Senate confirms Trump’s 50th federal appeals court judge

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday confirmed the 50th appeals court judge appointed by President Trump, helping to fulfill his promise to remake the federal bench with a conservative bent.

Lawrence VanDyke, tapped for the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, cleared the Senate by 51 – 44, making him the 50th judicial nominee appointed to a federal circuit court since the president took office in January of 2017.

By comparison, President Obama appointed 55 federal circuit court judges in all of his eight years, putting Mr. Trump and Senate Republicans on a much more fast-tracked pace.

Mr. Trump has also appointed two Supreme Court justices in his nearly three years in office and 120 district court judges.

