Secret brand deodorant donates $529,000 to US women’s soccer
NEW YORK (AP) — Procter & Gamble, a sponsor of the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team, is now supporting its members’ fight for equal pay.
The company, which supports U.S. soccer through its Secret deodorant brand, says it will donate $529,000 — $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team that won the World Cup earlier this month — to help close the pay gap. The sponsor took out a full-page ad printed in The New York Times on Sunday urging the U.S. Soccer Federation to “be on the right side of history.”
“Let’s take this moment of celebration to propel women’s sports forward,” Secret says in the ad. “We urge the US Soccer Federation to be a beacon of strength and end gender pay inequality once and for all.”
In March, 28 members of the USWNT sued the US Soccer Federation for alleged gender discrimination. The suit claims the federation pays the women less than members of the men’s national team.
Majority of women are not employed by professional sports teams & are not concerned that women on sports teams do not receive equal pay as men in the same sport since they know that women are not equally competing with or against the men in most professional sports.
Women cannot therefore claim they are individually or as a team equally doing same job as the men if they don’t compete on or against the men teams.
However, women do use deodorant equally as men & should not be charged more than men are for their deodorant.
From what I read: women are paying average of 3% more than men are for women vs men marketed deodorants that have basically same effectiveness.
Secret is brand marketed for women & had approx $88 million sales in 2018, which would mean women were overcharged by approx $2.6 million.
So, if Secret wants a feel good pat on the back they should apologize for overcharging women & revise their product to be gender neutral re: an equal price for an equal quantity & effectiveness product used by men & women.
They could then market a new Secret deodorant called Secret Equal, a fair priced deodorant that does the same job equally for men & women.