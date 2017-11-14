Sen. Rand Paul returns to work despite broken ribs

President Donald Trump is welcoming Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul’s return to the Senate following the attack in the senator’s yard that left him with six broken ribs.

Trump is tweeting from the Philippines, “Great to see @RandPaul looking well and back on the Senate floor.” Trump says on the final day of his lengthy trip to Asia that Paul will “help us with TAX CUTS and REFORM!”

The Republican senator cast votes on Monday and was greeted by Senate colleagues. He declined to answer reporters’ questions about the assault.

Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn at his home in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Police have charged Paul’s neighbour with misdemeanour assault in the incident.

Sen. Rand Paul has returned to Capitol Hill following an attack at his Kentucky home that left him with six broken ribs.

Paul entered the chamber, hands by his sides, to cast a vote Monday night. He chatted briefly with other senators, including Democratic Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii.

Paul was attacked Nov. 3 while mowing his lawn, authorities said. Robert Porter, Paul’s close friend of 20 years, said the senator had gotten off his riding lawn mower when he was tackled from behind. Porter said Paul was wearing ear protection, so he did not hear the attack coming.

Police charged Rene Boucher with misdemeanour assault. Boucher pleaded not guilty last week in Bowling Green.

© 2017 The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

You Might Like







—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 9.5/10 (2 votes cast)