Senator Murphy Demonstrates Why Gun-Control Advocates Are Mistrusted

Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut released this statement on Twitter today:
Let’s call it like it is: the horrifying inaction of Congress, slaughter after slaughter, has become a green light to would-be shooters, who pervert silence into endorsement.
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 18, 2018
This is pretty strong stuff. And yet I’m left unclear as to what exactly Murphy is talking about. As the New York Times has confirmed, the shooter in Texas used a shotgun and a .38-caliber revolver — and nothing else besides. Moreover, because he was 17-years-old, he was ineligible to purchase a gun either privately or commercially, and thus had no contact with NICS background-check system that Murphy wants to expand. What, precisely, did “Congress” fail to do here? What perverted signal did it send? What “endorsement” did it provide?
If his public statements are to be believed, Senator Murphy does not want to ban shotguns or .38-caliber revolvers, which is why he has made no effort to convince Congress to do so.
Are you registered to vote? @AMarch4OurLives can help you register here: https://t.co/8TEA3ckOPK
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 16, 2018
I agree with @Ryan_Deitsch – if we want to change our nation's gun laws, we need to get young people to vote. https://t.co/PSFB5Y2cuj
— Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) May 16, 2018
The problem is not that the murderers are armed. The problem is that the rest are unarmed.
Gun Free Zones = Shooting Fish in a Barrel. They don’t even get a sporting chance.
Depriving people of the means to defend themselves is inherently IMMORAL.
The problem is that there are murderers. “Liberal” tolerance of evil people facilitates these atrocities. Mind you that most of public schools are controlled by “Liberal” establishment. Thus the deaths of innocent children are the fruits of “Liberalism”.
Evil people control, not gun control, is what we need in America.
Note that the Liberals teach subjective morality.
They teach that it is up to the individual to decide what they think is good or evil, right or wrong.
If one thinks killing unborn babies is OK, than it is good.
If one thinks sexual perversion is OK, than it is good.
If one does not like the 1o Commandments of GOD, than it is bad.
If one does not agree with GOD’s laws, than it is bad.
This is the mentality of a child, I Want and you better give me what I want.
i have to agree, yet i will also add this, the news media is also accountable for this they are causing copy cats and more idiots to get the idea. they refuse to publicize when some one stops these criminals with a legally own gun. Hitler pulled this type of crap got everyone’s means of defending themselves , then slaughter them like sheep.
the worst part is a lot of the crooked gun control advocates have some kind of security and everyone else does not. the Florida school shootings was an Obama democrat caused problem. gun free zones are target zones. made that way by gun control advocates. its time to hold these gun control advocates accountable.
Everyone’s going about wringing their hands, asking “What’s wrong? How did we get here? What can be done? Why are young people shooting up schools?”
Didn’t used to happen, even when guns were FAR more easy to obtain back in the 50s and 60s. This carnage was unknown. What accounts for this?
It’s not a legal problem; it’s a much deeper one. It’s one of the human heart, of our once-shared sense of morality and humanity, our spiritual emptiness as a nation. We have left the religious and moral roots that founded the nation, the standards that served as the fabric of a decent society.
Instead of remaining faithful to our Judeo-Christian roots, we “evolved”–through multiculturalism’s false promise of a better country–into a society that mocks those standards, that dismisses the power of personal faith in God, notions that were grounded in a standard where it would never have occurred to a student to kill another one with a rifle.
It all began with a single court case in 1963 that changed the schools forever. And now–50 years on–we can’t even call boys “boys” and girls “girls.”
Talk about lost. And here we are, still thinking the problem is school shootings. It goes way deeper. What did you expect? The foundations are long removed, and you wonder why it’s all falling down around you?
What we need is evil people control and not gun control.
It always amazes me how liberals believe you can get rid of 300 million guns but not 13 million illegal aliens.
Guns don’t vote.
Arming many teachers & others including guards is vital. Tight control on access to entire access of schools. Mental monitoring of ALL whe enter school property. kids with mental problems absolutely MUST be identified by all apropropriate law & management including teachers, FBI, local police, school leaders.
Not only have the libs destroyed the moral fiber of our nation, but Hollywood movies promote violence and many of these kids spend hours playing violent video games. With no moral compass, this is the result.
I can’t help but wonder why the loony left keeps overlooking the fact that almost 100% of the mayhem occurs within the boundaries of their beloved “GUN FREE ZONES”. The lunatics that perpetrate these horrific crimes are not so deranged as to attack a police station, gun club, gun store or any place that carrying firearms is permitted. Armed, trained volunteer staff at schools would, if not completely eliminating, reduce the carnage to hopefully the shooter himself.
The good Senator is just another empty suit, a hollow echo chamber of the left’s campaign to control all aspects of citizen’s lives.
Democrats only care about this issue for the sake of the votes it might bring them from the uninformed crowd.
IMO Get rid of the gun free zones, get the kids, esp. the boys off those anti depression drugs, stop trying to make males the villains and while we all are standing around posturing, actually do things that both harder schools and protect the 2nd amendment. Liberals preach that we all should be allowed to be who we are…if you feel like a girl, but born a boy, hey, go for it, but boys are denied being who they are. Instead they are shamed, placed on drugs to suppress activity, and ignored when said drugs start to do strange things to these young kids. Then, the media does nonstop BS on these shooters and spread outright hate and lies whenever they can. Usually against guns and conservatives. And they have no trouble using kids (I say that with a sneer) like Hogg and Emma G. All designed to control us. Shame on them all. Perhaps Liberals should really move to countries that share their world view and leave the rest of us “poor fools,” to our fate. (Yes, that was sarcasm.) Ok, off my box!
The Goal here is to disarm Americans so the populace can be controlled. Very simple. Nothing more, nothing less. Anyone who supports Gun Control is supporting evil either by design or in ignorance. We have a moral decay problem in America and it is manifest in STD’s in California, shootings in schools, utter total corruption in DC, etc. etc.. These problems will never be corrected until the distractions are identified as distractions and the core issues are corrected.
School shootings are a tragedy. All the gun control nonsense that follows is a distraction that enables the next one to occur and nothing had been done to prevent it because everyone was fighting over the distraction.
I wish more people would loudly and frequently point out that making laws against guns isn’t going to stop mass killings any more than existing laws against homicide have stopped them.
> GUN FREE ZONE <
What does this message send? Seriously, ponder that for 30 seconds. What does a " GUN FREE ZONE " actually mean and what message does it send?
It sends: OPEN SEASON as any would be attacker will be met with ZERO RESISTANCE. Period.
Do I think every teacher should be armed? No, but there should be 2 – 3 teachers / police / off-duty officers or military on each floor and/or wing of the school that are legally trained and ready.
See here is the thing, notice that these shooters NEVER NEVER go to a " Zone " that does have a chance of weapons being there. Why?
Plus, removing Guns all together – Has anyone been paying attention to Britain? Their KNIFE assaults are UP as are car / truck assaults. So do we ban knives? Do we ban cars / trucks?
BANS ARE NOT THE ANSWER – Educate and PROTECT is.