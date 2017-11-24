Seattle judge strikes down ‘wealth tax’ on people earning more than $250K

(UPI) — A Seattle judge ruled Wednesday that a “wealth tax” on the city’s upper income earners was illegal, delivering a blow to a city with one of the highest income inequality rates in the nation.
King County Superior Court Judge John R. Ruhl said county officials did not have the authority to impose the tax when they voted for it in July because state law prohibits taxes on net income. According to the Seattle Times, the tax was an additional 2.25 percent on individuals earning more than $250,000 per year and married couples earning more than $500,000 per year.
The tax was expected to generate approximately $140 million for the Seattle coffers.
Brian T. Hodges, a senior attorney for the Pacific Legal Foundation, which represented plaintiffs challenging the tax law, said Seattle officials, “knowingly violated several laws in imposing this tax.”
In a joint statement, Seattle Mayor Tim Burgess and City Attorney Pete Holmes said their city is “one of the worst in the nation when it comes to tax fairness, a result of our misguided over-reliance on regressive sales taxes.”
Burgess and Holmes said the tax was an attempt to fix Seattle’s tax problems and they plan to appeal Ruhl’s decision.
“We are also living in a time of extreme income inequality that corrodes our social compact and causes many to wonder whether wealthy individuals are paying their fair share,” they said.
According to a Bloomberg report based on data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Seattle has the country’s fourth highest rich-poor gap, described as “the difference in annual income between households in the top 20 percent and those in the bottom 20 percent.”
Seattle’s gap was approximately $48,000. Only Bridgeport, Ct. ($49,000), San Jose, Calif. ($69,000) and San Francisco ($70,000) had higher gaps.
Great job Seattle politician communists with your wage gap trash. Keep waging a war on the people that work hard to get ahead, you moron politicians. Why don’t you politicians get after the parasites, who are healthy, who live on welfare their whole lives and who pay no taxes? The parasites who are on welfare, who live off the workers who pay taxes, discriminate against the taxpayers and these parasites are the ones who do not pay their fair share!
Basically what we’re dealing with here is the choice between taxing New Money and Old Money. Old Money people tend to hate New Money. Plus Old Money gets to make the laws.
If Old Money can set the income tax at 90%, they can prevent almost all New Money from arising. They used to do this.
Old Money would be families like Kennedy and Rockefeller. New Money would be people like Gates, Trump, Zuckerberg.
Then there are socialists who FEEL it’s unfair for others to have Old Money or New Money. There’s a “gap” between how much I have and how much you have. How can that be fair*?
* We really need to stand guard against the F-word (fair) as the Lefties have distorted it past all rational meaning.
Old Money noted the socialist direction of the wind and made a law to prevent the socialists from taking money they already earned. In effect an ex post facto tax back when they were making the money.
As a side note, New Money quite rightly expects to become Old Money some day. If I earn the money I should keep it and pass it down to my children so they can live a better life.
If you can tax savings, then there’s no point of anyone trying to make New Money. As soon as you’ve amassed your fortune, some socialist with a lawyer swoops in and takes it all.
Then there will be no new cutting-edge technology. There will be no better mousetrap. There will be no entrepreneurs, which means no jobs. We’re back to the days of the Soviet Union where everyone is a peasant waiting all day in line for a loaf of bread.
This is where socialism leads.