Senate passes bill to pay all federal employees — after shutdown ends

Senators passed a bill Thursday to ensure all federal employees, whether they are still working or were furloughed, will be paid in full when the partial government shutdown ends.
The shutdown will cross the three-week mark on Friday, which is also the same day that they will miss their first paychecks.
Senators said they had to find something to do to send a signal of comfort.
“When we reopen, they will be paid,” said Sen. Tim Kaine, Virginia Democrat.
Under federal law essential employees who worked during the shutdown would be paid once government reopens, but those who were furloughed and did not work are not guaranteed pay.
Every previous shutdown has been ended with a deal to pay them anyway for work they did not do, and the Senate’s bill Thursday does the same.
It cleared without objections, with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell offering the motion.
The bill was sponsored by Sen. Ben Cardin, Maryland Democrat.
Democrats have blocked other floor action this week as they insist the Senate focus on the shutdown.
The partial shutdown has struck nine federal departments and dozens of agencies, leaving more than 400,000 essential workers on the job without pay, and 350,000 others furloughed.
Democrats said the pay bill should kickstart efforts to get all employees back on the job.
“While this gives them much-needed certainty, they shouldn’t be forced to go without a paycheck at all. Let’s end the shutdown and reopen the government!” said Sen. Chris Van Hollen, Maryland Democrat.
So now we have created a separate but equal class of Privileged government workers who never have to risk getting laid off or pay reductions like WE THE PEOPLE in the private employed REAL world? These “buy your vote politicians” are not the paying employers of government employees but WE THE PEOPLE who pay their salaries in hard earned Taxes. If our companies go out on strike or get seasonally shut down we NEVER get paid for sitting at home. In politics you NEVER reward the season of discontent or it just goes on FOREVER. Unless THE PEOPLE feel the pain of political wars just like the pains of actual warfare, Like Robert E. Lee warned,,,we will become too fond of it. Enter gutless led modern day socialist vote buying America whose Federal budget will again be eviscerated in cowardly leadership in creating a Gutless irresponsible unaccountable nation of sheep who just eat the financial and moral grass down to the roots to die in grassroot radical leadership of BOTH parties. “Feel good” no risk, no accountability political action is the narcotic whose current overdose will first anesthetize then kill the American goose that used to lay golden eggs, now just farts out rotten ones. Man up America and act like accountable adults, or at least treat the private class workers equally under the law in benefits. Mr. Trump, tear down this bill with a veto, or YOU become part of the problem, not the solution.