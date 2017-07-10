Senate health care bill: Republicans release draft of new plan

Senate Republicans released a revised bill to repeal and replace portions of ObamaCare on Thursday, including a provision similar to one sought by Sen. Ted Cruz allowing insurers to offer lower-cost plans.

But Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell still faces the challenge of securing enough votes from conservatives and moderates with differing concerns to push the bill through.

The new package would keep most of the original bill’s Medicaid reductions. But it would retain Obama tax increases on upper-income people, and use the revenue to help some lower earners afford coverage; provide $45 billion to help states combat drug abuse; and give extra money to some hospitals in states that didn’t use Obama’s law to expand Medicaid.

Read more at Fox News

———-

Cruz’s Consumer Freedom Option is exactly what’s needed to reform healthcare

As the Senate considers a replacement for the Affordable Care Act, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has proposed an amendment saying “if an insurance company sells in a given state a plan that is consistent with the [ACA’s insurance regulations], that company can also sell any other insurance plan consumers desire.”

That proposal would maintain the coverage guarantees established by the ACA for individuals with pre-existing conditions on the exchange, while allowing individuals without pre-existing conditions to regain the affordable plans they enjoyed prior to the ACA – potentially at about a third of the cost of those currently available on the exchanges.

The exchange would be turned into a safety net, with subsidies focused on those who truly need them to afford coverage. The cost of subsidizing those with pre-existing conditions would be borne by taxpayers in general, rather than focused narrowly in the premiums of those purchasing plans on the individual market – allowing that insurance market to be restored to health.

Read more at The Hill

You Might Like







VN:F [1.9.6_1107]