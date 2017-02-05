Seattle Judge’s ruling on Trump’s travel ban flies in face of Mass. decision

A federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked President Trump’s ban on travelers and immigrants from seven Muslim-majority nations, siding with two states that urged a nationwide stay on the executive order that has launched legal battles across the country.
U.S. District Judge James Robart ruled that Washington state and Minnesota had standing to challenge Trump’s order, and said they showed their case was likely to succeed.
“The state has met its burden in demonstrating immediate and irreparable injury,” Robart said.
The Seattle court order came shortly after a federal judge in Boston refused to extend a 7-day stay on the immigration ban, saying a suit challenging the constitutionality of the order is unlikely to succeed.
“The order provides a reasonably conceivable state of facts (which concerns national security and) that could provide a rational basis for the classification,” Judge Nathaniel Gorton wrote in an order denying a motion to extend the stay.
“Accordingly, this Court declines to encroach upon the ‘delicate policy judgment’ inherent in immigration decisions.”
Shortly after news of the Boston ruling broke, Trump tweeted, “We must keep ‘evil’ out of our country.”
Trump’s executive order has sparked protests nationwide and chaos at airports as some travelers were detained. The White House has argued that it will make the country safer.
It wasn’t immediately clear what happens next for people who have waited years to receive visas to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security wouldn’t comment.
The State Department has ordered 60,000 visas from the seven countries revoked. Among them are two of the plaintiffs in the Massachusetts case: Iranians Zahrasadat Mirrazi Renani, a doctoral student at University of Massachusetts Amherst, and Leily Amirsardary, a footwear business owner. Both are already in the country and won’t be allowed back into the U.S. if they leave.
Washington became the first state to sue over the order that temporarily bans travel for people from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Somalia, Libya and Yemen and suspends the U.S. refugee program.
Lawyers across the country have also sued to stop Trump’s executive order, but Gorton became the first judge to rule in favor of the White House.
The ACLU, representing seven Iranian nationals and the international aid organization Oxfam, argued that while campaigning, Trump repeatedly vowed to impose a ban on Muslims entering the U.S.
Last week the president told a Christian media outlet that non-Muslims refugees would be given preference. His adviser Rudy Giuliani gave a separate interview during which he said Trump had asked him to find a way to “legally” enact a “Muslim ban.”
But Joshua Press, a Justice Department attorney, insisted that there is nothing in the executive order that targets Muslims.
“They are essentially reading this as a Muslim ban because that’s what they want to see, but there’s nothing in there,” Press said
In his order, Gorton relied on the specific language in the government’s order and decided to not include statements made during and after the presidential campaign.
In a statement, the ACLU of Massachusetts said it would continue to fight the case, and is considering its legal options.
On Monday, a case brought by Iranian doctor Samira Asgari, who plans to work at Brigham and Women’s hospital studying tuberculosis, will be heard by a different federal judge in Boston.
Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker asked the Trump administration to rescind its ban, saying it would be harmful to Massachusetts’ economy.
How exactly does the Massachusetts economy depend upon immigrants from Yemen? Are there really boatloads of Yemeni immigrants flowing into Mass and diligently working through the night to keep their economy afloat?
This judge has misplaced his common sense with biases. He probably voted against Trump in the first place
The only difference in President Trump telling a Christian media outlet that non-Muslims refugees would be given preference,,, to Obama or Hillary going to an NAACP meeting and telling people of color in the crowd they will be given special preference at government money,,,, is that Obama’s and Hillary’s statement is racist.
DrGadget, this is just more legal malarkey by the Left to try to circumvent Trump’s LEGAL right as President to set limits on immigrants entering the US on ANY basis he chooses if he believes ANY group–religious, racial, or by national origin–represents a security threat to the US.
They didn’t set their hair on fire and run screaming through the streets when Carter specifically banned Iranian immigrants, canceled Iranian student and other visas and threw them out of the country!
They didn’t have hysterics when OBAMA instituted a ban on immigrants from Iraq, either! But because Trump is a REPUBLICAN President, suddenly it’s a big issue?
“But because Trump is a REPUBLICAN President, suddenly it’s a big issue?”
Of the seven countries ALL failed under DEMOCRAT presidents
Four just under Obama alone, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen
If Democrats were not letting them get away with bad behavior, by being so permissive, in the first place, these countries would not think they have permission to continue.
Which is what the whole knee jerk reaction from the left is all about, their hatred of the concept of being held responsible. They are acting in solidarity with their fellow criminals.
First of all, this judge in effect placed the judiciary in a position to offer green cards and immigration status, something only the executive branch (which the state dept comes under) can do. Secondly, in an ABA Journal (American Bar Association) Journal I saw this:
“President Donald Trump cited a federal law giving him broad immigration authority when he issued his executive order on Friday that temporarily blocks refugees and immigrants from seven mostly Muslim countries from entering the United States.
Temple University law professor Peter Spiro tells the New York Times that the law “gives the president capacious authority to deny entry to any alien or class of aliens” whom he deems detrimental to U.S. interests.
The 1952 law reads: “Whenever the president finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
No court has ever reversed a presidential order that is based on that provision, Spiro tells the Times.”
I expect the Appeals Court to stay (stop) the lower court judge’s order.
Only a Muslim believes the Koran, and they harm Christians of their own kind in Muslim nations. Surah 9:5, ” Fight and slay the infidels wherever you find them, and seize them, beleaguer them, and lie in wait for them in every stratagem of war.” They teach these sayings in their homes and schools. The Koran’s Sharia Law is what their Judges and lawyers use to accomplish The god of the Koran and his messengers edicts.
Rotten Democrat, and Democrat Supreme Court Injustices make Secular Humanist edicts for adult school teachers, homosexual, transgender, promiscuous sex , and abortion activists to normalize unhealthy behaviors to malleable school children.
Democrats, and Democrat appointed Supreme Court Injustices legalize Crimes against humanity, and normalize them through our Education establishments.
They have been doing this for some time, and finally got turfed out of office, but Democrats put child corruptors into key Government positions before they leave office. We must replace rotten Democrat appointed people, with righteous wholesome Republicans. Today the child corrupting Democrats, and liberal nations are rioting in the streets, as Donald Trump, Mike Pence and the citizens who support the Trump-Pence victory are draining the filthy Democrat made swamp.
Allowing everybody into this nation is a big mistake: Just ask the Indians
[How exactly does the Massachusetts economy depend upon immigrants from Yemen?]
That’s something i can’t wrap my head around either. EXACTLY How is following this temporary holding ban on travel, doing ANY SORT OF irreparable harm to the people of MASS???
Trump had a right to do this by Statute. This written law gives the President the right to ban people from coming to this country. The judge in Washington had no right to issue a stay. Another nut case judge from the left coast.
Not all men, not all cultures and not all nations are created equal,,,,but EQUALLY SPECIAL. Jefferson only told a half truth and nothing is so dangerous to the truth than a half Truth.. Some people are designed to be the brains to think, some the hearts to love, some the ears to hear, some the mouths to speak, some the arms to lift. The body politic like the human body soon begins to malfunction when the mouths like Schumer, Pelosi, Obama and Hillary begin to think they can do the job of the brains that they were not CREATED to be. Now some misguided Democrat government leaders have forgotten that one of the functions of government is to protect THE PEOPLE from foreign invasion that would leave the body politic open to dangerous political infection. They attack those Constitutionally created protective government anti-bodies, treating them like and often calling them butt holes. Well actually in the body politic like the human body, butt holes serve a very necessary function. Try NOT using your for about 3 weeks and you will understand what I mean. Try not cleaning out the human waste let alone allowing more of it to enter your own body and country and you as a nation will soon feel the same dyspeptic pain, which often times can lead to death, this time the death of an entire nation. What sane person or nation protects the germs and attacks their own anti-bodies??? One that has a death wish soon to become fulfilled.
Who does this judge think he is? I don’t remember electing him president! Since when does some two-bit judge think he can override a president’s legitimate order?! Has all common sense departed from everyone?! It’s time to stop talking, call out the federal troops and put some teeth into the law, starting with the arrest of all these communist judges and lawyers.
Nakita Kruchev said, “We will bury you.” Later, he clarified this statement by saying he meant they(Russia) would bury us with our own laws. Seems they’re succeeding.
Time to “take off the gloves” and fight fire with fire. The battle lines are drawn. Conservatives have to stop taking the “high road” and use the liberals’ tactics against them. If you don’t enforce the law, then the law means nothing. Do you think Obama would have hesitated to arrest a conservative judge who defied his executive orders?!
Trump also needs to arrest the officials of these ‘sanctuary cities’. It’s pretty obvious how far the communists have come in taking over our country.
Wake me up when someone in this country ‘grows a pair”.
Amen
Enigma, that is something i would like to know myself.
BUT imo he is most likely an OBAMA or Clinton liberal activist apointee…
What a farce. “Immediate and irreparable injury” is the very essence of those environmental laws and regulations, which we have been forced to suffer for decades.
Politicians in Washington State are merely grandstanding for political gain, nothing more.
I agree with you. All Federal Judges should have been fired the day after Trump got into office. Other presidents did just that.
PRESIDENT TRUMP already tweeted about this ALLEGED judge.
TRUMP will win. He does NOT like to lose. He would not be where he is now if he wasn’t determined to win.
I read that California is planning to secede from the Union. I hope Washington State and Oregon join in, Then they can put up their own wall and welcome all the Middle East Terrorist and all criminals they want. Nancy Pelosi can be President, and feel safe as a sanctuary republic, at least until Sharia becomes the law. Then she can put on a burka, and keep her mouth shut.
I agree with Pres. Trump’s desire for better vetting, and to protect the nation — a nation without borders isn’t a nation! Still, I wonder at keeping people who have green cards already, or permanent visas, from leaving and then being able to get back in. There should be an expedited process for allowing the waiver in cases of family death, long planned visits, conferences (if a Professor/graduate student, for example), or if their business/employer has them in a position that legitimately causes them to travel all over the world. My roommate for three years in grad school was from Columbia, South America. He was only able to visit once in the 3 years because of cost. He is a US citizen, but had family from there. My cousin is a VP of some company, and is out of the country on business at least a dozen times a year. Obviously, either are from the seven countries in the EO, but the principle is the same.
You make a valid point, jturtle, but there seem to be pretty large numbers of visa and green card holders, and even CITIZENS who have been radicalized on-line, fly to one of these countries to be trained by ISIS, then return here with the intent to “go jihad” and kill Americans. Others have already been “radicalized” before they come IN–such as the wife in the San Bernardino shootings–, who then proceeded to enlist her husband in her jihad ambitions. Like her, this category pretends to be peaceful long enough to get a green card and/or citizenship.
Like the San Bernardino shootings, several of these Islamic terrorist-committed attacks during Obama’s 2 terms in office fell into this category, so they are not exactly a low-risk group of people, just because they got into the country and hid their murderous intentions long enough to get a green card or citizenship.
There is NO harm in refusing them entry or re-entry until it can be determined whether or not they fit this high-risk profile, and Trump is acting well within his authority as President to require these restrictions on travel to and from these “high-risk” countries, most of which are “failed states” with NO functioning governments, meaning ISIS can run RAMPANT there.
Exactly. I would rather inconvience a few hundred people with having them held up, than have to deal with the aftermath of another bloody rampage..
There are more than 100 to 200 judges Obama secretly placed on benches across these fruited plains. Couple this to Bush administration’s (linguini-spined)picks for courts and a growing problem is now before WE THE (PATRIOT) PEOPLE. As Fabian Socialist’s always say, the “drip, drip, drip of Our Agenda will be implemented.” The Judicial Branch of government has radically embraced elements of Fabian Socialism in: 1) religion; 2) education; 3) national finances and lastly…YES, even 4) governance (at all levels). Handmaidens, in the ABA (American Bar Association), are conspiring with these Fabian Socialists to guarantee their “piece of the pie,” too. If America (and Americans) do not WAKE-UP quickly to this growing threat…”a Republic, if you can keep it!” (Benjamin Franklin) will be no more. America will be a modified “gulag.” Trump’s agenda must be completely and whole heartedly implemented…ASAP! Pray. Amen. God Bless America and ALL Americans. Read A Bible. NKJV Psalm 128. NOTE: The ACLU has already established a “beach head” in the four year war against the undoing of Fabian Socialist’s century long hard work. The work cut out for Patriots is, identify ALL Fabian Socialists. Tim Cook, Bezos, Bill Gates, Warren Buffet, Jorge Paulo Lehmann, Soros et al. These are pushing the Fabian Socialist agenda “roll-out.” Also: Bilderberg Conference members
A little rational thought about the matter will tell you that a 3 month delay in immigration/ travel from known terrorist friendly countries might inconvenience a few honest and caring people. They need to make their cases to those charged with vetting those get let in. It will likely make it harder for those intent on sneaking in to commit mass murder and terrorist acts. Weigh those 2 sides for a few minutes, without a political agenda, and you will probably come to the conclusion that no irreparable and imminent harm is likely, unless the bad guys are let in without being properly checked out. As far as the politicians statements and a few judges who have a political agenda? I know BS when I see, hear or smell it.
trump is right if you have a dog in your yard who is not mean and you let him out in your yard to play you better have a fence to protect him from roaming pit bulls and people who are looking for anything they can steal it goes on all the time start your car up in the morning to warm it up you better be in it or it won’t be there in one min it will be going.lets put up that fence you remember how good america was in the 1950 before all these illegals came in you didn’t have to lock your house up and you could leave your keys in your car lets make america good again you go trump
Will have to find the order and read it as to how affirming two states have standing gives jurisdiction for a nation wide ban.
It looks like judicial over reach and is illegal because they are not citing specific facts concerning “immediate and irreparable injury” but are speculating that every individual, from each of the seven countries could cause “immediate and irreparable injury” to the two states for the order to give jurisdiction nation wide and there is no way for them to know that.
This is all about harm, and judges should not forget that protecting also has the potential for harm, so would be doing evil in the name of the law.
If judges want the law obeyed they first must confine themselves to it.
At this point, do not see how this order can be legal and so far reaching
More questions
Minnesota is in the Eighth Circuit Court, Washington is in the Ninth Circuit Court
How could the matter be heard from these two states by a the same judge?
How does Minnesota get to file any petition in any court outside its jurisdiction
This looks like judge shopping, and is just more liberal logic have claiming protection under the law while acting outside it.
Libs always shop around for the ‘right judge’ its how they WIN so many bloody cases..
Judge James Robart does not seem to care much for the lives of American citizens based on his decision. He appears to be another activist judge with an agenda. His ruling should be immediately overturned on appeal.
Better yet, HE SHOULD be charged with being an accessory for EACH AND EVERY crime anyone causes cause of this ban being halted.
There is little doubt the majority of Americans favor the travel ban from the 7 countries. Only the ignorant liberals oppose! I have a difficult time understanding the rational of opposition to trying to make the country safer? What’s with the left? Is it a complete lack of common sense? Or is is just liberals inability to realize and accept that Trump won!!!
Just for fun, poll Americans on their support for a ban on all Mohammedan entry into the US. If Trump knew anything about Andrew Jackson, he’d be able to tweet his response to the WA judge” “Your decision, now you enforce it.”
vastavazool, I don’t really think all this flap has much to do with the actual CONTENT or legality of Trump’s executive order. I just think the left are going to rend their garments and weep hysterically over ANYTHING he tries to do, because they refuse to recognize that he is now the LEGALLY-ELECTED President of the United States, whether or not THEY like it or agree with his populist/nationalist view and policies.
The political pendulum has swung so far in the OTHER direction from their leftist ideology because they had pushed it so far out in LEFT field that the country–and, indeed, the entire WORLD–was on the verge of devolving into chaos and anarchy, thanks to the America-hating COMMUNIST they put in the White House for TWO TERMS of divisive, DESTRUCTIVE leftist rule. A pretty extreme swing back in the other direction will be NEEDED to correct the damage done by that clueless ideologue, dilettante, and malignant sociopath I call Barrack INSANE Obama.
Under U.S. Code, the president does have the statutory authority to keep anyone out of the country, for any reason he thinks best. Per 8 USC §1182:
“Whenever the President finds that the entry of any aliens or of any class of aliens into the United States would be detrimental to the interests of the United States, he may by proclamation, and for such period as he shall deem necessary, suspend the entry of all aliens or any class of aliens as immigrants or nonimmigrants, or impose on the entry of aliens any restrictions he may deem to be appropriate.”
This judge was a LIB Bush appointee. Who ignores the LAW and statutes. This is exactly why we didn’t want another Bush or any RINO POTUS again.
“Who ignores the LAW and statutes. This is exactly why we didn’t want another Bush or any RINO POTUS again.”
Exactly, The two Bushes did more harm to the Reagan Revolution than both Clintons combined
It is also very telling the Bushes and the Clintons have dinners together
And George W said Bill Clinton was his bother but from another mother
They are both global elitist, which is just a way of saying they think one size fits all as long as they are milking the system for their own benefit
We have national boundaries the same way cells in a body have different functions which then causes groups of them to act as organs
The bile secreted by cells in the liver to be used by the small intestine are toxic to brain cells. We need boundaries to be free to pursue our own destiny without have to force everyone else to do it our way.
Socialist, communist are always trying to reduce the complexity of nature to the lowest common denominator to make it easier for them to rule.
mikeb, Trump is faced with the Herculean task of not ONLY undoing the damage done by 8 YEARS of radical leftist ideologues riding ROUGHSHOD over the Constitution and the principles on which this country was founded, but DECADES of corruption and stagnation caused by the self-interested ruling career political class on BOTH sides of the political aisle colluding to transform our once-free Republic into an oligarchy government of, by, and FOR career politicians and their fat-cat, special interest campaign donors.
Naturally BOTH these groups are going to fight him every step of the way, and emit hysterical denunciations over EVERYTHING he tries to do. The Left will fight him because they simply CANNOT accept that their ideology was DECISIVELY REPUDIATED by the voters and they were thrown out of power when they were THIS close to “fundamentally transforming” the United States into a borderless WASTELAND–part of the great Communist/Globalist “one-world” collective of their dreams. The career politicians will fight him because the lucrative little gravy train railroad they built for themselves with OUR money is now threatened by an “outsider” whom they DO NOT OWN and CANNOT CONTROL.
So we, the people, MUST support President Trump and FORCE these self-interested VERMIN back under their rocks, if he is to have ANY hope of achieving what we elected him to do. Yes, we ALL want him to “drain the swamp”–but that does not mean the swamp WANTS to be drained, or that the swamp dwellers will not fight like HELL to prevent it.
Ok so lets look at this
If the courts do NOT abide by the LAW
If the police do NOT abide by the LAW
If the government does NOT abide by the LAW
why should we the people abide by anything these morons do to us or demand.
Trump seeks to protect the people of this nation and because of the FASCIST administration prior to him we are being told we must live in fear and allow known criminals and terrorists to walk our streets and rape our daughters. All in the name of what?? It IS TIME for the people to END the OTURDBOY destruction of this country and our freedoms.
That is something i would PAY to watch someone ask one of these liberal activist judges….
What is “The McCarran Walter Act of 1952?”
How can a judge say that President Trump cannot enforce this act?
Was this law passed by a Democratic controlled Congress and signed into law by a Democratic President?
Was it used by President Carter to deport Iranians and stop Iranians from coming to the US in 1979-1980 time frame?
Agree!
The legal position for the President is without question, it is his duty per his oath of office to defend and protect the Constitution which exist for one reason and one reason only, WE THE PEOPLE of the United States
Just because a few states are being harmed does not then allow them to harm us ALL
That is what they must gain for the legal challenge to have any standing
And they cannot with out having subverted the Constitution
This judge is NOT the entire legal branch of the government so does not trump the Office of the President
He has failed to make the case that harm to some is of greater importance than protecting all.
IF the DoJ wants to fight the block, get Leily Amirsardary in a courtroom, under oath. DA gets her on the stand, and then questions her using the same paperwork one would use in an asylum hearing. “Why would it be bad for you to get stranded in Iran?” Most of the possible answers could be used to strengthen Trump’s case. “I’m an Iranian Christian, and i would be persecuted if i went back.” Or a Jew, or an atheist, or a Communist, and make her prove it. Ask her where he goes to church on Easter Sunday, or Passover, or see if she can quote Karl Marx. If she says “I’m a homosexual,” I’d be willing to take her word for it! “Your Honor, the fact that Ms. Leily Amirsardary would be persecuted in her homeland shows the need for the ban. Iran clearly would like the rest of the world to do as they want, and will use terrorism and nuclear weapons to herd people in that direction.” If she blows it on the stand, trotting out leftist anti-Trump talking points, then she’s the one that looks bad and this could be filed under “nuisance lawsuit”
“Your Honor, the fact that Ms. Leily Amirsardary would be persecuted in her homeland shows the need for the ban”
The left is making the argument the travel ban does harm while doing no good, and cannot be supported, in fact, the evidence is against it.
Perhaps they are thinking it is not so bad to cause a little harm to others just so they are not, and is, itself, a criminal act
For any nation to give any of their citizen permission to travel they are vouching they are citizens in good standing
For any nation to vouch for its citizens it itself needs to have credibility
which to varies degrees all seven countries lack and there are a few others which could be added to the list
In cases of national security where there is a threat to the
lives of Americans, it is not and area where any judge takes
precedence over the President of the Nation. Non citizens
coming from outside of America have no guaranteed right to be
here unless under the guidance of the government of which
Donald Trump is the deciding executive. It is time for these
Federal Courts to know their place……………William
Note to ‘judges’:
The Foreign Policy is 100% EXECUTIVE BRANCH!
No NON US CITIZEN has a ‘right’ to enter, leave of ‘come and go at will’.
IMMIGRATION, and ‘refugee’, POLICIES are 100% EXCLUSIVE to the EXECUTIVE BRANCH.
The House and Senate can, advise and consent, but there is no Constitutional REQUIREMENT that the President is BOUND by their opinions.
No “COURT” in the United States has ANY POWER or AUTHORITY to interfere.
ANY ‘judge’ that blocks the Executive Orders that are based solidly on EXISTING LAW that has been used by EVERY ONE OF THE LAST SIX ‘presidents’ is VIOLATING their Oath of Office and should be summarily dismissed.
“VIOLATING their Oath of Office and should be summarily dismissed.”
Agree, this judge needs to be removed from the bench by the impeachment process
Jota_
They can be removed from the bench and blocked from hearing any cases in cases of extreme prejudice.
He is obviously prejudiced against the law.
Personally I’m in favor of an old time quick trial by a jury picked from the local town square, tried, convicted and hung from the nearest tree.
It worked for 400 years before the liberals were invented by communists/socialists.
“Immediate and irreparable injury”? Like the injuries done to American citizens in bombings, shootings, knifings, vehicular homicides, and other attacks perpetrated by the charming individuals from these Muslim-infested countries?
Those are mostly American citizens lives which were lost. SO to these libtards THEY Don’t matter.. Only the lives of illegal immigrants, rapefugees and the like do..
Apparently the fact that 40 predominantly Muslim countries are not included in the temporary ban doesn’t count. This judge feels that we must get our immigrants from the few countries that harbor terrorists. One man deciding on his own to risk the lives of Americans, including Muslim Americans, to be politically correct.
As you can see they had to go Judge shopping to get a court in liberal Seattle to reverse a ruling from a court of like jurisdiction in Massachusetts. Now the matter will go up to a higher court and should be streamlined to the Supreme Court immediately. This is a national security issue, and the rights (if there are any) of any foreign national have to be second place to the national security concerns.
“Earlier in the day, Gov. Charlie Baker asked the Trump administration to rescind its ban, saying it would be harmful to Massachusetts’ economy”
Wow, temporary ban to ensure proper vetting is done, to ensure US citizens are safe, to potentially save lives and he’s worrying about what would be a temporary effect on the MA economy? Life vs. $$$!!!? I guess we see how it is, Governor. Just suppose nothing was done and it was the life of a family member you cared about? Would the economy be more important then?
I would love to see a reporter (if there are any TRUE BLOODED ones left) ask the governor of Taxechussets, EXACTLY HOW will holding these people up, from these 7 countries, hurt the economy of your state??
What proof do you have of the immediate and irrevocable damage? Where is the financial documents PROVING this claim??
During the Ebola outbreak 2 of the 3 countries that had travel restrictions placed on them, Sierra Leone and Guinea, are majority Muslim. Was that a ban on Muslims or just common sense?
EXCELLENT point, Jeff Keller–and QUITE relevant to the current debate about President Trump’s travel restrictions! THAT order from Obama was never questioned by the people who are hysterical over Trump’s order. In fact, the list of countries Trump used was compiled by the OBAMA administration–and I have no DOUBT if Obama had been the one to order this travel restriction, there would not have been a PEEP of protest from any of these states, the media, Congress, Hollyweird celebrities, etc.
I agree. There wouldn’t be a single riot, protest, shutting down of airports etc.. WE WOULDN’T be inundated 24/7 by the libtard media saying “How evil this is”..
HELL the media would be jumping all over one another to be the FIRST to congratulate Omamma on a “job well done”
As usual the Obama bunch just found one of the ma judges he put in office. The Obama bunch had 8 years to put “Ringers” in as many key positions as they could. I hope that Trump will find a way to hang these clowns out to dry! We would have been in a lot better shape if the so called GOP leaders would have helped out others.!
Looks like a job for the Supreme Court.
Who here remember’s Obama’s 6-month ban on Syrian refugees after the Bowling green incident?
There was no media fuss over that, and it wasn’t being challenged by the courts…
The Progressive Left is just biased(as always) because Trump is a rightist.