Separation was permanent for Angel Families who lost child to illegal alien criminals

President Donald Trump stands alongside family members affected by crime committed by illegal aliens, at the South Court Auditorium on the White House complex, Friday, June 22, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

President Trump on Friday blasted what he described as a media double standard on immigration, as he honored families whose loved ones were killed by illegal immigrants and accused the press of ignoring them to focus on the plight of migrants caught crossing the border.

“You don’t hear these stories,” said Steve Ronnebeck, whose 21-year-old son Grant was killed by an illegal immigrant over a pack of cigarettes. “But this is permanent separation.”

One Angel mother, Laura Wilkerson, took the stage following the president’s remarks, describing the loss of her 18-year-old son Josh in 2010.

“Josh was brutally tortured, strangled over and over, set on fire after death. His last hours were brutal. None of our kids had a minute to say goodbye,” Wilkerson said. “We weren’t lucky enough to be separated for five days or 10 days. We are separated permanently.”

CNN, MSNBC cut away from Trump event with ‘Angel Families’

Two major cable TV news channels cut away from President Trump’s event Friday with families of people killed by illegal immigrants, switching to coverage of illegal immigrant families complaining about treatment at the border.

CNN and MSNBC pivoted to the family separation issue even as parents on stage with Mr. Trump said their plight was ignored by the news media.

“The mainstream media does not let you know what is really happening,” said Mary Ann Mendoza, who lost her son, Mesa, Arizona, Police Sgt. Brandon Mendoza, in 2014 following a vehicular accident with an illegal alien allegedly driving drunk at three times the legal limit.

Trump hosts ‘Angel Families’ to highlight crime by illegal immigrants

Among the “Angel” family members invited by the White House were:

• Agnes Gibboney, who lost her son Ronald da Silva after he was shot and killed by an illegal immigrant gang member.

• Juan Pina, who lost his 14-year-old daughter Christy Sue in 1990, allegedly at the hands of a Mexican national who raped and killed her. Her alleged killer was extradited from Mexico last month.

• Michelle Wilson-Root, whose 21-year old daughter Sarah was killed in 2016 following a vehicular accident allegedly caused by Edwin Mejia — who had entered the country illegally and, as a result of “catch-and-release” loopholes, was released into the U.S. interior as an unaccompanied minor. According to media reports, Mejia’s blood alcohol level was three times the legal limit.

• Sabine Durden, who lost her son Dominic, a sheriff’s dispatcher, following a fatal vehicular accident in Moreno Valley, California.

• Mary Ann Mendoza, who lost her son, Mesa Police Sgt. Brandon Mendoza, in 2014 following a vehicular accident with an illegal alien allegedly driving drunk at three times the legal limit.

• Billy and Kathy Inman, who lost their son 16-year-old Dustin in 2000 following a vehicular accident allegedly caused by an illegal immigrant. Mrs. Inman, who was also in the vehicle, was left permanently disabled because of her injuries.

• Don Rosenberg, whose 25-year-old son Drew Rosenberg died in 2010 following a vehicular accident allegedly caused by an individual who had entered the country illegally.

• Maureen Maloney, who lost her son 23-year-old son Matthew Denice following a vehicular accident in 2011 caused by an illegal alien who was driving drunk. The man who caused the accident was later sentenced to 12 years in prison.

• Maureen Laquerre, whose brother Richard Grossi died in 2009 following a vehicular accident allegedly caused by a previously deported illegal immigrant.

• Kimberly Roberts and Chris Stansberry, who lost their 18-year-old daughter Tierra, following a fire allegedly set by an illegal immigrant.

• Ray Tranchant, who lost his daughter 16-year-old daughter Tessa in 2007 to an illegal alien driving drunk.

