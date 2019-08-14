Home » News

Senate Democrat issues ominous warning to Supreme Court not to hear gun case

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 6:55 am August 14, 2019
A Senate Democrat warned the Supreme Court this week not to hear a case involving a New York City gun control law, saying the GOP-appointed majority is too tainted to deliver a valid ruling.

The stunning filing by Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Democrat, argues the court has become too partisan and has produced too many ideologically divided rulings, damaging the public’s trust in the federal judiciary.

He warned of looming changes the political branches could force on the court should it fail to show restraint.

“The Supreme Court is not well. And the people know it,” Mr. Whitehouse argued in his brief. “Perhaps the court can heal itself before the public demands it be ‘restructured in order to reduce the influence of politics.’ Particularly on the urgent issue of gun control, a nation desperately needs it to heal.”


Democratic candidates, including former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas, and Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, Kamala Harris of California, and Gillibrand, all have signaled an openness to expanding the number of judges on the court should they reach the White House. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg has also supported expanding the court, proposing a plan to have some justices appointed by the president and others selected by the other justices in order to “depoliticize” the court.
Whitehouse complained that secret interests are attempting to subvert justice at the court, pointing to a number of amicus briefs filed on behalf of Second Amendment rights advocates that he said are puppets of the National Rifle Association, the Federalist Society and other conservative organizations.

“Out in the real world, Americans are murdered each day with firearms in classrooms or movie theaters or churches or city streets, and a generation of preschoolers is being trained in active-shooter survival drills,” he wrote.

He continued: “In the cloistered confines of this court, and notwithstanding the public imperatives of these massacres, the NRA and its allies brashly presume, in word and deed, that they have a friendly audience for their ‘project.'”

The case involves a New York City system that set up two types of licenses for handgun possession: one that allowed carry outside the home, and the other that only authorized possession at a home or business.

The city had an ordinance that prevented those with the home-only license from transporting their weapons to second homes or shooting ranges outside the city.

Gun-rights groups challenged the ordinance, but lower courts sided with the city.

The gun-rights groups have asked the Supreme Court to hear the case, but New York, fearing a loss that could turn into a major pro-gun precedent, scrambled to undo its ordinance.

Mr. Whitehouse and a host of other Democrats and liberal activist groups are now pleading with the high court to refuse to hear the case, arguing New York has made it moot.

They fear a 5-4 ruling would expand on the last 12 years of pro-gun rulings.

Mr. Whitehouse, in his brief, argued a series of similar rulings with “bare partisan majorities” has damaged the public trust in the federal judiciary.

He pointed to a Quinnipiac poll from May, which found 55% of Americans said the court was “mainly motivated by politics.”

He did not elaborate on what the public pressure for a “restructured” court might look like.

But several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates have suggested they would propose expanding the high court to as many as 15 justices if they win the White House, then fill those seats with liberal members to counter the GOP’s current 5-4 majority in appointments.

The idea of packing the court was rejected by its most senior Democratic appointee, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, last month.

“Nine seems to be a good number, and it’s been that way for a long time,” Justice Ginsburg said in an interview with NPR.

Mr. Whitehouse, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that vets federal judges, pointed out in his brief that Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh, confirmed to the court last year, was backed by the NRA during his confirmation process.

Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, rejected Mr. Whitehouse’s arguments on Twitter, saying the high court is just fine.

“The Supreme Court is well. The American political system is the sick patient (Kavanaugh hearings). The Court is moving center-right and getting out of the left ditch. That’s exactly where the country is headed!” Mr. Graham posted on Twitter.

11 Comments

Scruffy_USN_Retired
Scruffy_USN_Retired
8:28 am August 14, 2019 at 8:28 am

Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse, Rhode Island Democrat, tells the supreme court what to cases to hear?
Democrats have No honor, No shame, No ethics, No integrity and No patriotism.
And they want to tell the Supreme Court how to interpret the Constitution and the law?

David Stovall
David Stovall
8:40 am August 14, 2019 at 8:40 am

Don’t forget,Senator, the Second Amendment is a law, not a suggestion.

mathis1689
mathis1689
8:48 am August 14, 2019 at 8:48 am

Liberals are fine with the Supreme Court when it rules the way they want but like the hypocritical Communist traitors that they are they whine and cry and throw a hissy fit when they don’t get their way. And the fact that the Second Amendment is an integral part of the Constitution means absolutely nothing to them.

DonS
DonS
8:57 am August 14, 2019 at 8:57 am

Believe it or not, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse is only one of the MINORITY of IRRATIONAL Democrats in the Senate. Thankfully, his LOONYTOON voice has little impact on much of anything.

southernpatriot
southernpatriot
9:06 am August 14, 2019 at 9:06 am

The leftist demented Democrats presume to try to take away our God-given rights as enumerated in the U.S. Bill of Rights, U.S. Constitution. Trying to remove or greatly weaken our Second Amendment, will weaken all our remaining Bill of Rights and U.S. Constitution.

Will we then be able to defend our families from armed home invaders? Will we have the arms to defend against tyrants, mentally unsound, criminals, and terrorists?

These Democrats hate Trump and those who helped put him in office. So what? We expect it. Wiser men than I have said, you not only know men/women from the company they keep, but also with those who are against them.

lalvarez62
lalvarez62
9:08 am August 14, 2019 at 9:08 am

Wow! What happened to the often stated “separation of powers.” Now they “warn” the SC on what to do!? I think that the senator needs a lesson on just how this thing called the American Experiment is really supposed to work – PBS probably has a couple of children’s shows that are his speed. Like, “How a Bill becomes a Law”, made famous again by SNL, who took no time to laud the magic of the Obama era rampant Executive Order fiascos. After all PBS is also paid by the American people; a example of how socialism operates. Something that IMO needs to be looked at also. Pax et Bonum!

DaWg16
DaWg16
9:08 am August 14, 2019 at 9:08 am

Sen. Whitehouse has an ego problem. Hopefully his “warning” to SCOTUS falls on deaf ears.

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
9:12 am August 14, 2019 at 9:12 am

Let’s not forget that the very first President in history to make a warning to the supreme court regarding a potential ruling was no other than Obama over the Obamacare ruling……….and then you wonder why the Democrats would try it?

Sandmine1
Sandmine1
9:14 am August 14, 2019 at 9:14 am

It simply proves that after 8 years of Obama the Democrats have decided they are above the law and that the supreme court is just supposed to be an extension of their agenda to destroy this country.

overlord
overlord
9:14 am August 14, 2019 at 9:14 am

So it seems they’re done with rule of law, who is in power, etc. Just make threats like thugs. Seems they can’t wait to destroy the country.

Gary Burger
Gary Burger
9:22 am August 14, 2019 at 9:22 am

Why is the SCOTUS only fair when the libs have the majority. Democrats should start their own country. Oh yeah, they have. It’s called Commiefornia with an offshore area called New York.

