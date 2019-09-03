Serial Liar

He’s a liar, a pedophile, a bumbling idiot, and he hates God.
But since the Dems are racist as can be, they’re pushing this old white man to the nomination. But they don’t call it racism when they do it. They call it “electability”, as in nobody would vote for a woman or a minority.
So yay, they hide their racism. Yay! Is that a win?
