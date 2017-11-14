Sessions and Ryan pile on with Moore’s accusers

Attorney General Jeff Sessions says he has “no reason to doubt” women who have accused Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore of sexual misconduct when they were minors.
Sessions made the comment under questioning Tuesday by Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee. Moore is running for the seat Sessions held until his confirmation earlier this year. But Sessions declined to say whether he thinks Moore should drop out of the race.
Women have accused Moore of groping them when they were teenagers decades ago.
Sessions says that would normally be a case for state prosecutors. But he also says the Justice Department will “evaluate every case as to whether it would be investigated.”
Some Republicans have floated the idea of abandoning Moore and rallying around a write-in candidate, perhaps Sessions, who remains popular in Alabama.
House Speaker Paul Ryan says Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore “should step aside.” Ryan says allegations against Moore “are credible.”
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Ryan joined the growing chorus of Washington Republicans calling on Moore to quit the race after two women stepped forward describing how Moore groped them when they teenagers decades ago. Moore has called the reports false.
Senate Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, have been struggling to find a way to force Moore out. His name remains on the ballot for the Dec. 12 special election against Doug Jones.
No surprise at Liean doing that, but Sessions epitomised why people want him to resign!
Even if he only said what he did, cause he felt PRESSURED into it, it shows he has NO SPINE and lacks any courage…
I am sorry, but if that happened 30-40 years ago and you kept your mouth shut all this time- shame on you. What is your reward and who is paying it? Ryan, Flake, McPain, McConnell you idiots kept your mouth shut concerning Clinton, so what are you hoping to do to the country by getting another RINO in the snake pit with yourselves?>????
[What is your reward and who is paying it?]
The Washington Post!!! IIRC there’s evidence out there on the web that THEY offered 1,000$ to anyone who could make accusations..
man ill bet that gal was really something back before electricity.
witch hunt doesnt even begin to descibe this?
Crocodile tears today over something that supposedly occurred some 4 decades ago. Wow! God Almighty knows the real truth on this matter. “Be sure, your sin will find you out” Numbers 32:23, Holy Bible. Applies to the accusers as much as the accused…
Only the Shadow knows the evil that lurks in the minds of men. Also, in this case. NOBODY but the protagonists can know the truth from forty years ago. The term “Borked” comes to mind. Or, Clarence Thomas’ inquisition prior to being seated on the SCOTUS. In America today, the Pope himself could not get elected to the lily-livered GOP (Greatly Overrated Putzes)! What part of denigrate, cast aspersions on, castigate, AND break out the creme de le creme super killer bullet, “bimbo eruption” is not the play book of the democrat party, and/or those entrenched “swamp dwelling” democrat lite GOP’ers, when in need to secure “their” domination?
And when you look at past instances, you can see a trend.. Pay off gals to make accusations. Force someone out of race.. GALS disappear and so do their accusations..
This goes to show how there is no Republican party anymore. It’s nothing but DC swamp rats. The destruction of the American political system is almost complete. The molester Bush started this slide into the abyss and Odumbass gave it the final push. President Trump I am sure will give it his best effort but he’s one man against an army of evil.
How obvious can it be: Roy has been in public life (numerous elections) and nothing of this type has ever emerged. Why now? Repub establishment, democrats and satans minions are very busy. This country cannot survive todays evil politicians and government bureaucrats. Trump is making some headway on the swamp but he needs every true patriots help.
As is so, infuriating instance after infuriating instance, what we get from our stunningly underwhelming politicians, is self-righteousness, feigned indignation, presumptive moral superiority, hypocrisy, ignorance of our “presumed innocent” principle, and herd mentality when they judge in which direction the wind of popular (media) opinion is blowing. With but a few exceptions, our “representatives” in Congress are so deeply flawed, so thoroughly corrupt, that adjectives such as, unethical, immoral, dishonest, duplicitous, craven, cynically opportunistic, barely begin to describe them. Frankly, but for a few, they all disgust me.
Sessions has no reason. Its because he is naive. I was falsely accused when I came forward as a witness against a woman who had been accusing the boss of sexual harassment. Yet.. She had exposed herself to me on the job at an earlier time… But once I came forward? I suddenly became this fantasized sexual predator in her testimony to counter me. Folks! Certain kinds of people can make stuff us as easily as the Beatles wrote hit records.
The want money! Lots of money. If someone promised to pay her enough, a woman like that would cry and weep as we see. Now, I am not saying these women are lying. But, that we need to stop being naive.
And in today’s society, ANY Man vs woman accusation 99% of the time goes to her. NO PROOF needed.. Doesn’t matter even if the GUY Has proof of her lying. HE’s guilty as accused..
Of course you have reason to doubt you old fool. You doubt any allegation until all sides of the story are out & there’s been some type of investigation. In criminal cases you doubt defendant’s guilt until the case is proven beyond a reasonable doubt. Quit playing politics & running like a scared rabbit.
[ Quit playing politics & running like a scared rabbit.]
He can’t cause he IS A SCARED rabbit..
It is SO obvious to me as a woman, that she is crying “Crocodile Tears” ! This woman is LYING, and I really hope that her big lie is discovered, before Roy Moore’s career is ruined !
So if women come forward accusing Sessions and Ryan of the same thing we should believe them to? Get out of here with that!
The last woman claimed she was locked in the car and could not get out, that is a lie
all she had to do was push or pull the handle. The cars in the 1970’s had not driver
locking devices for the passenger side of the car, if the door was locked she locked it,
she could have opened it easily, that was all she needed to do, the technology trips up
her story. One look at her makeup shows she was out for her moment of attention
and notoriety, all grand fraud…………………..William
As much as I hate to say it, a conservative Majority in Congress is a joke. The Liberals never lost control of Congress. For once in their useless political careers, McConnell, Ryan and their fellow RINOs should do something honest and join the Democrat Party. They already joined Democrats against Trump at every turn. They all expected a Hillary win. Trump winning the White House caught them all flatfooted ad exposed their true liberal colors. Now they are running around like chickens with their heads cut off.
The GOP has done everything to disappoint me and nothing to impress me. They are working hard to make sure that two of the biggest campaign promises of 2016 will not be kept. Remember when George H. W. Bush said “Read my lips” in 1988? We all know what happened in 1992 as a result of that broken promise. This time the RINOs weren’t even smart enough to put it all on Trump like The Democrats did to Bush in 1992.
The way the RINOs have been acting this year I suspect that one of two things will happen in the midterms next year. Many RINOs will lose their seats to other Republicans in the Primaries or lose them to Democrats in the General Midterm. I hope all the RINOs up for reelection all lose their State Primaries by the biggest landslide in their State’s history.
Sessions statement about him not having any reason to doubt Moore’s accusers was the headline but that headline was a bit misleading. He also talked about the need to investigate which other Repubs aren’t even bothering about. They’re just slam dunk convicting Moore without any analysis. We have a legal system that has taken sexual assault seriously for yrs. which does not shame the victim or blame the victim. Moore had no power over these women like Weinstein had over his. Sessions is a prosecutor. Reasonable doubt should be ensconced into his brain but I’m not clear on what he meant.
I have one question for all those who say he is guilty. Why has this not come up in all the years Moors has been in one office or another??? He has had ever sleaze in politics after him for years so why have they not come out before this??? I for one think this is happening because he is what Trump needs in DC. He is not an establishment Republican and both sides fear him for that reason. McConnell knows Moore won’t kowtow to him like the others so. Democrats know he is a REAL TRUE CONSERVATIVE which is something that DC has not had since before Reagan was in office. Moore won’t bug the LIES of the Dems when it comes to making deals. He will demand the Dems do before they get anything something McConnell won’t do. See Dems have dragged Republicans to the left of everything so now all that is in DC is leftists see the GOP in DC has become the left while the Democrats have become the very thing they always wanted and strove hard to become what they have always been the UBER ULTRA LEFT.
If he was a Democrat he would be a hero like Ted Kennedy or Bill Cliton.