Sessions: No special prosecutor; DOJ will investigate itself

(UPI) — Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Thursday he won’t name a second special counsel to investigate allegations of surveillance abuse within the Department of Justice.
Sessions said he directed U.S. attorney John Huber of Utah to lead the investigation into Republicans’ allegations that the FBI and Department of Justice abused a surveillance program against a former Trump campaign aide and determine whether a second counsel may be required in the future.
“To justify such an appointment, the attorney general would need to conclude that ‘the public interest would be served by removing a large degree of responsibility for the matter from the Department of Justice,” he told congressional Republicans.
In a letter to Republican committee chairmen Chuck Grassley, Bob Goodlatte and Trey Gowdy, Sessions said the Department of Justice is “not above criticism” but a second special counsel can only be appointed under “the most ‘extraordinary circumstances.”
“The additional matters raised in your March 6, 2018, letter fall within the scope of his existing mandate, and I am confident that Mr. Huber’s review will include a full, complete, and objective evaluation of these matters in a manner that is consistent with the law and the facts,” Sessions wrote.
Sessions also noted he directed Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz to open a review into the department’s compliance with certain legal requirements and department and FBI policies and procedures with respect to certain applications filed with the U.S. Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.
Horowitz’s review was announced Wednesday and the Office of the Inspector General said it will pertain to a “certain U.S. person” but did not disclose the identity of that person.
DOJ will investigate itself??? I’ll bet there are a lot of miscreants out there who would like to investigate themselves. And, I’ll bet the DOJ will find nothing wrong with itself. Any takers?
Not from me. This will be a whitewash of all whitewashes ever exhibited.
No taker here. This PROVES without a doubt imo, sessions is a spineless USELESS waste of oxygen that Trump needs to dump and PRONTO.
He seems hell-bent on losing to Liberal hyenas that parasitize the federal government. This is how our country is being lost to the hostile Liberal takeover. All good men do nothing, or if they do, it’s too little too late.
Which is why in no way do i consider sessions a good person. HE is bloody useless!!!
The absurdity what we are seeing not is stunning. Trump who apparently has done no wrong (the charge of his “collusion” with Russians is not only lacking any credible evidence, but is also absurd – these have been the Leftists who, beginning with Julius and Ethel Rosenbergs – were trying to weaken America for the benefit of Soviet Union), is being investigated but the real evildoers, Obama and his ilk, get away with it despite credible evidence of their wrongdoing.
Hopefully THIS will get Chicken Little In The Headlights fired. He’s been threatened by the deep state long ago and PLEASE fire this useless idiot!!!
I wonder what the little troll will do when the trail leads out of DoJ and straight to the Executive branch. Sooner or later the Kenyan is going to have to answer for his involvement in this bloodless coup that the deep swamp has been trying hard to pull off and cover up for the last couple years.
Sorry 440 but with how corrupted the ENTIRE DOJ/FBI is, i doubt he will EVER be held o account. EVER!!!!
WHAT a LOAD. When the top levels of the DOJ, FBI, CIA, and NSA are involved in the corruption and illegal activities, it is extraordinary circumstances.
Lil Jeffie cannot find his big boy pants
I kept my hope up that Sessions would actually put on his big boy pants and do his job to start cleaning up the swamp, but Sessions is no more useful than Kenneth Star who was secretly put in place by the clintons to look like a fumbling investigator who secretly covered up and destroyed much of the criminal evidence for the low life clintons. All these pay for play criminals must be drowned in their slimy swamp, or prosecuted and permanently forbidden from public office.
So far, i’ve NOT ONCE seen any evidence he’s ever had ‘big-boy’ pants..
From the article above: “Sessions said he directed U.S. attorney John Huber of Utah to lead the investigation into Republicans’ allegations that the FBI and Department of Justice abused a surveillance program against a former Trump campaign aide and determine whether a second counsel may be required in the future.” US Attorney John Huber was appointed by Obama. This investigation is going nowhere. Sessions is covering up for the DOJ and the FBI and he needs to go to prison. Rosenstein is running the Justice Department. You are a joke, Sessions and you have created a mess for Trump. Ignoramus!
This particular are of the swamp (DOJ) will NEVER be drained, until the GATORS running it are REMOVED from their positions of power and authority, and a REAL outside investigation into their criminal misdeeds is conducted, and how about after THAT, some actual INDICTMENTS get handed down to make these VERMIN pay for what they have done to “justice” in this country!
Lets appoint a wolf, to look into other wolves, who ate the chicken.. YEA real dumb move sessions. And imo showing a trend of dumb moves…
Then again since Huber was appointed by obama the dims might really want to stick it to the gopers. You never can tell how this might go. But I doubt if anything will really come of it.
John Huber has apparently been on this case for some months now and has actually uncovered some criminal activities that should result in charges being brought. A special counsel is necessary to be able to interview those who have since left the government but as we have seen, these investigations can go on and on and get far afield of their intended purpose. Sessions did not rule a SC out entirely. he seems to be reserving that option as a last resort. The lengthy investigation by a SC could waste enough time so as to exceed the statute of limitations for criminal charges. Huber may be able to get the charges on record before that happens.
russg, as long as that timid little mouse, Jeff Sessions is in charge of the DOJ, it seems unlikely that ANY of those Obama-appointed criminal SCUM will EVER be held accountable for their criminal actions.
Even if he finds anything it would be the incompetent Dept of injustice who would be the final arbitors of any charges. HENCE I DOUBT ANY one will be charged with jack squat.
At this rate “WE THE PEOPLE” are lost and there is no hope left.
(Lock and Load) and stand together.
Liberals are always trying to investigate themselves. Why not? That way, they are always innocent.
Yeah, like THAT’S going to happen! I’m sure the Obama holders and Hillary protectors in the DOJ will quickly get to the bottom of their OWN corruption and criminal activities. This is yet MORE proof that Sessions has definitely risen above his level of competence and needs to STEP DOWN. He should resign and save Pres. Trump the trouble of FIRING HIM.
Its gotten to the point i wonder has he EVER BEEN competent??
Another of Mr. Magoo’s brilliant decisions. With luck, he won’t have the opportunity to make many more as AG. Sessions is oblivious of what is happening, or doesn’t care. The DOJ and FRI are exposed DAILY for the rogue agencies they have become. The corruption started at the TOP and was accelerated by Obama inserting his political appointees into Civil Service jobs, where he thought they couldn’t be touched and could continue their sabotage of the Trump administration. This MUST BE STOPPED!
Trump!! WHERE THE HELL ARE YOU? Why do you continue to let this cretin stay in his job?!??!!?
Now wait just a minute you guys. Haven’t you seen what a nightmare the other special counsel, Mueller, is? He keeps fishing way out of the realm of what he was appointed to do. Just give this a chance.
The fix is in…;-(