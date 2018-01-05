Sessions ramps up federal enforcement of marijuana laws, rescinds Obama memos

Attorney General Jeff Sessions moved Thursday to revoke the Obama-era see-no-evil policy on federal enforcement of marijuana laws, announcing that federal law enforcement will no longer look the other way even in states that have legalized use of the drug.
The decision doesn’t change the state policies, but it does give U.S. attorneys the freedom to decide how strongly to enforce federal law that classifies marijuana as an illegal substance.
Major pot producers and sellers who come to the attention of federal prosecutors are most likely to feel the effects.
Mr. Sessions, in a statement, characterized the decision as a “return to the rule of law.”
“Today’s memo on federal marijuana enforcement simply directs all U.S. attorneys to use previously established prosecutorial principles that provide them all the necessary tools to disrupt criminal organizations, tackle the growing drug crisis, and thwart violent crime across our country,” he said.
But legal analysts said the move makes an already confusing situation more uncertain.
“This is something where we are going to have to wait a few weeks or months before we know what the practical effect will be,” said Alex Kreit, a University of San Diego law professor who has authored multiple books on drug policy.
The Justice Department didn’t provide much clarity.
A department official, briefing reporters on the condition of anonymity, said federal prosecutors are now free to pursue “all of the cases they feel need to be brought,” but declined to discuss exactly how distributors will be impacted.
Robert Mikos, who teaches drug law at Vanderbilt University, said those with marijuana businesses need to pay attention to the signals sent from prosecutors.
“If you are operating in the Southern District of California, for example, I would listen to the U.S. attorney for that district,” he said. “But there is not a lot the industry players can do to protect themselves if there is a crackdown. States would have to take steps to soften the blow of this.”
Mr. Sessions made the announcement just after California’s policy legalizing recreational use of marijuana took effect Jan. 1. Nevada, Washington, Colorado, Oregon, Alaska and the District of Columbia had been allowing recreational use, while Maine and Massachusetts were figuring out how to implement referendums to legalize use.
California is expected to become the nation’s largest recreational pot market, with predictions that it will pump $5 billion into the local economy and generate more than $1 billion in tax revenue over the next few years.
All told, the market in states that have legalized medical or recreational marijuana is estimated to be $6 billion and forecast to grow to $9 billion by the end of the year, according to Marijuana Business Daily, an industry trade publication. The paper estimates there are 4,500 medical and recreational shops across the country.
Politicians in states where recreational marijuana use is legal were quick to cite the economic impact of Mr. Sessions’ policy. Gov. Kate Brown, Oregon Democrat, said the federal plan would be disruptive to a state that collected $108 million in marijuana tax revenue last year.
Mr. Sessions’ decision could pump the brakes on states looking to join the ranks of legalization — though analysts said a lot depends on how prosecutors move forward.
Federal prosecutors have limited resources that are allocated toward more serious crimes such as murder and gang violence, so the chances that they will go after marijuana business owners are slim, Mr. Kreit said. But that should not stop business owners from becoming nervous.
“The odds that any one individual operator will end up before a federal prosecutor is pretty slim, but even if there is a 5 percent chance, you should worry,” he said.
Republicans and Democrats in states that have led on legalization blasted Mr. Sessions’ decision, saying he was violating his own fealty to states’ rights.
Sen. Cory Gardner, Colorado Republican, said Mr. Sessions had personally assured him that the Obama-era rules wouldn’t be rolled back. Mr. Gardner threatened to block confirmation of Justice Department nominees unless Thursday’s decision is reversed.
“With no prior notice to Congress, the Justice Department has trampled on the will of the voters in Colorado and other states,” Mr. Gardner said on Twitter.
Support for legal marijuana use has grown dramatically. Just a third of Americans supported legalization at the beginning of the last decade, but that flipped to a majority in 2013 and stood at 64 percent last year, according to Gallup polling.
Recognizing those changing views, the Obama administration moved to alter enforcement of federal law, issuing three memos announcing a hands-off enforcement policy in states that legalize marijuana as long as it is kept out of the hands of criminal gangs and minors. The most notable of those memos was authored in 2013 by Deputy Attorney General James M. Cole.
It was widely expected that Mr. Sessions would ramp up enforcement of federal marijuana law.
Last year, he issued guidance telling prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against drug offenders. It reversed a policy of his predecessor, Eric H. Holder Jr., who told prosecutors to avoid long mandatory sentences.
Erik Altieri, executive director of the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML), an advocacy group for legalized weed, described Mr. Sessions’ plan as “warped.”
“The American people will not just sit idly by while he upends all the progress that has been made in dialing back the mass incarceration fueled by marijuana arrests and destabilizes an industry that is now responsible for over 150,000 jobs,” Mr. Altieri said.
Inimai Chattiar, director of the New York University Brennan Center for Justice, called the new policy a “misguided revival of ‘war on drugs.'”
He said it will divert tax dollars from more serious crimes including opioid addiction, murder and violence.
“This decision could jeopardize public safety in the long run,” Ms. Chettiar said.
But anti-drug groups said Mr. Sessions’ policy could head off a surge in pot use.
“This is a good day for public health,” said Kevin Sabet, a former Obama administration drug policy adviser who heads Smart Approaches to Marijuana.
“DOJ’s move will slow down the rise of Big Marijuana and stop the massive infusion of money going to fund pot candies, cookies, ice cream and other kid-friendly pot edibles,” he said.
From the article above: “California is expected to become the nation’s largest recreational pot market, with predictions that it will pump $5 billion into the local economy and generate more than $1 billion in tax revenue over the next few years.” Number one, the black market will sell marijuana cheaper, because there are no taxes on the marijuana sold through the black market. Secondly, the people that smoke marijuana are burnouts, so as a result, more of these people go on welfare and as a result, the taxpayers are on the hook for these people. Thirdly, crime goes up and homelessness goes up as a result of marijuana. Fourthly, many of the burnouts go on to harder drugs and / or become addicted to marijuana. Fifth, marijuana contains tar, which contains cancer causing agents. As a result, what is the medical cost? Sixth, what is marijuana doing to the brains of these people. MRI’s of the brain suggest changes similar to alzheimers!
Not sure of your point backpacker. OR Where do you get the beginnings of possible statistics?
Please clarify your point.
Me thinks it time that Mr. Jeff Sessions fires up a bone so he can see for himself. Though he may become an officer Stadanko. 🙂
Time to let the states control their future. The feds should be concerned how to tax it.
I think that your shipped sailed when Gen. Robert E. Lee surrender on April 9, 1865. Since that date, Federal law supersedes state laws. Under a GOP POTUS we typically debate compromise. Under Janet Reno, dissenters were shot, torched, and then bulldozed.
In reality, there IS a Constitutional mechanism for the kind of change you suggest, it’s called Congress and legislation.
For those that voted to legalize pot, the state may not prosecute you; but, when indulging on you favorite intoxicant, you are WHOLLY at the whim of both the police and federal prosecutors. The alternative is to push your Congressional representatives to legalize it nationally…and good luck with that–most of the rest of us, including those of us leaning libertarian, still think recreational drug legalization is a REALLY bad idea, and we are yet to see the long-term results of all the unintended consequences to current limited legalization.
Frankly, I find it ironic that to smoke in public is a major health-risk and is unacceptable in society…but many now say you can now toke in public…and that’s okay. To me, this attitude is pretty much akin to making it illegal to pee in a public place; but suggesting that public defecation is simply a natural bodily function that nobody should reasonably be offended by–at least as long as you pick it up and disposed of it afterwards.
While Hillary Clinton will go down in history as the greatest enabler of American spousal sexual perversion and abuse, to the destruction of American morality, our former Obama “Goody Goody Monkey” “See no evil, hear no evil, but speak much evil” President will go down in history as the greatest enabler of drug use and gun empowerer of drug Lords, right behind the greatest empowerer and financial funder of the Islamic terrorist states.. What care liberals about the American mind destruction and lives destroyed in drug use, so they the criminal elements of political society can snatch the illegal revenue now gleaned by the actual criminal drug Lords on the streets, when they can tax steal it via government theft, and weaken the will power and ability of their constituents to see through the secular Liberal lies that they use to media mind manipulate, capture and bribe more votes in social dependency upon THEY the newly Obama minted government gods from whom all blessings flow,,,,mostly in the form of immediate gratification offered for their victims, who always pay the long term cost in lives ill spent of consumptive pleasure in opportunities lost, that could have been used to contribute to society in CREATION, rather than submission and CONSUMPTION. License disguised as freedom is all they offer, disguise being their most potent weapon in the social war now waged against WE THE PEOPLE. They would have you believe they to wear the social avenging MASK OF ZORRO, but when you see their results it is revealed to be the American MASK OF SORROW.
I think some of your points may be valid, but your gratuitous slurs and generalizations detract significantly from your argument.
Hmmmm, I wonder how many Liberal Progressive/Socialists Democrats of our elite Government have invested in this Marijuana madness? Stores, production, etc. several I am sure. Watch them to keep pushing it forward, destroy America any way you can is their agenda!
As the good book says….”The love of money is the root of all evil.” It is all about the money but the good book also says “Do not be deceived. God cannot be mocked. A man reaps what he sows. Whoever sows to please their flesh, from the flesh will reap destruction.”(Gal. 8). I found this out to be a truth throughout my life and God’s word never returns void. It pays to read and learn.
Next civil war will start in the west this time. Time to reign in the west.
Hussein Obama the pot head himself started this, just like he, the gay muslim, did the LGBTQ mess. Everything un-holy in our country has been created by him. He created ISIS, he funded ISIS, he created and funded our USA’s two terrorists groups BLM and Antifa. He empowered all evil factions in our country and all were created to create racism, division to take our country down. Hussein Obama is a gay communist muslim. George Soros put this evil man in office. He is the muslim mole put in the highest office in our land and in the world to take the freest nation on the planet down. It had to be done from inside our government. This maggot has divided us, incited racism and hate, and he the maggot Soros have an agenda, they both hate American citizens, they both hate our USA, and they both hate Jews, and they both are loyal to communism and Islam. If anyone opens their eyes and sees the things Hussein did, it’s easy to see. You would have to be deaf, dumb, blind and stupid to not see it!
Go get the “Manchurian Candidate” movie from 1962 (or the 2004 remake). Obama was the Manchurian Candidate, even though he wasn’t brainwashed by the Korean Communists (or gulf Muslims) in a POW camp. He was a red-diaper baby, brainwashed from birth by his mother, then by his grandparents after she abandoned him, then by his university professors at Occidental, Harvard, and Columbia. David Horowitz is right. Professors are now the most dangerous people in America.
There is nothing in the constitution authorizing the federal gov. to regulate marijuana. Read the 10th amendment. Right or wrong, the states should be taking care of this.
The heck with marijuana…get after the corrupt criminals in the obama Administration..!!!!
Sessions didn’t make any new law. His decision to enforce Federal marijuana laws is cut from the same cloth as Trump’s decision to kick DACA back to Congress. Obama didn’t have the authority to carve a hole in immigration law for minors. Nor did he have the authority to carve a hole in the controlled substance act for marijuana. Congress made marijuana illegal in every state. They shouldn’t have been meddling, but they did. It’s up to Congress to repeal that law, so Sessions can legally get out of the business of enforcing it.
You hit the issue on the head. Fed law enforcement should NOT be selectively enforcing the law. Sessions is right. It is the job of Congress to remove marijuana from being criminalized so the state’s can decide.
Finally an Administration stopping the executive branch over reach and forcing Congress to due their constitutional duties. People who want legal weed should be pissed at Obama for failing to work with Congress.
I knew this very issue would pop up, it’s a basic State versus Federal issue.
I bet Al Gore is conflicted!!
Boatloads of money to be made in the politically lauded area of legalized drugs; but yet, wouldn’t smoking pot be the ultimate in wastefully generating a non-productive carbon footprint?