Serial Liar

Serial Liar

April 6, 2017 at 6:30 am 3 Cartoons
3 Comments

  1. teapartyproud April 6, 2017 at 8:25 am

    She’s obviously lying again and committed serious offenses, but nothing can be done about it. That would be racist. End of story.

  2. ConservativeSarge April 6, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Liar, liar, her pants are on fire………

  3. RtheR April 6, 2017 at 9:29 am

    What a joke this is…does anything ever get done to these liars?..when is somebody going to lay charges against this woman?…she just does whatever and says whatever she wants with absolutely no worries about anyone doing anything about it…Trump better get off his as with this type of **** and have SOMEBODY, SOMEWHERE START DOING SOMETHING!!!!!…other than another useless, toothless Congress investigation…get serious and lay some damn charges against these clowns!

