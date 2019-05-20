Seeing red in blue community: Trump supporters speak out

Karina Munoz likes Donald J. Trump. A lot.

She thinks he’s a good president who has done great things for the country, and is a much better alternative to a Democratic Party in “shambles.” She likes Trump so much, she changed her Facebook name at one point to “Kari Trump.”

“I did it for shock value just because you show just the most miniscule amount of support and people just hound you,” Munoz said. She has been called a bigot and a racist for her support of the president. When Munoz and her mother – another Trump supporter – go out in public and talk politics, they keep their voices low to avoid conflict with other people around them.

Such is the life of a Trump supporter in Riverdale.

