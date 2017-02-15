Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues following ICE arrest for gang affiliation

Immigrants and civil-rights attorneys have filed a petition in federal court in Seattle seeking the release of a 23-year-old Mexican immigrant brought illegally into the U.S. as a child but given a work permit under the Obama Administration.
The petition challenges the immigration detention and seeks the release of Daniel Ramirez Medina, who his attorneys say was detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents on Friday. The agents were conducting an action at his father’s house and Medina was detained, according to the news service Reuters and a news release by the attorneys in his case.
ICE countered in an email Tuesday night that Medina — whom they identify as “Mr. Ramirez” — was a “self-admitted gang member” encountered during the arrest of a felon who had previously been deported.
He is in custody at the Northwest Detention Center in Tacoma “to await the outcome of removal proceedings,” said ICE Northwest spokeswoman Rose Richeson.
“ICE officers took Mr. Ramirez into custody based on his admitted gang affiliation and risk to public safety,” Richeson said.
ICE did not respond when asked whether Medina has a criminal history. His attorneys said the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees ICE, considered him to be “lawfully present and is legally authorized to work in the United States,” a status which would usually preclude a serious criminal history.
Lawyers allege that Medina is the first immigration action taken by President Trump’s administration against someone who has been allowed to stay in the country under the Obama administration’s 2012 “Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals” (DACA) program, which deferred deportation or other adverse immigration actions against individuals who entered the U.S. illegally as children.
The lawsuit alleges Medina has been in the U.S. since he was 7 years old.
Sen. Maria Cantwell said Tuesday that she is “looking into this troubling situation” and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, blaming the Trump administration’s “deportation force,” demanded Medina’s immediate release.
“Trust in our government depends upon the executive branch keeping its word,” said Mark Rosenbaum, director of the Public Counsel Law Center in Los Angeles. He accused the federal government of a “bait and switch,” by having them register for the DACA program and then trying to deport them.
The lawsuit prompted a quick response by the court. U.S. Magistrate Judge James P. Donohue in Seattle late Tuesday issued an order requiring the government to respond to the petition by Thursday and set a hearing for Friday.
The judge ordered the government to reveal whether Medina is still detained and why, “given that he has been granted deferred action under the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program?”
The judge is demanding immigration officials say whether he has been placed in “removal proceedings” to deport him as the result of ICE’s initial custody determination. If not, he asks the government to explain why he is still being held. Donohue asks whether Medina has asked for or received a bond hearing.
The lawsuit alleges the government has violated Medina’s due-process rights, according to a joint news release by the Public Counsel Law Center, the Barrera Legal Group and the firm of Gibson Gunn & Crutcher, a firm with offices in Los Angeles.
It seeks his immediate release and an order barring ICE from any further actions.
The detention comes on the heels of controversial ICE immigration raids following the election of President Trump and his promise to deport illegal and criminal immigrants.
DACA was created by Obama and provided a reprieve from deportation for those who qualify along with renewable work permits. The lawsuit alleges Medina twice had his permit renewed before his detention. It’s estimated that as many as 750,000 young people — called Dreamers — have taken advantage of the program.
___
(c)2017 The Seattle Times
Visit The Seattle Times at www.seattletimes.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Seattle ‘Dreamer’ sues following ICE arrest for gang affiliation,
One more time – – non-citizens do not have any rights under the U.S. Constitution. Any prior status under the Un-Constitutional DACA program is immaterial. I sympathize with this young man, but the fact remains that he and his parents entered the U.S. without legal permission. If they overstayed a visa, they have committed a misdemeanor. If they crossed into the U.S. without official permission, they are felons and must be treated accordingly. They need to return to their country of origin where they can petition for legal immigration.
Well stated – and absolutely correct! President Trump should immediately repeal and /or ask congress to repeal DACA. He should also request that congress craft legislation which would end the “anchor baby” practice.
A gang member? I don’t sympathize with a gangster. The ONLY illegals brought to the US as children who should be granted permanent status and a pathway to US citizenship should be “A and B+” students. The rest aren’t going to contribute to the US and should be deported. However, those can be allowed to apply for residency so long as they have NOT committed crimes.
Shirley you can’t be serious? An illegal alien being considered for (much less granted) legal entry status?
A clear, unequivocal, and accurate depiction and characterization, BUT, for the Lefty-Loonies who hold political offices, sit on the benches of courts, and lawyers whose self-interest trumps any concern for justice, you might as well offer your remarks to the March Hare. Their self-righteousness, presumed moral superiority, faux compassion, and total disregard for our laws and the consequences suffered by the rest of us, that is, law-abiding, tax-paying, non-violent, and threatened citizens, is reprehensible, deplorable, and without a shred of doubt, un-American. To hear them whine that upholding our immigration laws is somehow wrong, inhumane, cruel, and whatever other negative characterization they so routinely and predictably ascribe to anybody who respects and honors law, honor, and justice, has long ago become not merely tiresome and loathsome, but despicable. Let’s hope President Trump, his Administration, and the Congress, have the spine to stand up to this Lefty-Loony onslaught and do what’s right, what’s just, and not to forget, LEGAL.
Well it appears that we are no longer a sovereign nation. Virginia U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled today that foreign nationals have our constitutional rights to immigrate and to ban or deport them would violate their First Amendment protections of the freedom of religion. This judge has set about to make it the government’s burden to prove to a liberal court why they cant be here. These aliens have this right wherever they are on this fast eroding globe. Go figure.
Daniel Horowitz at Conservative Review states “Once you force the government to produce evidence as to why they don’t want a certain class or certain individual immigrants, and once there’s either a First or 14th Amendment right to come here, that means that by default there is a right to remain, even for illegal aliens”
They are trying to tell us Gangs are now “Dreamers”.
Everyone has a right to come here and be a Dreamer in their opinion.
We need to do away with that stupid expression.
Dreamers are nothing more than illegals, the liberals are trying to pull on over on us.
[Virginia U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled today that foreign nationals have our constitutional rights to immigrate and to ban or deport them would violate their First Amendment protections of the freedom of religion]
That judge did WHAT?!?!?!? How the hell did he pass the par exam with that insane understanding of our laws??
But this “Dreamer” was given the okay to stay by B.O. with a work permit, but I guess the work permit should have specified “NOT TO WORK FOR A GANG!”. Oh what a tangled mess President Trump inherited from the B.O. administration along with intelligence staff wire tapping our current President and his incoming staff.
Plus what about the dreams of millions of Americans who are homeless still.. WHY are we not caring for THEIR dreams instead of all these invaders!!!
The solution is simple. End DACA! It is an illegal order. ICE needs to round up illegals at schools, hospitals, and, especially at protests. Let them be illgal and unafraid back in Mexico!
Solution: Use the same powers that obama used to establish the program and abolish it. Tattoo all existing dreamers with a bar code (ala 666???????)with name, date of birth, mother’s name, country of origin, and it must match their green card if they have one. THEN apply the rules that country would use on an American Dreamer in that country. Remember, about all of the rights that an American has in Mexico is to breathe their air and visit the American Consulate. Sure as hell can’t sue.
Um, sarge, tattooing numbers on people has a kind of bad history.
True Columbia… so instead of a actual ‘tattoo’ we can instead do a visual eye scan marker, finger prints, photo and a dna marker test to ensure if this guy ever jumps fence or line again, he will be immediately deported. There…that better?
~M
Mystic, If deportees illegally re-enter they should be summarily executed!
[Um, sarge, tattooing numbers on people has a kind of bad history.]
Fine. BRAND them instead!
Summary execution for all illegal aliens affiliated with criminal gangs and for everyone who comes to their defense. The same for all Muslim refugees who are not deported and commit a crime. The future of civilization is at stake! Defend it or lose it!
We must allow Mr. Ramirez to remain the the United States; after all he is a critical component of the colorful fabric of diversity that defines the new Amerika.
cavedave, I certainly hope that was tongue in cheek.
I hope it was satire as well..
The Democrats are desperate and floundering to keep illegals, a flood of dangerous immigrants, and fraudulent voting in the USA to help with their losing popularity and eventual extinction. Democrat politicians do not care about the safety of the regular American citizens and will do and say anything dishonest to keep their lavish briberies, government paid income, healthcare and guarded life styles. Democrats like Schumer do not stand a chance of being re-elected when fraudulent voting has been irradiated.
The swamp needs to be drained of these evil Clinton puppets and followers.
Tyrone, I wish you were correct about Schumer’s chances for reelection once voter fraud is exposed, but remember he’s from NY. Unfortunately, most downstate New Yorkers agree with him and will continue to outvote the upstate New Yorkers. Same problem over here in NJ – in my town over 90% of voters are registered as Democrats.
Maybe NY needs to hold it’s own Sessation vote, as they SPLIT the state into 2 parts. Albany and NYC in one state, the REST in its own.. THAT WAY they won’t always be overruled by the big cities…
Here is something Trump knows and has not sprung on the liberals yet: the so called anchor babies are not citizens as the great birthright citizenship hoax claims. The clause in the 14th Amendment excludes babies born on our soil if born to aliens. The authors explained it in writing , the Supreme Court stated in Elk vs Wilkins “being born in the U.S. is not sufficient for citizenship” and again in Slaughterhouse ‘ “subject to the jurisdiction” was in tended to exclude from it’s operation children of —— citizens or subjects of foreign states born in the U.S.” If he had been born here he still is not a citizen.
Rounding up a gang member? GOOD JOB!
Much rather see that than a mother of two who was gainfully employed and consistently checked in with her parole board.
Oh, right… you’re talking about the felon…the gal who stayed her for 21 years after stealing someone’s identity to gain employment and welfare goodies, proceeded to have two children with another illegal immigrant, and was finally deported home last week ? That one right?
No one is tearing families apart… they are allowed to take their families with them when they are found and deported. No one has a right to be here and no one has the right to steal and say it was the only way to gain a better life for themselves. If it doesn’t work for the regular thief in court, why on earth would it work for an illegal whose actually doing harm to a citizen by stealing their ss# name and other identifiable that makes a nightmare for the citizens whose name/identity/ss# stolen? Why is everyone so ready to throw regular law abiding non felon citizens under the bus just so the heartstrings argument can be plied upon thick as paint? Glad she got send home! Grab up her husband and not so anchor baby kids and ship um with her!
~M
How was she “gainfully employed” if she was using a stolen identity and obtaining fraudulent welfare benefits? I understand that Mexico has a poverty rate of around 50%, yet there rich are taxed at the lowest rate in this part of the world. Should Mexico not assume more responsibility for it’s own citizens?
OK darkstar. Why don’t YOU post YOUR identity info for an illegal alien to steal and use.. THEN you can say they are ‘gainfully employed’ while using your identity and ruining your credit!
Is the leftist over-reaching judge in Seattle representing these illegal felon invaders while he usurps his constitutional authority and legislates from the bench and presumes to end Trump’s moratorium on unvetted Muslim rapists and terrorists?
What definition of the word “deferred” do the critics of the action not understand? His removal was deferred until now. My only question would be whether his gang participation was felonious. If it was, goodbye to him.
Since EvERY gang out there is violent, murderous, drug selling, prostitution pimping etc. Membership in that gang to ME is already felonious. EVEN IF THAT specific ‘gang member’ has not done a crime himself. By being with that gang, he is guilty by association!
So, just because Oboogaboo wanted to stack all future elections in the Libtards’ favor by running as many illegal aliens as he could CRAM into the U.S., we have to allow these renegades to STAY? I don’t want ’em here, do YOU? And there’s not enough room in this computer to enumerate the reasons, either. So, ICE and Border Patrol: GET ‘EM OUT! Give ’em a piece of paper with instructions on APPLYING for entry and citizenship LAWFULLY, and boot ’em. This has gone on TOO LONG! In God we Trust! In Law we LIVE! God Bless America! GO TRUMP!!!
On December 20, Bill O’Reilly said exactly the same thing, only in a more refined manner. I applaud his courage for telling the truth. The progressives live in terror of the informed electorate.
IMO if we bot them out for being here illegally, we should NEVER give them LEGAL entry again, at least for a 20 year period..
Here’s the huge inconsistency of lie-beral logic. If the Obama administration was so willing to accept illegal sneak-ins? How much more willing would the administration have been if that person went through the legal channels?
A friend of mine immigrated here legally, and it cost her several thousand dollars and six years. She worked the entire time she was here and was a model citizen. When Joe Biden and the Chinese premier visited a Los Angeles classroom, her class was chosen. She also became a republican. That is exactly what Obama feared.
I don’t care how log he’s been here or what Obama’s administration did if he belongs to gang ship his butt out. If he is a member of MS 13 keep him custody for 20 or 30 years. Might be a good use for the room in Gitmo. MS 13 would qualify as terrorists.
‘
Mark Rosenbaum, another member of the Soros Tribe heard from.
He is an admittted slime bag and that should be enough for a deportation order along with a shoot on site order if he returns for any reason.
Which is why i have never understood why several of our military bases with life fire shooting ranges were told to STOP FIRING cause several illegal invaders were ‘crossing the terrain’. I AM SORRY by being on the base they are breaking a law, by being in the COUNTRY illegally, they are breaking the law, and BY BEING ON THE LIFE FIRE test site they are breaking the law… IMO as that is 3 strikes. FIRE AWAY….
Here is how it would go if I was the judge.
“Your honor we want this person released”
My reply
“Hmmm, let me think, aaaaaaaaaaahhh HELL NO! He was deported once and came back so out he goes and if he comes back this time he is shot on sight. And if you EVER come into my court and do something this stupid again, I will have you jailed on general principals!”
Courts adjourned!
This case couldn’t be in a worse area than Washington State, hotbed of illegal lovers. ICE needs to move the subject to another holding facility outside the jurisdiction of the liberal Washington Judges.
He should not have been associating with known gang members. If you or I are with a wanted felon when they are arrested, we will be arrested as well. Does he expect to be treated in a different manner than American citizens are?
great!! another dreamer joins a gang and turns in to another thug. The only thing I want to see is the pair of skid marks from when his butt hits the ground on the other side of the border. Another great success story success from the other side of the border!
ICE and DOJ (after eight years, it merits the initials) should countersue Medina for ten times that!