Several close races could result in runoffs, recounts in battleground states

Several key midterm races were too close to call Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Here’s a look at some of the closest races in the country.

Georgia

The race for Georgia governor remains close Wednesday morning with Democrat Stacey Abrams calling for a runoff between she and Republican Brian Kemp. At 5:50 a.m., Kemp had 50.5 percent of the vote to Abrams 48.6 percent and Libertarian Party candidate Ted Metz had 0.9 percent.

Thousands of absentee and provisional ballots remain to be counted.

Kemp remains confident that he will win.

“There are votes left to count, but we have a very strong lead. and folks, make no mistake: The math is on our side to win this election,” Kemp told his supporters overnight.

A potential runoff would be held on Dec. 4.

In a speech, Abrams called out her opponent, who is secretary of state for Georgia, for widespread accusations of not approving voter registrations in minority communities in a timely manner.

“This election has tested our faith,” Abrams said Wednesday. “I’m not going to name names, but some have worked hard to take our vote away.”

Florida

In the state’s hotly contested Senate race, Republican Gov. Rick Scott beat back the blue wave by defeating entrenched Democrat Bill Nelson in a race that was almost too close to call. Early Wednesday, Scott had a 58,000-vote lead over Nelson.

Scott declared victory just before midnight, but Nelson has not yet conceded in public.

“The senator will be making a full statement [Wednesday] to thank all those who rallied to our cause,” campaign spokesman Pete Mitchell said.

A mandatory recount is triggered in Florida in races separated by less than one half of 1 percent.

A win by Scott would make three statewide races in a row that he’s won using his own vast fortune. He spent $60 million of his own money on the race in his second term as governor.

“We can make change,” Scott told supporters. “We did it over the last eight years in Tallahassee, we can do it in Washington D.C.”

Scott backs many of Trump’s policies, including tax cuts, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh and repealing the Obama-era Affordable Care Act. He will join Republican Sen. Marco Rubio in the upper chamber — marking the first time since 1873 that both of Florida’s senators are Republican.

Nevada

Democratic challenger Jacky Rosen defeated GOP incumbent Dean Heller in Nevada’s tightly-contested Senate race, giving Democrats a rare victory in the upper chamber Tuesday. She received 50.5 percent of the vote.

“The politics of fear and division — they have lost,” Rosen said.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin’s governor’s race could come down to a runoff, too.

Democratic challenger Tony Evers had a narrow 1.1 percent lead over Republican incumbent Scott Walker. Evers, the state schools superintendent, told supporters, “It’s time for change, folks.”

“I will be focused on solving problems, not on picking political fights.”

Walker has not yet conceded, and his campaign is already calling for a recount.

“The fight is not over. I am here to tell you this morning that this race is a dead heat. It’s too close to call,” said Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch.

