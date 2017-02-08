Senators propose halving number of legal immigrants in US within a decade

The fight over immigration on Capitol Hill may no longer just be about illegal immigration.
A bill introduced by senators Tom Cotton and David Perdue on Tuesday would halve the number of legal immigrants in the United States within a decade, marking a new battlefront on migration policy in the US.
It represents the latest effort by the populist wing of the Republican party associated with Donald Trump’s ideology to move the GOP away from the concerns of business groups.
The Reforming American Immigration for Strong Employment, or Raise Act, would alter the US immigration system to significantly reduce the number of foreigners admitted to the country without a skills-based visa. It would end green card preferences for the adult parents, siblings or children of US citizens. Instead, the preferences would only be retained for spouses and minor children.
The legislation would also eliminate the diversity visa lottery, which currently allocates 50,000 visas to residents of countries that do not currently send a significant number of immigrants to the United States, and would cap the number of refugees offered permanent residence in the country at 50,000 annually.
In an estimate presented by Cotton, this bill would reduce overall immigration to 539,958 a year in one decade, almost half the total of 1,051,031 admitted in 2015.
Cotton argued that the growth in legal immigration in recent decades had led to a “sharp decline in wages for working Americans” and that his bill represented an effort to move the United States “to a more merit-based system like Canada and Australia”.
But Senator Jeanne Shaheen, a Democrat from New Hampshire, said the bill “sends a terrible message to the rest of the world and is unquestionably a job killer”.
“As a nation of immigrants, this bill runs counter to our values,” Shaheen said in a statement. “The facts are clear: immigrants contribute greatly to our country’s entrepreneurial spirit, spurring job growth in New Hampshire and across the country. Cutting successful visa programs and needlessly separating immigrant families is just wrong and senseless.”
Although the White House has not weighed in on the legislation, Cotton told reporters that he had discussed the bill with Trump as “a concept” and that Trump “strongly supports the broad concept of moving our legal immigration system towards a merit-based system”.
Cotton argued that his legislation represented a return to historic norms in immigration but strongly criticized the comparisons to the immigration policy of 1924-1965, which kept many people from entering the country. The Arkansas Republican said the policy then was “too restrictive”, particularly toward refugees in the 1930s and 1940s. However, Cotton argued this was a byproduct of how long it took Congress to address “the very real concerns of the American people” during the great wave of migration from the 1880s to 1924. He said his legislation was designed to “start getting a handle on legal immigration”.
He dismissed concerns about limiting family migration to the United States and argued that concern families would be separated under the new law “looks at it the wrong way. What’s good for the foreigner, not what’s good for the American citizen.” Cotton added: “I feel for my fellow man but serve my fellow citizen.”
Bravo Tom Cotton. These immigrants come to this country and are hired by companies at slave wages and they work long hours. All of this to the detriment of the laid off American worker!
One of the best parts of this bill is that it ends chain migration. Chain migration allows an immigrant to bring siblings, parents, uncles and aunts, and on and on. These people then get to do the same leading to an endless chain of mass immigration.
This is great if you are a democrat seeking more automatic votes, as these people tend to vote for the Santa party. It’s also great if your goal is to flood America with as many immigrants as possible, knowing that it will be near impossible for them to assimilate.
The America destroyers have done a bang-up job, especially through the Obama years. It’s time to push back HARD!!
Now cut the number of H1B visas to 0, and we will be on the right track.
It’s really sad the federal government didn’t enforce the laws on immigration all along. Now something needs to be done other looking the other way!
Finally some common sense. No doubt its the giant technology companies on the west coast and hospitality business that use and underpay non-Americans. It’s all about greed disguised as compassion.
Absolutely. Cut it by half…. for starters. No immigration from muslim-dominated countries allowed. End birthright citizenship.
ZMAN37, you are correct. Immigration should be granted on a NEED, NEED basis. Any sane country does that! Half of American people live on assistance of the Government and pay NO TAXES!!!
Do we need MILLIONS more every year???
I hope I do not hear again from COMMUNIST/DEMOCRATS that we are a Country of IMMIGRANTS.
Until the DESPICABLE ” LYNDON JOHNSON ” opened the FLOODGATES to the Wole World and let anyone march in, qualifying or not! Before you needed a : Higher Education or a TRADE, a SPONSOR,
Able to Support yourself, Assimilate and Speak ENGLISH. I do not remember that ANY Documents were ever printed in any other than ENGLISH!!!
CITIZEN by BIRTH!!! INSANE, STUPIDITY. CANADA stopped being so stupidly generous when they saw millions arriving from HONG KONG in the 80s. Most other Country’s value their Cityzenship!!!!
OUR FOREFATHERS gave us a GREAT CONSTITUTION, a GREAT GOVERNMENT and we have not been VIGILANT in keeping it!
When a Democrat uses the term “our values” what they actually mean is “their values” and more to the point, a set of values that are contrary to current American law.
Examples: 1) punishing illegal immigrants is contrary to our values.
2) Cutting successful visa programs and needlessly separating immigrant families is just wrong and senseless. Based on what? Oh yeah, Democrat values.
Immigration used to be good.
1. They learn English.
2. They get to work immediately (no handouts).
3. They swear allegiance to their new flag and new country. Yes there is a fondness for the motherland, but this is home now.
Now it’s just an excuse to push Critical Race Theory, which in essence means “down with whitey”. No other point to it. It’s not for the good of the country, or for humanitarian reasons, or any of that.
Immigration used to be good because more people were needed – to settle the Midwest & the West & work the factories. That phase of our history is ended. That is definitely not the situation now. Automation has greatly reduced jobs & increased our ability to produce. An increased population isn’t needed anywhere. The third world people really need to get this message.
Good. American jobs & opportunities for Americans. We can develop our own scientists, professionals & entrepreneurs if we’re really lacking in such. We don’t need more people when we have thousands without jobs & need help with further education. We’re not obliged to support the world.
AMEN! 100 Years ago we needed people to work and expand! Until LYNDON JOHNSON the IMMIGRANTS were mostly of the same CULTURE and ASSIMILATION was not a PROBLEM!
NOW we should take a look what has became of the COUNTRY’S around the WORLD what has became of them. ” NO BORDERS NO COUNTRY “