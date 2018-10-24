Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages sent to Obama, Hillary Clinton

Numerous packages containing suspected explosive devices were intercepted en route to some of the country’s most prominent political figures – including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – putting law enforcement on high alert Wednesday and prompting evacuations and sweeps of facilities across the country.

In the latest incident, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference that a “device” was sent to his Manhattan office. He revealed the discovery as law enforcement officers suggested a link among the devices and said they appear to be pipe bombs.

The rapidly evolving security scare went public when the Secret Service confirmed Wednesday morning its officers had “intercepted” two suspicious packages identified as “potential explosive devices” sent to Obama and Clinton.

CNN employees, shortly afterward, were evacuated from their New York office, due to a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center. CNN said the package with a suspicious device was addressed to ex-CIA director John Brennan (who is an analyst for NBC).

