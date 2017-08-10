Senator apologizes for suggesting McCain’s brain tumor had role in vote

Republican Sen. Ron Johnson has apologized for suggesting earlier Wednesday that Sen. John’s McCain’s battle with brain cancer may have played a factor in his late-night vote against the so-called “skinny” Obamacare repeal.

“He has a brain tumor right now — that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning,” the Wisconsin Republican said on AM560 “Chicago’s Morning Answer,” CNN reported.

“Some of that might have factored in,” he added.

“Really?” one of the radio hosts asked incredulously. “You really think that played a factor in his judgment call?”

“Again, I don’t want to speak for any senator,” Mr. Johnson replied. “I really thought John was going to vote ‘yes’ and send that to conference at 10:30 at night and by about 1:00, 1:30, he voted no. So you’d have to talk to John about what was on his mind.”

A spokesman for Mr. McCain said it was “bizarre and deeply unfortunate” that Mr. Johnson would question a “colleague and friend’s” judgment.

“Senator McCain has been very open and clear about the reasons for his vote,” Mr. McCain’s spokesman said in a statement.

Mr. Johnson apologized for his wording in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m disappointed I didn’t more eloquently express my sympathy for what Sen. McCain is going through,” he said, CNN reported. “I have nothing but respect for him and the vote came at the end of a long day for everyone.”

Mr. McCain was diagnosed last month with a primary glioblastoma, a very aggressive type of brain tumor, following surgery to remove a blood clot above his left eye. His surprise vote on July 28, less than a week after his diagnosis, effectively killed Republican legislation on a “skinny repeal” of Obamacare.

