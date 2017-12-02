A win for Trump; Senate passes tax overhaul

The Senate has passed a nearly $1.5 trillion Republican tax bill that’s historic in scope and an urgent political priority for President Donald Trump and the GOP.
The vote was 51-49, largely along party lines. Not a single Democrat voted in favor of the legislation, which was crafted behind closed doors by Senate Republican leaders. Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker, who calls the growing debt a national security threat, joined Democrats in opposing the bill.
The bill lays the bulk of its tax cuts on businesses and higher-earning individuals and gives more modest breaks to others.
It would bring the first major overhaul of the U.S. tax system in three decades. The measure must be reconciled with a version the House passed last month.
OK Trump, now run the table by issuing a blanket pardon on fines for all who refuse to be forced to buy into Obamacare and not only kill the program in a faster defunding decline, but pick up a plethora of youth votes on healthy young people who don’t need it in the first place.
Excellent idea! I wish I’d have thought of that. That could help insure that true conservatives would have a plank to run on next November. If we could get actual support in The Senate of The United States for President Trump’s agenda, we could put the liberals out of power for several decades. Maybe for long enough for my Grandchildren to get well established, even if I don’t stay on this planet that long.
It is about time the RINOS in the Senate did something. Secondly, Corker, you are a phony, as you voted for every big spending bill, under your buddy Barack the communist!