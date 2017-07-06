Secret Service interviews Kathy Griffin, keeps investigation open

Comedian and former CNN personality Kathy Griffin was recently questioned by the Secret Service for over an hour after posing for photographs with a severed head resembling President Trump, a new report claims.

Ms. Griffin, 56, was “interviewed by the Secret Service, in-person, for over an hour,” New York Magazine and Huffington Post contributing writer Yashar Ali reported Tuesday from his verified Twitter account.

The government’s investigation is “still not closed,” he tweeted.

Federal authorities began investigating Ms. Griffin after images emerged in late May of the comedian posing with a mock-up of Mr. Trump’s decapitated head, her lawyer announced last month.

“We’re going to fully cooperate with the Secret Service in their investigation,” Los Angeles-based criminal attorney Dmitry Gorin said at a June 2 news conference.

Neither Mr. Gorin nor the Secret Service immediately responded to emails Wednesday morning regarding the matter.

Ms. Griffin sparked a firestorm when images from the gruesome photo shoot began to spread last month, and she was subsequently fired from her annual gig co-hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve coverage. She initially apologized for the stunt and said she had gone “too far,” but has since vowed to continue mocking Mr. Trump in spite of the backlash brought on by the photo shoot.

“I’m not afraid of Donald Trump,” Ms. Griffin said last month. “He’s a bully. I’ve dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole life, my whole career.”

