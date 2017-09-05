Sessions announces phase out of DACA program

(UPI) — The Justice Department announced plans Tuesday to eliminate the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, but gave Congress time to pass legislation.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions made the announcement Tuesday at the direction of President Donald Trump that gave legal protections to roughly 800,000 people as DACA was being rescinded. He did not give a timeframe, but it’s been reported to be six months.
The attorney general took no questions from reporters.
“It is my duty to ensure the laws of the United States are enforced,” said Sessions, a former U.S. senator from Alabama.
Sessions has cracked down on illegal immigration since taking the helm of the Justice Department.
DACA was put into effect through executive authority by former President Barack Obama in 2012. At the time, he said it was a temporary move.
“Simply put, if we are to further our goal of strengthening the constitutional order and the rule of law in America, the Department of Justice cannot defend this type of overreach,” Sessions said.
Homeland Security Acting Secretary Elaine Duke said the administration, facing legal challenges to the program, “chose the least disruptive option” in letting the program wind down in six months.
The period is intended to push Congress to pass legislation for DACA, the controversial program that allows undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children to obtain work permits and study in the country provided they meet certain guidelines, such as graduating from high school.
But if Congress fails to pass legislation by the end of six months, nearly 1 million migrants are at risk of being deported from a country they have lived in most of their lives.
“My hope is that as part of this process we can work on a way to deal with this issue and solve it through legislation, which is the right way to do it and the constitutional way to do it,” Sen. Marco Rubio R-Fla. told CNN in June.
Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, said a six-month timeframe to find new legislation for DACA was too long and it should be ended immediately.
“Ending DACA now gives chance to restore rule of law,” he tweeted. “Delaying so [Republican] leadership can push Amnesty is Republican suicide.”
During his campaign, Trump said hew would immediately end the program but he had wavered since becoming president. He said he would “deal with DACA with heart” and he supported “Dreamers” — the name given to those covered by the program.
Representative Steve King is correct. The congress will come up with an amnesty bill. Shame on you, President Trump. Deferring to a RINO / DemoRAT Congress and as usual the American citizen finishes last to illegal aliens.
It is a fact that DACA is unconstitutional. Trump could not renew it unless he wanted to be as lawless as Obama and he was faced with the promise of a lawsuit by conservative governors if he did renew it.
Congress could have written DACA into law at any time since Obama signed his illegal executive order but they didn’t. Now, with such a narrow minority in the Senate and with the presence of at least a dozen full blown establishment RINOs led by John McCain, I expect we are going to get a lot more than DACA. Prepare for amnesty.
The only question I have is will Trump sign a full blown amnesty or veto it? I think we will find out soon.
I’m waiting for Sessions to announce the phase-in of the clintons investigation, along with the clinton foundation investigation… Other investigations needed include The Benghazi; The Iran; The obama; The Holder; The IRS; The Bergdahl; The GITMO; The Lynch; The Kerry; The Susan Rice; The Koskinen; The Lois Lerner; The Fast & Furious; and others, too numerous to mention…
As I said the other day, DOJ should deputize “ALL” law enforcement officer throughout the country as US MARSHALS, thus forcing sanctuary idiots to accept the fact that enforcement of federal laws is a requirement of all law enforcement officers, whether he be a simple constable or the high sheriff or the director of state public safety. Town and city officers are required to enforce town/city, county and state laws; sheriffs are required to enforce county and state laws; state troopers/state dept of public safety officers enforce state and federal laws. And they all enforce other laws that they are aware of. So, need more immigration enforcement officers- make them all Deputy US Marshals…….
Just listened to the news conference by Sen. Durbin/D-IL, who seemed more concerned about the future of these dreamers and their families instead of the lives and future of the displaced citizens of Texas and possibly Florida. Way to go you Dumb-A$$. I guess with the dreamers and their families gone, he will lose 90% of his constituency/voters.