There is more judicial tyranny to warn you about. The latest – Judge Derrick Watson of Hawaii – he blocked President Trump’s temporary immigration ban.
The president called Judge Watson’s decision unprecedented judicial overreach.
Critics say it’s a ban on Muslims. But that’s not true. It’s a ban on refugees from countries infested with jihadists.
What in the name of Don Ho is wrong with these people?
Judge Watson’s decision puts all of us in grave danger.
Send the Refugees to Hawaii,
These activist Judges need to be tried for TREASON and then HUNG in the public square. When this happens, the liberal activists can go to their safe spaces and cry the rest of their lives! That way, with the activists in their safe spaces the rest of their lives, we will not have to deal with this TRASH from the GARBAGE DUMP!!!!! Of course these safe spaces will STINK so bad, that we will have to throw 100% bleach on them to kill the STINK!!!!!!
Tried and exiled to any one of the six countries
Thought about saying, after being thrown from a plane at 30,000 feet with a balloon big enough to keep them afloat if they could fill it with hot air before they hit the ground, but thought that would be to risk, after all, there is a chance they could do it, best to just throw them out and let them issue a restraining order against gravity so the air can hold them up
I am down with exiling them. Executing them, no..
BUT we do need to get each and everyone of these activist judges oFF THE BENCH!
This moral lacking Liberal judges are a disgrace to our Judicial system. Trumps ban was not against a religion. I read that one of the reasons this judge based his order on was Trump’s ban would hurt their economy. How insane is that? I do believe when this goes to the Supreme Court they will validate Trump has a lawful right to issue the ban.
Randy822, it would not matter if his ban WAS against a religion. The immigration laws give the PRESIDENT the right to ban ANYBODY for ANY REASON–race, religion, national origin, etc.–if in HIS judgment they represent a national security risk or are detrimental to the country. And THESE “immigrants” and “refujihadis” are ALL OF THE ABOVE!
Also, they keep prattling about it being against the Constitution to discriminate on the basis of religion. These people are NOT Americans and are not even in this country–therefore, our Constitution DOES NOT APPLY TO THEM. I don’t know what part of that these liberal idiots don’t get!
When i tried arguing that point with someone known as Gatefan, he said “Well duh, its cause of the Universal human rights declaration. AND ONCE again it proves liberals want to EXPAND OUR Constitutional rights to every damn person on the frikken planet!!!>!>!>
And as for this judge saying “its cause of an economic impact.. WHAT IMPACT??
SHOW figures of # of visitors to Hawaii AND HOW much they spend there, who were from each of these 6 countries..
SHOW MOW many students are enrolled in Hawaii uni that come from any of those 6 nations that are there on ANYTHING BUT a government grant… PROVE that statement with figures. OTHERWISE get out of here with that BULL excuse!
Just like the article says. SEND THEM ALL TO HAWAII. They are all welcome there.
Not only send them to Hawaii–send them to the home of this judge who issued this BRAIN-DEAD order and let HIM deal with them. He wouldn’t be so eager to let them in,if he knew it was going to upset HIS little world. It’s easy for HIM to sit on his FANNY in his black robe and issue rulings that he knows will never impact HIM. Make them HIS PROBLEM, since he thinks it’s such a good idea to let them in!
AND ensure at airports around the nation that receive flights from Hawaii, that nONE OF THESE refugees we send them are being dolled out to other places.
Sure it is judicial activism, so what?
Nothing is going to be done about it and everyone will continue to kiss their a$$ just like it is the right thing to do
Has anyone in Congress started the process for removing this self appointed king from his throne?
He could not have done more to blow up the government if he had strapped a thousand pounds of dynamite to his chest.
Talk, talk, talk
Which self appointed king are you on about? Trump, or these activist judges?
Since native Hawaiians don’t like any non Hawaiians unless they’re tourists spending money, sending all new refugees to Hawaii would be perfect. Let these liberals show their loving, caring, tolerant side!
And I’m sure it was just coincidence that Obama detoured his plane to Hawaii to visit this judge–one of his Hahvahd classmates and one of OBAMA’S judicial appointees, and right after that cozy visit, the judge issued this ILLEGAL ruling.
Yeah–just coincidence. Nothing to see there. Move along.
Nope. Nothing to see here, just like its not a story that this hack just HAPPENED to write a 43 page report LESS THAN 2 hours after closing the case..
SAME with Bill C meeting Lynch on the tarmack had “nothing to do with the investigation into hillary”..
“Critics say it’s a ban on Muslims. But that’s not true. It’s a ban on refugees from countries infested with jihadists.”
I say again, it doesn’t MATTER if it IS a ban on Muslims, because our immigration laws give the PRESIDENT the authority to do that, if he believes they are a national security risk or detrimental to the US.
These idiot judges don’t get that by law, President Trump has that authority, and THEY do NOT have the authority to second-guess and overrule him!
How about this, Boys & Girls (non PC there). The islands need to go back to territory status and let POTUS appoint a good Governor General. Maybe that will get the “Tiny Bubbles” out of the tiny brains of of the ex-judge Libtards.
Better yet. SINCE Hawaii depends so much ON Tourism. LETS all start up a massive Boycott of the state! NO ONE visit it for at least 3 years!!!!