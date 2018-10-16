Sessions rips federal judges over anti-Trump bias

Attorney General Jeff Sessions unleashed a blistering assault on federal judges Monday, saying anti-Trump bias has led some to abandon their role as legal referees and become “political actors” erecting roadblocks to the president’s policies.
In unusually stark language, Mr. Sessions suggested judges could soon face “calls for their replacement” if they don’t cool it.
He blasted one judge who called the president’s policy toward illegal immigrants “heartless,” and said another judge put “the inner workings of a Cabinet secretary’s mind” on trial to pave a path to block the government from asking about citizenship on the 2020 census.
“Once we go down this road in American government, there is no turning back,” Mr. Sessions said in a speech to the conservative Heritage Foundation. “We are seeing it in case after case. When a hot-button policy issue ends up in litigation, judges are starting to believe their role is to examine the entire process that led to the policy decision — to redo the entire political debate in their courtrooms.
Just ahead of the speech Mr. Sessions told The Washington Times that he saw anti-Trump resistance at play in some of the judges’ moves.
“I have to say I think some of it is,” he said. “I regret saying that, but I’m afraid it’s true in some of these cases and if so, it’s very wrong.”
He added that unfair intervention from judges has left the administration in legal tangles, forcing the president to fight senseless and distracting cases.
“He has monumental responsibilities and no court without serious cause should interrupt the function of government. It takes untold hours and time to deal with these things. It slows up multiple agencies of government,” the attorney general told The Times.
Judges have been divided in their approach to Mr. Trump.
Some have delved into his Twitter account or looked back at statements he made during the campaign, citing them as evidence that justifies halting policy decisions made by Cabinet secretaries elsewhere in government.
Others, including a majority of justices on the Supreme Court in this year’s ruling upholding the president’s travel limits, looked chiefly at the policies themselves, saying that’s the crux of their judiciary’s role in the government overall.
In that case the majority in the 5-4 ruling said Mr. Trump was on firm national security grounds. The dissenters disagreed, with Justice Sonia Sotomayor saying the president overstepped security powers and illegally targeted Muslims.
Mr. Sessions didn’t mention that case, but most of the ones he did single out Monday stemmed from immigration-related fights.
He chided one judge who earlier this month issued an injunction blocking Homeland Security from phasing out special Temporary Protected Status for hundreds of thousands of migrants from El Salvador, Haiti and elsewhere.
Federal law says the Homeland Security secretary’s TPS decisions cannot be reviewed by courts, but the judge ruled he was reviewing the process by which the secretary reached the decision, not the decision itself.
One crux of his decision was Mr. Trump’s reported use of an insult to describe El Salvador and some African countries during a closed-door immigration meeting earlier this year, which U.S. District Judge Edward M. Chen, an Obama appointee, said showed “animus” that could have poisoned the administration’s entire decision-making process.
In his speech Monday, Mr. Sessions also criticized U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis, who last year during a hearing told a Justice Department he couldn’t defend a policy “that is so heartless.”
Mr. Sessions criticized the judge at the time, telling him to stick to rulings on the law, not to opine about his political beliefs. The judge fired back, saying Mr. Sessions seemed “to think the courts cannot have an opinion.”
The attorney general replied Monday evening that “of course a judge can have political and policy opinions. But they should decide legal questions based on the law and the facts — not their policy preferences.”
Mr. Sessions said that when Congress fails to act, that is a decision. And courts cannot step in to do what Congress has decided not to do.
He called that “judicial encroachment,” and said it has become so bad that judges are trying to rehash the full decision-making of administrative actors in their courtrooms.
As part of that, judges are increasingly allowing intrusive legal “discovery” — the process of delving into records and decision-making to let judges review not just the final decision, but the way it was made.
Mr. Sessions said demanding handwritten notes from Cabinet secretaries or, in a case now before the Supreme Court, ordering the Commerce secretary to be deposed in the Census citizenship question case, goes too far.
“The Census question — which has appeared in one form or another on the Census for over a hundred years — is either legal or illegal,” the attorney general said. “The words on the page don’t have a motive; they are either permitted or they are not. But the judge has decided to hold a trial over the inner workings of a Cabinet secretary’s mind.”
He said it would be the equivalent of forcing judges to reveal their conversations with their law clerks when they were deciding what to write in their opinions, or forcing members of Congress to divulge their discussions with their staffers.
“Subjecting the executive branch to this kind of discovery is unacceptable. We intend to fight this and we intend to win,” Mr. Sessions said.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
This type of activity ran rampant in the closely divided pre-Kavanaugh court, that bore a 50-50 chance of going their way with Kennedy playing the role of a Senate McCain-like swinger. With Kavanaugh in place those odds dropped to 45-55 or worse against them. When death intervenes on Ginsburg their odds drop to 33%. Passion “play to the mob”Liberals of all stripes including Judges will do what it takes to sustain themselves, their own self-interests, and live to fight another day. If we give Trump a Conservative Senate majority and can replace Ginsburg with a true Conservative, their wait will go to about 30 years, while the extreme elements of the Democrat Part will have to use duct tape to keep their heads from exploding. Think of all the Judicial manhours, and national division we now pay for will get saved.
It’s about time we see Sessions get fired up about the obvious shenanigans going on in the Justice Department and with these federal judges. Hopefully, the SCOTUS will rein them in very soon!
Though i’d really wish he would just STOP SPEAKING loudly, and actually get off his lazy butt, and actually DO SOMETHING TO REMOVE THEM.
I, for one, am tired of these “words”. Les us see some action and immediately remove all judges that use their rulings for purely political purposes. Remove all judges that blatantly show their power to impose their own made up laws on the citizens of our country. 2 bushes, clinton, obama add up to 28 years of judicial appointments, do you think any of those judges would hold any bias against our constitutional law ? Get rid of these misfits now ! Stop talking and take some REAL action and then don’t stop.
Exactly. For MONTHS now, he’s ‘talked the talk’. BUT I HAVE YET to see him do a damn thing to show that he is “Walking the walk”.
WORDS are good, but ACTIONS always speak louder!
Have President Trump and AG Sessions been waiting until they had a reliable US Supreme Court majority to begin true dismantling of the deep state through Federal indictments of ALL the major players in the previous administration? If so, the next year will require LOTS of popcorn as we watch the gnashing of teeth by the liberals and their syncopate judges. I’m praying for a few added constitution following Senators this coming January to push through the rest of the judicial appointments and turn around several of the bass-ackward federal courts.
One more retirement on the US Supreme Court and another constitution following Justice should seal the deal and keep Freedom and Liberty in operation for my grandkids.
Then if they hav been waiting on that, TELL US, that this is why we have not seen much action. RATHER THAN speaking loudly but doing jack squat.
Actually, the branch of government charged to reining the judiciary is the Congress. Judges legislating from the bench exceeds their authority. Congress has the power to both over-rule the judge’s decision with a legislative clarification of the law…and then forbid the Courts from further ruling on the particular law.
It is the Constitutional equivalent of a court-marshal, with the embarrassing effect of publicly sending the judge to the corner for a time-out.
The BEST the executive can do, is to appeal a stupid judicial action, and have the higher court issue an opinion so stating. Trump has been doing this through the DOJ…and it hasn’t yielded the level of professional chagrined that it should. Public criticism is the next level of escalation.
However; given the lack of leftist activism, and the firm “ends justifies the means,” where any offense is justified if offense is to further their “righteous” political outcome, I don’t think Jeff will ever be able sufficiently “shame” leftist judges to change anything–so Congress will someday have to grow a backbone and do their job.
The wet noodle, otherwise known in some circles as congress, cares not a whit about you. In their eyes you are lower than dirt. They will continue until this confiscatory tax scheme, lovingly titled ‘withholding’ is forever relegated to extinction. The whole kit and kaboodle must be replaced with an honest tax code. The 16th amendment may perhaps be the single greatest liberty-destroying piece of legislation ever devised.
Legally, Sessions is correct, of course. And it is refreshing to hear him speak out in favor of the President and the country that he serves.
What concerns me is that Sessions does not believe in the principle that he asserts, but rather in immigration cases only, he desires results in favor of the president and his policies.
Perhaps if Sessions was at least publicly backing our president up in words our radical hudges wouldn’t have felt brave enough to put their lives on the line for a radical party. Until lately the public and illegals have paid the price for that party, then they blew their own party up along with their supporters by publicly showing how far that party is willing to go FOR POWER AND CONTROL OF US ALL. INCLUDING ILLEGALS ! Sessions could have been doing these things all along WITHOUT interfering with Russia investigation or Hillary s. SO could President Trump by releasing information congress needs to AIDE law and order
I;d rather he be backing up our president in ACTION and deeds, rather than just mere words.