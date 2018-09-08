Loading posts...
Sen. Kamala Harris Given LAPD Protection, Even When She Wasn’t in LA
Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., speaks during the confirmation hearing of President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Armed, plain-clothes LAPD officers were dispatched to California cities outside of Los Angeles at least a dozen times to provide security for U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris at public events, media appearances, and a party.

LA taxpayers paid for airline tickets, hotel stays, car rentals, and meals, according to detailed expense reports obtained by NBC News. The total cost of the trips, not including the officers’ overtime, topped $28,000.

The LAPD routinely provides security for dignitaries and officials visiting LA, but a senior retired department official said the courtesy extended to Sen. Harris for her travels to other cities was unprecedented.

Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA) dismissed Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s pocket U.S. Constitution as “that book that you carry” when questioning him during his Senate confirmation hearings. Be sure to like, subscribe, and comment below to share your thoughts on the video. – GOP War Room

