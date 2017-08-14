Sessions: ‘Evil’ Charlottesville attack was domestic terrorism

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Monday the “evil attack” that killed a woman protesting a white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Va., was an act of domestic terrorism.
James Alex Fields, Jr., is accused of plowing his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of people who were demonstrating against the white nationalist rallies on Saturday. After the initial strike, the car then reversed and hit additional pedestrians.
Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal, died after she was struck.
During an interview with ABC News Monday, Sessions said the attack can be defined as terrorism.
“It does meet the definition of domestic terrorism in our statute,” Sessions said. “We are pursuing it in the [Department of Justice] in every way that we can make a case.”
The automobile attack came shortly after authorities called off the planned white nationalist “Unite the Right” rally, which was set up to protest against the removal of Confederate monuments and memorials from public spaces.
Hundreds of white supremacists, neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan gathered in downtown Charlottesville as tensions escalated and counter-protesters rallied in attempts to shut down the “Unite the Right” rally.
Sessions’ comments on Monday follow his announcement that the Justice Department would investigate the attack.
“You can be sure we will charge and advance the investigation towards the most serious charges that can be brought because this is unequivocally an unacceptable evil attack,” Sessions said. “Terrorism investigators from the FBI are working on the case, as well as civil rights division FBI agents.”
White House national security adviser Gen. H.R. McMaster also said the car-ramming attack “meets the definition of terrorism.”
“Anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism,” he said, calling the attack “a criminal act against fellow Americans.”
“A criminal act that may have been motivated — and we’ll see what’s turned up in this investigation — by this hatred and bigotry, which I mentioned we have to extinguish in our nation,” he added.
President Donald Trump on Monday said he was returning to Washington, D.C., to begin work focusing on trade and the military. The White House said Trump would meet Sessions and the FBI to discuss Charlottesville Monday afternoon.
Trump has been criticized for his response to the deadly incident.
One critic, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, said he would resign from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council — suggesting Trump’s lackluster response does not “clearly” reject “hatred, bigotry and group supremacy.”
“America’s leaders must honor our fundamental values by clearly rejecting expressions of hatred, bigotry and group supremacy, which run counter to the American ideal that all people are created equal,” Frazier wrote. “As CEO of Merck and as a matter of personal conscience, I feel a responsibility to take a stand against intolerance and extremism.”
Following Frazier’s resignation, Trump responded by saying the pharmaceutical executive will now “have more time to LOWER RIPOFF DRUG PRICES!”
Just when will these weak kneed, predominately white conservative RINO politicians quit having their mouth strings manipulated by their media guilt inducement controlling puppet masters who speak misguidedly on our behalf, ever in fear of being labeled politically incorrect? The correct definition of the current political situation in Charlottesville, and much of the country is that it is 1934 in Germany all over again, with street battles between Nazi’s and Communists, with true American ideology on hold, and silenced in guilt,,,but this time it is not the National Socialist Nazi’s that control the media, the indoctrination centers of education and the muscle in the streets, but the Communists and hard core socialists disguised as the benign Bernie Sanders type wings of the faux Democrat Party who are winning the violent battles in the streets, in the media and more important in the minds of American youth who will determine our future, while the true middle class of formerly winning American ideology and educational concepts of American equality and freedom created by our founders is being overshadowed to the point of extreme,,,,make that extreme white guilt. Trump was wrong when he stated there were MANY cases of confusion. Get rid of just these two perpetrating entities of provocative social chaos and confusion, and WE THE PEOPLE of all colors can deal with all the rest and turn the current defeated 1934 political scene back into a winning 1945 America.
Which is why i Slammed Trump in that other thread for caving in and giving these media whiners what they wanted..
After eight years of the divider in chief causing dissension between the races, the citizens and police, labor and industry, young and old, liberals and conservatives, etc. the anger and hate has not yet been put behind many Americans. The liberal college professors and vile LIARS in the corporate media have continued their brain washing, LIES and agitation because they want our Freedoms, our Republic, our Constitution, our Bill of Rights, our country and to be destroyed.
“One critic, Merck CEO Kenneth Frazier, said he would resign from Trump’s American Manufacturing Council — suggesting Trump’s lackluster response does not “clearly” reject “hatred, bigotry and group supremacy”
He didn’t like Obama’s rejection of BLM either.
Oh wait.
Obama never rejected BLM. Obama praised them and supported them.
Huh.
Wait, does that make Frazier a hypocrite? Yes I think it does.
And label the ‘blm’ as a “BLACK SUPREMACY” group!
Make sure THE WORLD KNOWS exactly what their true purpose in life is!
Along with the Black caucus, CAIR and the black panthers!
OK, let’s call it domestic terrorism. Let’s use the definition: “Anytime that you commit an attack against people to incite fear, it is terrorism,” he said, calling the attack “a criminal act against fellow Americans.” In that case, BLM, antifa (does that stand for anti first amendment?), and any other group that has incited riots and therefore fear into people in this country are BY DEFINITION domestic terrorists. This isn’t one sided. I will not defend the ideas of neo-Nazis or white supremacists BUT I will not call them domestic terrorists and let the same sort of the group on the other side slide. By making one side out to be within their rights (the left) and the other side terrorists (the right) nothing good will come. It is time to call out both extremes for what they are.
And, lest we forget, praireliving, there would not have BEEN any violence if the BLM and antifa TERRORISTS had not shown up to employ their usual NAZI brownshirt THUG tactics against anybody they don’t agree with–with the BLESSINGS of the Commucrat mayor who did not even ATTEMPT to prevent the BLM/antifa group of (no doubt) PAID SOROS operatives from wading in and starting a riot, or allow the police to intervene until the “white supremacists” started fighting BACK to DEFEND themselves against the violence perpetrated by these leftist VERMIN who don’t seem to think anybody ELSE should have the right to assemble, march or demonstrate. Mind you, I do NOT support the views of the KKK, neo-Nazis, etc. But neither do I think the EQUALLY ODIOUS BLM, antifa, etc. should be given a PASS to commit mayhem as they please, as they obviously HAVE been over and over again in these Commucrat-run cities.
Very true, but we won’t EVER see the leftist lame stream whiners in the media call for that.. CAUSE THEY ALL imo agree with what BLM and Antifata are doing..
While it may be true to condemn the Charlottesville incident as “domestic terrorism”, how come NOBODY is calling BLM’s MANY violent demonstrations, riots, inciting the MURDER of police officers, etc. “domestic terrorism?” How about antifa showing up to ATTACK anybody who disagrees with their LOONY left-tard views? Aren’t THOSE acts of “domestic terrorism” TOO, since their EXPRESS purpose is to deprive ANYBODY who is not a leftist LOON of their freedom of speech and right to assemble?
Why do THOSE groups always get a TOTAL PASS on THEIR acts of “domestic terrorism?”
IMO its cause they are “the right kind” of terror groups, the ones the leftists agree with!