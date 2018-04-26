Sessions: Americans ‘don’t have to answer’ citizenship question

People who might be afraid of the Census Bureau’s plans to ask about citizenship status in the 2020 count “don’t have to answer” that question, Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday.
He said it will be the final question in the census and expressed surprise at the major outcry.
“It shouldn’t scare people. They don’t have to answer it, really,” he said. “I would think that’s a very reasonable thing, and I think concerns over it are overblown.”
The Commerce Department announced that it will restore the citizenship question to the next decennial census.
The question had been part of censuses through 1950. After that, it was placed on the “long form” sent to about one-sixth of Americans every 10 years. All others received the short form.
The long form was discontinued in 2010, but citizenship is still asked on the American Community Survey, a rolling census of a small fraction of Americans every year.
The Justice Department requested that the question be added back to the full census this year because the data would help the department police civil rights policy.
Immigrant rights groups, civil liberties advocates and Democrats have objected.
Some groups have even sued to block the question, arguing that it is an effort to chase people away from answering the census, which could skew the eventual count.
Does that mean that Americans don’t have to answer the question, either? (Depending on how it’s worded.)
Let’s skew their count by all refusing to answer that question! The Census is pretty worthless, anyway, if we can’t find out how many illegals we are supporting in this country.
I agree
However, responding to all census questionnaires IS Required by Federal Law.
According to Title 13, Section 221 (Census, Refusal or neglect to answer questions; false answers) of the United States Code, persons who fail or refuse to respond to the mail-back census form, or refuse to respond to a follow-up census taker, can be fined up to $100. Persons who knowingly provide false information to the census can be fined up to $500. The Census Bureau points out online that under Section 3571 of Title 18, the fine for refusing to answer a bureau survey can be as much as $5,000.
True story :my friend was mailed a census, I told him (after reading it) that he should not answer some certain questions( some questions “I” considered personal) so he (a US citizen) decided that he would throw it away. Well, low and behold; who is knocking on his door? Yep, a Census worker! He asked my friend why he had not submitted the census, I was standing there all the time. I told the Census worker that my friend was under NO obligation to answer or submit the questionnaire (unbeknownst to me the Fed law)..finally after some arguing I told the census worker “look, my friend will mail it in when he is done”, and then shut the door on his (the census face). I went to the library to look up the law and had found out that no one has been fined nor imprisoned for not answering those questions (since 1970).
I don’t see a problem here if all congressional seating is calculated on only those who respond to the question as being US citizens.
BUT you just know it WON’T be limited to just based on those who DO reply to the “Citizen or not” question…
Yet again, Sessions shows he is INCOMPETENT and needs to be fired!
America has a right to know. If not, do away with the Census! Call it a waste of money.
The census is required by the U.S. Constitution.
Before imposing a fine, the Census Bureau typically attempts to personally contact and interview persons who fail to respond to census questionnaires.
The census is one of the very few Constitutionally mandated government activities and is the official standard for the apportionment of congressional seats & electoral votes to the various states. Doing away with the census will require a constitutional amendment and would require a replacement approach that can survive the 2/3rd majority vote in both houses of Congress; and then ratification by 34 of 50 states.
If we don’t conduct a census–then the most reasonable approach will be estimating each state & localities population. Can you even imagine how badly the Democrats would cheat with the adoption of any estimating process? All of a sudden, blue-states would magically show an amazing reversal of population losses (the dead immediately rising & claiming residency and registering to vote in & around Chicago; and, half of northern Mexico would suddenly be registered voters in California, Oregon, Massachusetts, & Minnesota).
I think the census is perhaps the least objectionable of all the available options, and perhaps by its nature the most difficult process for the Democrats to corrupt with false numbers.
[and, half of northern Mexico would suddenly be registered voters in California, Oregon, Massachusetts, & Minnesota]
Are they already NOT registered?!??!?
The only ones it would bother are Illegal Immigrants.
How very true!
And Sessions in completely wrong and totally “Ignorant” of the federal law.. He needs to be fired or resign.
Americans are NOT anymore allowed to know how many Americans live in the country!!! This is what leftist theology is about. Supremacistic, antithetical and totalitarian. Trump is a roadblock they will eliminate @ the first opportunity. In the previous century more than 110 million people died as the result of this theology. Hitler, Lenin, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Castro, Maduro etc.
It certainly seems that’s what Sessions is saying, that we do not have a right to know how many non-citizens are living here. AND ITS MORE Proof trump was foolhardy in appointing him.
I have thought for a long time that the cure for illegal immigration would be to make the act of entering the USA without documentation a felony and remaining more than 72 hours an aggravating act. That in conjunction with a 2 to 5 years of rock breaking in a quarry or road gang for violations should greatly reduce violations and discourage recidivism.
(I also support deportation by trebuchet… )
And any US Citizen who gives aid and comfort to illegal aliens, should LOSE THEIR citizenship..
If someone won’t answer, count them as a non-citizen and ask for an ID verifying they are here legally. If they refuse; call the police. The lawyers will love it!! Think of all the money they’ll make in CA!!!
What a stupid “decision” by Sessions! Time he resigns!