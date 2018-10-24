Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages sent to Obama, Hillary Clinton

Numerous packages containing suspected explosive devices were intercepted en route to some of the country’s most prominent political figures – including former President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton – putting law enforcement on high alert Wednesday and prompting evacuations and sweeps of facilities across the country.
In the latest incident, New York Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced at a press conference that a “device” was sent to his Manhattan office. He revealed the discovery as law enforcement officers suggested a link among the devices and said they appear to be pipe bombs.
The rapidly evolving security scare went public when the Secret Service confirmed Wednesday morning its officers had “intercepted” two suspicious packages identified as “potential explosive devices” sent to Obama and Clinton.
CNN employees, shortly afterward, were evacuated from their New York office, due to a suspicious package at the Time Warner Center. CNN said the package with a suspicious device was addressed to ex-CIA director John Brennan (who is an analyst for NBC).
They keep pushing or violent confrontations, it looks like somebody is taking them up on it. All I can say is: You buttered your bread, now lay in it.
Suspicious? Hardly.
Radical progressives are sending suspicious packages to themselves. It makes headlines. And the “targets” will come out and say how dangerous “Trump” supporters are. Don’t fall for this B.S.!
Looks like another DNC hoax orchestrated by the Clintons, Obama, Holder, Schumer, Podesra and the rest of the unhinged clowns that have been pushing Global Warming, the Kavanaugh scam, etc..
You notice that none of these phony DNC targets were anywhere near a dangerous explosive, and then Hillary Clinton comes out immediately with a rehearsed speech she has obviously been working on some time now.
Just another phony DNC scheme attempting to get sympathy votes in November. Maybe the porn star attorney will be next to jump on the DNC band wagon again to make the same false claim.
Not a single successful explosion? How very fortunate for the Democrats.
They were identified as “potential explosive devises”.
Probably just lacking anything actually dangerous. Like explosives.
No conservative would waste time on these has beens. There are plenty of up and coming threats that beg for attention.
They sent each other the packets, and then sent a combined one to Commie Numpties Network — Occam’s razor!
It’s probably Democrats sending their own these love presents to drum up Sympathy Votes.
Democrats will do anything to get off the subject of the illegal mob coming to the US.
Fire at Reichstag ! Minorities impacted most!
I always thought pipe bombs and white powders were the choice of low skilled leftist operatives.
I will bet these so called packages were dummy ploys to make the republican party look as desperate as they are . They were sent by the democratic party.