Senate passes sweeping tax bill, gives Trump first major legislative win

(UPI) — The Senate voted to pass a sweeping tax bill early Wednesday morning, giving Republicans their first major legislative victory since President Donald Trump took office.
The bill will now go back to the House for a final vote due to three changes made during the Senate vote process, but will likely pass once again before going to the president’s desk for his signature. The House passed a similar version Tuesday.
The vote went completely along party lines, 51 to 48, with Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., abstaining due to health reasons.
The $1.5 trillion tax bill is the first major overhaul of the tax code in 30 years and drastically cuts corporate taxes, along with temporary cuts to individual tax brackets that will go back up to current rates after a few years to help pay the tax cut.
“After eight straight years of underperformance and slow growth, America is ready to take off,” Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., said in a news conference after the vote. “Coupled with regulatory reforms that have already been implemented by the administration, we now add comprehensive tax reform, major middle class tax relief and making our businesses both large and small, competitive around the world.”
Democrats unanimously opposed the bill in both the House and Senate votes. Only 12 House Republicans voted against it — each from the high tax states of California, New York and New Jersey, where the bill limits deductions from state and local taxes to $10,000, The New York Times reported.
“The bill that the Republicans jammed through the Senate tonight isn’t tax reform. It’s a heist. Let’s call this out for what it is: Government for sale,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., tweeted after the vote. “Americans are angry. And they are right to be angry. Over & over, again & again, they watch this Congress ignore their problems while jumping to do more favors for billionaires, giant companies, & campaign donors.”
The tax bill slashes corporate taxes from 35 percent to 21 percent. For individuals, it reduces the top income tax bracket from 39.6 percent to 37 percent and doubles the size of inheritances protected from estate taxation to $22 million for married couples.
The bill affects healthcare by eliminating the penalty for those who don’t buy private health insurance — and impacts the environment by opening the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in Alaska to oil and gas drilling.
What a shock, the RINOS in Congress actually did something! I know why. The 2018 midterm elections. With regard to the DemoRATS, they play the same game, of tax cuts for the rich, racism and the war on women!
Because America was seeing right through them. Alinsky playbook is all they know.
Those Democrats up for re-election in 2018 and 2020 need to be pounded in the primaries and general election for following Schumer and Pelosi rather than voting their constituents interests. Their opponents need to have the numbers of how much money the voters are saving and how these Bozos opposed it. Make the tax bill a battleground issue and break up the Democrat bloc.
Now Trump has to sign an Executive Order that says anyone who did not buy obamacare last year does not have to report it on their taxes. Otherwise they will have to pay a $680 penalty. That would put some extra cash in their pockets. If you are one of those people, or know someone who is, send him an email so he gets the message.