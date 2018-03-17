Sessions Fires Former FBI Deputy Director McCabe

The Justice Department dealt a stunning blow to former Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe on Friday night, firing him just days before he would have been eligible for a lifetime pension after determining that he lied to investigators reviewing the bureau’s probe of Hillary Clinton’s email server.
Read more at Fox News.
“Pursuant to Department Order 1202, and based on the report of the Inspector General, the findings of the FBI Office of Professional Responsibility, and the recommendation of the Department’s senior career official, I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said in a statement.
“I have terminated the employment of Andrew McCabe effective immediately.”
– U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions
“After an extensive and fair investigation and according to Department of Justice procedure, the Department’s Office of the Inspector General (OIG) provided its report on allegations of misconduct by Andrew McCabe to the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR),” Sessions said.
“For the last year and a half, my family and I have been the targets of an unrelenting assault on our reputation and my service to this country. … The President’s tweets have amplified and exacerbated it all.”
– Andrew McCabe
Andrew McCabe FIRED, a great day for the hard working men and women of the FBI – A great day for Democracy. Sanctimonious James Comey was his boss and made McCabe look like a choirboy. He knew all about the lies and corruption going on at the highest levels of the FBI!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 17, 2018
Join the discussion
I’d have more compassion for McCabe if it weren’t for Flynn. McCabe deserves nothing less.
Don’t stop the firings with McCabe! Rosenstein, Stroik(sic) & his sweet honey, Bruce Ohr & wife, Mueller, et. al. Jeff Sessions, take control, wipe out the entire 7th floor of the FBI building!
If you really want to clean house I would let Sessions go too. Flynn is hopefully about to have the atrocity done on him rescinded. The FBI even told the DoJ that he was guilty of nothing. Everyone involved in that need to be terminated from whatever post they hold.
It’s about time we start weeding out these deep-staters! Now keep it rolling! I would fire every single person who has ever actively supported Clinton or Obama and every single person involved in that dossier, no matter how minimal their role. We need to rid the government of these people and make it hard for the dems to pack the government going forward!
these guys have destroyed the reputation of one of the few branches held in higher regard than the rest of Washington. He and they should be prosecuted
I just hope Sessions has enough guts to convene a Grand Jury so all of this trash at the FBI and DOJ go to prison. Trump needs to act and remove Sessions. Secondly, McCabe crying that Trump did this to him is a farce and McCabe is nothing but a fraud. McCabe, if he had any integrity would have told Comey and the rest of the dirty cops on the Seventh Floor of the FBI building where they could go, with all of the corruption going on, but he didn’t. Like former Deputy Director of the FBI, James Kallstrom stated, the whole seventh floor of the FBI was corrupt under Obama, it stinks with corruption and Kallstrom stated that Comey was a dirty cop. Attorney Joe DiGenova also stated the same thing.
I honestly believe that Sessions fired McCabe only to save his own job.
He’d better not try to make a deal by throwing Hitlery under the bus or he may end up getting hit by a stray meteorite!
Meteorites come in .308?
And several different calibers and object sizes.
… and typical – McCabe is blaming everyone but himself (even when his own FBI were the ones requesting that he be fired). Tell my ANY job where you first leak internal confidential information to the press, then lie about it when questioned, and you don’t expect to be fired? Why do Democrats NEVER take personal responsibility for the (bad) choices they make.
FYI: McCabe was a registered Republican and voted in the Republican primary.
Doesn’t mean he voted Republican
Lots of people who call themselves Republicans would love to get rid of Trump. People also do things for the sake of appearances as well.
Perhaps you’ve heard about the dealings of McCabe’s wife? Doesn’t seem like she had much problem with taking a boat load of cash from Hillary, … but McCabe’s wife is a Democrat, so no surpise there.
In this case, party registration and 4 bucks will get you a cup of joe at Starbucks. It means nothing.
Obama compared to Truman would be “I never saw the buck” compared to “the buck stops here”. BTW Swamp Dwellers are chameleons that remain chameleons but change colors frequently. So, now that he has been fired bono1412 wants to claim he is a Republican. You socialist progressive social justice warriors are so transparent! When he was in charge of the FBI, you patted his little head when he went after anyone in the Trump administration! They name streets after you people, “ONE WAY” with an arrow down.
Draining the swamp looks like this. Love Trump
“Hell has a special place for him and I hope Satan torments him for the rest of his mediocre existence. This is a good day for truth in democracy”.
This is outrageous… firing him should have been done months ago and where are the CRIMINAL INDICTMENTS… this man is guilty of covering up the Clinton scandals… plural… Uranium One (bribery and possibly treason), Clinton Foundation (money laundering/bribery/fraud), Email scandal (Espionage, Treason, violations of the Federal Records Act, and more).
AG Session’s is late in fulfilling his duty to the Nation and needs to be investigated for ‘obstruction of justice, accessory to criminal conduct, and more ) He is, in fact, part of the criminal cabal wrecking havoc on our Nation’s government and National Security. He needs to be indicted.
Sessions IS DOING HIS JOB!.
May not be on your schedule, but he had to wait until the last minute for the end of the rope showed up.
Every day he waited was another day to let others implicate themselves in the swamp.
The deep state didn’t start the day PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP was elected.
Although I normally agree with you, COG, this time I might ask only one question. Where are the indictments for Mueller, Obama, Holder, Lynch, Hillary, the DNC, Steele, FBI, DoJ leakers, and so many others? These people tore up the Constitution just to remain in power. The only reason McCabe went away is because Trump won the election. These felons thought that Hillary would win and everything would just go away. Now they should just go away.
I want to see the IG report, I think maybe the press has been set up. They will whine and cry and then the IG report will come out and they will be shown what he actually did.
Lewis, really? The media set up? Those people were up to their necks in getting the lies out. They are the ones who are still reporting about non-extant Trump-Russian involvement. They are proven socialist progressive hacks, DNC/Hillary/Obama water carriers! Journalism died about 10 years ago. Their deep investigative reporting is their walk to receive their faxes from those sources and the SPLC.
From the article:
““For the last year and a half, my family and I have been the targets of an unrelenting assault on our reputation and my service to this country. … The President’s tweets have amplified and exacerbated it all.”
– Andrew McCabe
_______________
Awww…poor delusional little Cupcake!
Ya gotta remember, people like McCabe viewed engaging in corruption to prevent Trump from being elected, as “service”. To the liberal, laws are merely suggestions.
If laws get in the way of their self-serving benefit and don’t fit their political ambitions and agenda, well no problem, they’ll just ignore them. After all, laws are for the little people you understand, not those in power.
It’s nice to see that Jeff Session may finally be growing a pair… and at least in this instance… took a good first step. Let’s hope it is but one of many more to come.
✔ From John Brennan to Donald Trump:
@JohnBrennan
When the full extent of your venality, moral turpitude, and political corruption becomes known, you will take your rightful place as a disgraced demagogue in the dustbin of history. You may scapegoat Andy McCabe, but you will not destroy America…America will triumph over you. https://twitter.com/realdonaldtrump/status/974859881827258369 …
5:00 AM – Mar 17, 2018
83.3K
46K people are talking about this
Ah, spoken like a real Machiavellian! Good job, Mr. B. St. Patrick has his eye on you. Hope you enjoy the parade.
Wasn’t St Patrick responsible for leading the snakes out of Ireland? How appropriate this leading McCabe out of Washington/FBI takes place on the eve of St. Patrick’s Day.
After an independent and thorough investigation conducted by the Justice Department’s Office of the Inspector General was reviewed by the FBI’s Office of Professional Responsibility, the agency recommended that Andrew McCabe be fired from his position as Deputy Director. Of course, McCabe and his supporters are crying foul and blaming President Trump’s tweets for the termination that was effective just a few hours before McCabe was eligible for a full retirement. AG Session’s decision to fire McCabe was especially galling to the Democrats since, under the Obama Administration, misconduct against the opposition was tolerated and the few administration officials who were “caught in the act” were protected and rarely disciplined. It is a sad chapter in the history of the FBI that a few bad actors at he top of the agency have badly tarnished it’s reputation. Hopefully, with the firing of McCabe, the FBI will be embarking on a path that will lead to reforms that will restore the integrity of the agency.
This shows that Trump will never get over Hillary.
Jim. Get over Trump. He is the president
Jim, it shows that you’ve never gotten over Hillary. You should hire on to her book tour. Just think, you could go all over the world keeping her from falling down stairs and falling in the bathtub. Just hide the liquor bottles, Jim!
Thank the Lord, Trump stepped up and kept us from having that mean miserable sloppy drunk in the White House!
Boo Hoo, Mr. McCabe, I am glad you finally got your just deserts. You should have been fired long ago. I remember Mike Flynn and how he lost his house etc. to pay lawyers and finally had too take a plea to save everything else all over a remark he made not knowing that it was an official interview. No sympathy here Andrew.
Boo hoo he lost his pension. So have thousands of cops, firefighters and other civil service employees who get caught. Politians and judges are the only ones who are outraged when caught but rarely lose their pensions even while serving jail time.
I hope all politicians and employees of the government get this message: Act like a criminal and get the punishment you deserve.
Now, I hope the Justice Department goes after him with a federal lawsuit that will not only give him free room and board, but also deprive him of any liquid financing he might have thought he could keep.
The Clinton Foundation will gladly pick him up, if they don’t off him.