Senate’s ‘Skinny Repeal’ of Obamacare Fails as 3 Republicans join Democrats to Vote No


Senate Republicans failed to pass Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s proposed “skinny repeal” amendment in a vote Friday morning, signaling what could be the end to any hopes of repealing and replacing ObamaCare.

As the clock neared 2 a.m. ET, the amendment proposal failed, 51-49, with Republican Sens. John McCain of Arizona, Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joining Democrats in voting no.

“It is time to move on,” McConnell said after the vote.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., said Republicans will now have to work on improving the current health care legislation alongside their Democratic counterparts

Read more at Fox News

  1. These three never came above “barely qualify as RINO level” — no surprise whatsoever in their being pro-h0hellth!

  2. I love the picture ofMcCain promising to repeal Obamacare during his campaign. Last night we saw the real McCain. Thanks so much Arizona voters for reelecting America’s biggest traitor.

    McCain is getting his revenge on Trump and on conservative voters who supported Trump.

    We have to know that McCain, Murkowski, Collins along with Lindsey Graham and a few others will do all they can to derail the voter’s agenda and never doubt that they would vote to impeach Trump in a heartbeat if they get the chance.

