee, for it is profitable for the Democrats that one of its members be deformed, self-emulated than the whole party be cast out of office come election time.,,,so says the fallible liberal god in the mirror
inluminatuo, That’s down right funny! I almost lost it when I read your post. Thanks for the chuckle.
One of the things have always found interesting about male individuals who are transsexual, transgender or just a transvestite
They all want to be changed into a gorgeous woman
Which obviously is not all women, so there is more going on than wanting to be a woman. It has to be a particular kind of woman
If not, since some women want to be men why not think they are one of them, and just skip the surgery?
I also want to see the statistics.. How many of these “its” are men wanting to be women, vs how many are women wanting to be men?
AND how many of them then stay gay/lesbian?
Because they don’t actually believe their own nonsense. They want you and me to believe it so they can feel superior.
Then they get moonbat insanely mad when you and I don’t drink the liberal kool aid, due to the obvious gaps in logic. What they say simply doesn’t make any sense, and it’s self-contradictory.
For instance:
If you can be whatever “gender” or “identity” you think you are, then why are you complaining about the so-called Wage Gap? Just decide to be a white hetero man and get a job paying 20 billion dollars a year. Simple as that, right?
We’ve been saying for years (because it’s obvious) that Gay Marriage will lead to legalized pedophilia. CONSPIRACY THEORY! But then the lib elites give an Oscar to “Call Me By Your Name”, a movie I like to refer to as Brokeback Pedophile. Its purpose is to normalize pedophilia so they can ultimately legalize it and then discriminate against those of us who don’t actively celebrate it.
Libs lie. And sometimes they actually understand that since they’re lying, what they say isn’t actually true.
Sad to say and I’m sure people will disagree, but they can’t change the feelings of emptiness on the inside. The need to find the One True GOD and not this false one they worship who promises everything but delivers nothing but pain. These people are lost and follow whoever will tell them what they want to hear.
They can’t find God. Someone with real compassion must show them God or they won’t ever get there. Look at the path of destruction in Romans 1:21-32.
They knew God
They glorified Him not
They became vain in their imaginations
Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools
Changed the glory of God into a corruptible image
God gave them up to their unclean lusts
They changed the truth of God into a lie
Vile affections-homosexuality
Causes damage to their own bodies
God gave them up to a reprobate mind (unsavable)
Being filled with a multitude of sinful traits and actions, including hatred of God and without natural affection
They know they are worthy of death by God’s judgment
They take pleasure in others sinning too
You need to reach them before they become unsavable. We can’t tell for sure but God can. All we can do is keep trying.