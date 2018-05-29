Service charges instead of tips not going over well in Minneapolis restaurants

Facing a big rise in labor costs from a city-mandated minimum wage, chefs in the Twin Cities are tinkering with new ways to run a full-service restaurant. So far, the experiments have failed.
Minneapolis passed a $15 wage last year that does not count tips as wages, despite pleas from restaurant owners and servers to allow lower wages for wait staff who earn most of their living in tips. Now St. Paul is preparing to pass its own minimum wage, and Mayor Melvin Carter has gone so far as to sing his opposition to a “tip credit.”
“We’re going to raise the wages. Tell them I said it,” he sang to the tune of “Brown-Eyed Girl” at MinnRoast in April. “And so we’re on the same pages. I’m not for a tip — penalty.”
The minimum wage for small businesses will rise from $7.87 to $10.50 per hour in Minneapolis on July 1 and nearly double, to $15, in six years. Restaurateurs say that will force them either to do away with wait staff or eliminate tipping in an industry that employs roughly 44,000 servers and bartenders across the Twin Cities.
Counter-service restaurants that eliminate waiters are on the rise, but a tip-free experience has fallen flat at table-service restaurants.
Customers bristle at what they view as a forced service charge; servers and bartenders make less money; the tip culture that is dear to many in the restaurant industry is upended; and restaurant owners say having to explain a new system disrupts the delicate equilibrium of the dining experience.
One restaurant that replaced tips with a service charge — Heyday on Lyndale Avenue S. — is closing and preparing to relaunch in a few months. Two others that opened with a service charge — Bardo in northeast Minneapolis and Heirloom in St. Paul — have abandoned the policy and restored traditional tipping.
Minneapolis City Council President Lisa Bender, who ushered the minimum wage to passage in 2017, said the city’s small business team is working to help restaurants navigate the transition, but she argued as she did last year that including a tip credit in the ordinance would have been a blow to women, people of color and the poor.
“The reason we raised the minimum wage in the city of Minneapolis was to help low income workers who, even though they’re working full-time, are not making enough money to meet their basic needs,” Bender said. “After hearing from everyone, we felt it was important to include all workers, and not leave anyone behind.”
A hit from 18 percent charge
Bardo opened in the fall with an 18 percent service charge on every bill, but switched to conventional tipping in January after too many customers resisted the practice and it “took away from actually talking about the food and drink,” said Remy Pettus, the chef and owner.
“We had to do something that was safer in the long term,” Pettus said. “We’d get 1-star Yelp reviews that would say ‘food, drinks, experience, everything was amazing and then I got the bill and there was an 18 percent service charge on it.’ One star.”
Since restaurants have six years to adjust to a $15 minimum wage, few have done anything about it, which makes trying to get ahead of the change more difficult.
Leah Anderson helped Pettus open Bardo and worked as a wine captain at the restaurant. She said servers and bartenders disliked the service charge, since they could easily go elsewhere and earn more in a restaurant that allowed tipping.
“We lost a lot of staff,” said Anderson, who now waits tables at Mission American Kitchen and Cafe Ena.
The competitive reality of restaurant service — do the best job to earn the best tip — is undercut when the restaurant collects a service charge and distributes it equally, Anderson said, and this doesn’t sit well with experienced servers.
Another former Bardo employee, Rachel Wagner, signed up to work at the restaurant because she loved Pettus’ food and the concept. The service charge turned out to be untenable for her, though.
“I quit there after a month, not because of the chef or the place or the food itself. I loved everything else about it,” Wagner said. “I really wanted it to work but I couldn’t live off of maybe 40 hours a week at about $21 an hour.”
She said at a restaurant with normal tipping, she can make around $40 an hour in wages and tips, and added that “I haven’t met one” server or bartender who is happy with the new ordinance.
‘A secret handshake’
Wyatt Evans started his restaurant Heirloom in St. Paul with an 18 percent service charge on the bill in late 2015. He thought it would be a more equitable setup, and felt that enough other restaurant owners were talking about doing the same thing that he wouldn’t be alone.
“We kind of jumped into the lake and found out that nobody else was going to do it,” he said.
It didn’t last. At first the restaurant offered no way for customers to leave a tip unless they had cash or ran their credit card a second time. That led to a conversation no one enjoyed, in which the server asked the customer how much of a tip they wanted to leave before they ran the card.
“That’s a slightly less comfortable interaction between guest and restaurant worker,” Evans said. “It’s very conditional here that when you leave a gratuity, you write it down or you leave cash and you turn it over. It’s a secret handshake.”
Evans said he was “stubborn,” however, and added a tip line to the bill in addition to the 18 percent service charge, with a careful explanation that there was no obligation to leave a tip. That move bothered customers who felt the restaurant was trying to have it both ways.
“It just wasn’t resonating in the way that we wanted it to with our guests,” Evans said. “The service charge was the focal point, as opposed to the experience.”
Six months after Evans opened the restaurant, he dropped the service charge and went back to traditional tipping.
Tim Niver cooked at McDonald’s as a teenager, bused at restaurants, served at restaurants through college, managed restaurants and then reopened the Town Talk Diner in 2006 before moving on to start Strip Club Meat and Fish and Saint Dinette in St. Paul, and then Mucci’s Italian — all places known for service and Niver’s ever-present front-of-the house influence.
His next venture, a deli with a full bar in the Lyn-Lake district of Minneapolis slated to open in June, will be a counter-service restaurant, his first establishment of the type.
“We’ve built a concept that will work within the parameters of the new minimum wage legislation,” Niver said. “Certainly we hadn’t planned on doing a fine dining or table-service restaurant in Minneapolis.”
Eventually his full-service restaurants must move to some sort of service charge, Niver said, but he hasn’t figured out how it would work. In his view, no one else has either.
Selfishness is never rewarding. It may seem to work momentarily, but what you thought you were gaining will end up going up in a puff of smoke. Learn to be happy with what you have. Learn how to manage your money and save a nest egg for emergencies. Start now. Forget the whining for more and more and more.
I’v long felt when you push someone to be tipped, regardless of how well they serve the customer, the QUALITY of service will drop.
“Customers bristle at what they view as a forced service charge”
Well yeah, and for good reason. When servers share tips (a form of communism) the level of service goes down and the customer loses control over the level of service. It works so spectacularly poorly every time, that now I purposely avoid places that share tips. When I tip for exceptional service I want it to go directly to the server who treated me like a king. I don’t want the tip shared or “spread around”. I certainly don’t want it going to the employee with the most seniority. It needs to go to the one I want it to go to.
One time I got horrible service at a Ryan’s restaurant but one of the servers from a different section came over and helped us. I didn’t leave a tip on the table. Instead I placed a $5 bill directly into that other server’s hand. She tried saying she wasn’t my server but I told her I didn’t want to tip my regular server. She was worthless. This money is for you and you alone.
Fascism never works. Never. Twin Cities are forcing restaurants to pay higher wages to jobs that are not worth the higher wages. Dishwashers and bus-people making 15 bucks/hour? Ridiculous!
As we’ve already seen, when businesses must increase their overhead by gummint dictates, LESS jobs are the result, so where does that leave the poor and oppressed: back at the gummint trough. When will they learn?
A tip is supposed to be given as a sign of good service. Now it’s an expected salary. I knew a fellow who when he got mediocre service didn’t tip. He’d save it up. He left $20 for a cup of coffee. A former co-worker once left a penny on the table (a sign of garbage service) at a posh New York eatery after a business meeting with a client. You could almost hear the screaming from outside the building.
Back when i did my first Med cruise, i had an experience at a restaurant where tipping was not required, all cause they put a mandated tip included in your bill. THe service, compared to 2 other restaurants i had eaten in, in that city (Marseilles) was sub-par.. SINCE then, i’ve always felt that tipping should never be mandated.. PERIOD.
The only good thing about the service charge is that bad tippers are either punished or will go elsewhere. I know too many people that are bad tippers or have seen what it does to waitresses.
BUT what defines a bad tipper?
However I’m not sure who is the Selfish one? The person that can’t buy a House or a car, or the Gas that goes in it at today’s prices for just surviving, some years ago a long time ago, I was making $5.20 per hour, which is about $10, 816. 00 per year, I got Married and she was a waitress and was making about $7,00.00 per year with pay check and Tips and we bought our first House for $12,500.00 and a new Car that was $3,800.00, and we had some to save for a rainy day. But in today market the the Kid out of High school will make about $20,680 a year and if he get married and she is a waitress making $17,800.00 a year with tips, Try to rent a apartment (not a house yet) at $1,900.00 per mouth and pay for two cars at $270.00 each and then pay for all the stuff that go with it. of course this is without any taxes and student loans, and of course no children. A person will have to be very creative to survive. Somebody else is making the money?
If I understand correctly, you’re saying a young couple would typically be making around $38,480 ($20,680 + $17,800) per year. This equals about $3,206 per month. If they can’t live on $3,000 per month, they should seriously rethink their lifestyle and location. There are many of us out here (especially retired seniors on fixed incomes) living on FAR LESS – and somehow, surviving. I know. I’m one of them. If I had even half of that $3,000 per month, I’d be dancing in the street for joy!
Clearly these idiots running the Twin Cities or other cities like Seattle, have no understanding of or simply don’t care about the IRS rules regarding individuals that receive TIPS as part of their income. The IRS assumes that the TIPS are at a minimum, 8% of the gross receipts of the business. From the IRS website, “If the total tips reported by all employees at a large food or beverage establishment are less than 8 percent of the gross receipts (or a lower rate approved by the IRS), the employer must allocate the difference among the employees who receive tips.”
These fools are creating a nightmare for both the employer and the employees and they don’t give a damn.
And i’ve never understood WHY the IRS automatically assumes that every service worker WILL get tips.. Let alone at 8%..
People get paid what they are worth in a meritocracy society where talent and hard work are rewarded instead of rewarding people for just showing up and taking up space. Liberals are indeed space cadets and may temporarily pull off the immediate gratification of price fixed wages, but reality and the invisible hand of the marketplace will eventually cull them out. Too bad so many have to be hurt before reality conquers stupidity, and the innocent useful idiots of one more failed social experiment get hurt, too late in life to recover. Just how many failures must take place before Liberals learn that you cannot force equality upon a group of individuals who refuse to compete and take risks, while other do, and get the real rewards.
[Just how many failures must take place before Liberals learn that you cannot force equality upon a group of individuals who refuse to compete and take risks, while other do, and get the real reward.]
IMO the left never will.. Their brains are too far rotted with liberalism, to ever make that realization. That is cause liberals NEVER TAKE responsibility FOR Their failures.
18% service charge? Talk about greedy! I understand that with a large group, as the server will likely be dedicated full time to that group, and, often, it will include children (lower base price + more work), but not for the normal situation. The only justification for this is that the restaurant owner is skimming from the tips to keep his profits up. If he wants to raise prices, then do it, and take the hit in business. But leave the tips alone, and do NOT add a service charge – the prices include the cost of service, since the actual cost of the food is, maybe, 10% of the menu price.
Proper etiquette on tips is 0 (or pennies) for terrible service, <10% for bad to barely acceptable service, and 15% for good service, and 20% for exceptional service. Skew towards the higher end at lower price restaurants. Any server who expects more than that is greedy and (at least internally) rude. If you're a customer and you can't tip at this level, an apology with the tip you can afford is usually appreciated. But the tip average should be a good estimate of the quality of service a server is providing, letting the owner know who should be given more hours, or moving up the ladder in chain establishment. And it should be tool for the server to judge how to improve his/her skills.
And yes, there are those out there who routinely don’t tip, or do so very poorly. For Americans, this is very rude. For Europeans, this is just normal – the restaurants in Europe typically feel that you are insulting the restaurant by tipping the staff (as explained to me, the thought process is that the customer thinks “the restaurant is clearly not willing to pay enough to the employees for their service, so I need to be charitable to the server”). I believe this comes from the aristocratic roots in Europe – The aristocrat expects excellent service and would never pay extra for it, although they may beat you if they weren’t happy with the service, and the server is stuck in his role forever. In the US, most of us expect anyone who is working is doing so to improve his/her living conditions, especially those doing a good job, and should be rewarded for making the effort.
I’ve long railed about being told “What tip” i should always be leaving. Whether its at a restaurant, a taxi driver, a bar, or a hotel etc.. IF i feel the service warrants a tip, i will give one. I will NOT, though, give one just ’cause is is demanded/expected’.
For every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. Picking a restaurant to eat at or going to a restaurant at all are discretionary actions. If the owners decide they cannot pay $15 an hour they will close, move beyond the city limits or automate. I can see ordering by iPad and picking up food at the counter or the return of the Automat (Google it). Whatever happens, a lot of poor people are going to get laid off thanks to Liberals meddling in businesses they don’t under stand.