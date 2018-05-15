Seattle City Council votes 9-0 for scaled-down head tax on large employers

The Seattle City Council voted unanimously Monday to adopt a new tax on the city’s largest employers to help address homelessness.
The ordinance will impose a tax of $275 per employee, per year on for-profit companies that gross at least $20 million per year in the city — down from a $500-per-head tax that Mayor Jenny Durkan threatened to veto.
About 3 percent of Seattle businesses will be affected, according to the council.
“We have community members who are dying,” Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda before the 9-0 vote. “They are dying on our streets today because there is not enough shelter” and affordable housing.
The ordinance calls for the tax to sunset after five years, with renewal requiring a council vote in 2023.
The tax approved Monday is much smaller than a $500-per-head proposal that had been under consideration for many weeks.
Councilmember Kshama Sawant cast the only “no” vote Monday on an amendment that reduced the size of the tax.
“There is no way this tax will be a burden on big businesses in Seattle,” Sawant said, slamming the mayor for siding with “Amazon billionaires.”
Homeless-services workers and unions representing supermarket and hotel workers, among others, supported the larger tax, which was proposed by Councilmembers Mosqueda, M. Lorena González, Lisa Herbold and Mike O’Brien.
“We could not find the votes we needed,” a disappointed O’Brien said before voting for the smaller proposal.
González said she had hoped to be voting “on a different package” with more money, but “I’m glad to be able to finally move this forward.”
Durkan, many business leaders such as Amazon and construction-worker unions opposed it, as did Council President Bruce Harrell, Councilmembers Sally Bagshaw, Debora Juarez and Rob Johnson and some voters critical of how City Hall has been spending money.
Johnson called the $275-per-head tax a “reasonable compromise that will allow us to make real progress.”
Seattle has been in a civil state of emergency over homelessness since late 2015. A point-in-time count last year tallied more than 11,600 homeless people in King County.
Proponents of the head tax say companies such as Amazon have contributed to homelessness because their highly-paid employees have driven up rents and home prices.
A spending plan under consideration by the council calls for spending 66 percent of the new money on affordable housing, 32 percent on emergency shelter, trash pickup, raises for service workers and other needs and 2 percent on administration.
Hahahahha.
Tax what you want less of
Dems: increase the tax on success.
And to boot this tax penalizes the companies for HIRING people.
Again. Hahahahahha
These leftists aren’t even liberals anymore, they’re Marxists! And as any dissident of the former Soviet Union will tell you, the only good Marxist is a D-E-A-D O-N-E!
Another reason to move out of California if you love yourself, love your family, and simply love living and breathing.
This state is run by criminal traitors who brainwash their citizens into believing the lunatic fringe. How can anyone with a brain believe these maggots.
Talking about being brain dead, the citizens who buy this insanity are dumber than a box of rocks.
Ok, but Seattle City council passed the tax. Reading is fundamental.
“Community Members”??? Tax the companies all you want, it is the policy of “Free ****” that the Liberals continually promote that begets all these “Community Members.” There are tons
of Jobs (That is J O B S, meaning work to care for yourself) for anyone who wishes one. All but a very few of these “Community Members” want the “Free ****.” You are simply perpetuating the existence, and probably increasing the number, by supporting the freeloading “Community Members.” It’s like “Don’t feed the wild animals” signs you see in our National Parks. The animals learn to “freeload,” not fend for themselves. Then again, most of the city leaders are freeloading off the public tax they so easily promote.
Just watch the # of business fleeing Seattle exponentially expand!
Just like all left-wing DemoRats, fleece the rich to line their own pockets. They won’t spend the money as intended instead giving contracts to their friends and kickbacks for themselves.
And imo, since its THEIR INSANE policies already existing, that’s making this homeless mess there, THEY SHOULD HAVE THEIR OWN bloody pockets fleeced to take care of it.
Don’t you just love it when liberals spend OTHER PEOPLE’S MONEY? Any bets on how many successful businesses will leave Seattle? Maybe they should have called New York before starting this little journey down idiotland?
And when those large employers they are trying to GOUGE with this tax start moving OUT of Seattle, they will whine and bawl and wonder what HAPPENED when their OWN (strictly local) recession begins! Washington is a GREAT one for enacting taxes on ONE targeted group of “tax victims” to finance something for the general good.
When I lived in Washington, they enacted a FEROCIOUS tax on cigarettes to finance cleaning up Puget Sound. Were smokers (which I was, at the time) all over the ENTIRE state of Washington PERSONALLY responsible for polluting Puget Sound, and therefore should have been forced to pay the ENTIRE COST of cleaning it up? NO! But that did not stop Washington from acting as if they WERE when they passed that PUNITIVE tax that only SMOKERS had to pay! That’s why I had a tendency to laugh hysterically when I’d hear somebody “demanding” that cigarettes–and some of the more rabid ones, even SMOKERS–should be OUTLAWED. LOL. As if the GOVERNMENT would kill off a CASH COW that could be milked for all KINDS of taxes to finance whatever they saw fit to spend it on!
One can only wonder if this targeted approach is even constitutional? Not that the US Constitution matters to progressive Communists.
IMO no way in hell is it constitutional.
BUT its just like liberals. Much like that area in CA, who put iirc, a 5 cent a pack hike on smokes sold, to pay for a bunch of ‘smoker pavilions’ along the boardwalk, all “Cause smokers having a pavilion will make it cleaner”. THEN after they were finished being built, the tax is STILL THERE< and now smoking can't be done within 100 feet of the boardwalk..
SO WHAT THE HELL Was the point in building those pavilions then!?
Yeah oleteabag, that was a crusade of queen Christine Gregoire . She was on an anti smoking tear after she and a few other Attorneys General won the first big settlement against the tobacco companies, once she stole the Governorship from Dino Rossi, twice. Anti smoking was the focus, “cleaning up Puget Sound” was how it was sold.
And yes, there is a tax on damn near everything here. Except personal income. You should have been around for the fight to take the sales tax off food. It is also why Washington has the second highest tax on gasoline in the country. I’m quite sure that even if an income tax ever was enacted (it’s been tried many times, voted down every time) all the existing taxes would remain in effect. Politicians everywhere love to take the money in, but the people play hell getting any of it back.
Isn’t Boeing in Seattle?
The affected companies should notify their employees that there profit sharing/ 401k and any other retirement accounts will be reduced by the amount of the tax paid because they have a job.
Shouldn’t take too long for the phones in city hall begin ringing.
And all with the same question:
“Why are we being penalized for problems caused by government failures?”
Boeing may have some offices in the Seattle city limits, but the major production facilities in Washington are in Everett, Puyallup and Auburn.
Maybe they need to look for a NEW Home state for their production offices!
LOL, the office space that Boeing uses could a make a small city in “fly over country”. And it is spread al over the country, the corporate offices are in Chicago. Hint: they are the largest aircraft manufacturer in the world.
Look for these large mostly progressive companies to suddenly become conservative capitalists and leave the city.
Detroit City is A Ghost Town For What The Democrats Did To It I Hope Seattle Is Next Maybe Amazon Will Pull The Plug And Leave
northwestmike, Amazon said they WOULD leave if this tax was enacted!
Lets hope they honor their promise then!
Not just Amazon but Boeing and Microsoft – lets see how the Marxists will like that. What a bunch of moron – kill of the goose that lays the golden eggs.
See above re: Boeing.
Microsoft is in Kirkland. Neither is affected. But Jeff Bezos’s company IS in Seattle city limits. As of the evening propaganda broadcast last night, the one building that is still in the planning phase that work was halted on has resumed planning activities.
The interesting part will be to follow the tax money say………………2 years from now and see what it actually ends up being used for. You can bet most of it won’t be going to the homeless.
“I am for doing good to the poor, but…I think the best way of doing good to the poor, is not making them easy in poverty, but leading or driving them out of it. I observed…that the more public provisions were made for the poor, the less they provided for themselves, and of course became poorer. And, on the contrary, the less was done for them, the more they did for themselves, and became richer.” ― Benjamin Franklin
I’ve long said, the MORE WE encourage it, the more it will be done!
Moronic socialists, so willing to spend other people’s money on their pet projects.
Boeing employs around 80,000. This is an $22,000,000 tax.
Amazon employs about 40,000 in Seattle. This is an $11,000,000 tax.
it would be nearly cost prohibitive for Boeing to move. Amazon could go anywhere that has large warehouse space!
Why would it be cost prohibitive for Boeing to move?
How high will the tax go when some businesses leave?
“Head tax”
I was thinking something completely different when I read that headline.
This whole brilliant idea was conceived and promoted by Kashma Sawant, Seattle City Council member. She is a Socialist, campaigned and was re-elected as such. This is how bad the “progressive” infection has become around here. I’m hoping that it will lead to the exodus of much of the ash and trash that has shown up in Seattle, drawn here by the money being tossed around.
Which is why every time the talk comes up about building the wall, i keep saying, Once you get to the edge of CA, TAKE IT NORTHWARD all the way to include Portland and Seattle in the walled off area..
Stupid Seattle leftist socialists/communist Democrats. Never heard of a tax they did not like, except a tax on stupidity. These companies at some point will choose to remove themselves from Seattle and locate in a more accepting community. Many California businesses and business people have re-located to Texas and Florida and other states.
When Seattle no longer has the tax base it will become like a 3rd world city.
…a 3rd world city, also know as, Detroit.
It would seem every failing city has something in common… the socialists that run the city.
Wow … and to think I wanted to move out there back in 1975. Looking back, I am glad my job searches came back empty. Looks like Seattle is fast on it’s way to becoming another California with it’s “tent cities” all over the place. Somebody said there’s a large one right outside of Disneyland! Old Walt would be rolling in his grave if he knew that.
“Proponents of the head tax say companies such as Amazon have contributed to homelessness because their highly-paid employees have driven up rents and home prices.”
Oh right, so the landlords and property owners who sell and get more money, do what with it?
Put it under a mattress? Unlike government that completely waste money, they buy more goods and services
And what do the people who sold these goods and services do with it? Right again, buy more goods and services
So why are there not more houses being built for all these people and all this wealth they are putting into circulation?
Who exactly has the regulatory power to determine if more houses should be built?
That’s right the friendly incompetents who waste money by passing ordinances to punish people for making it
And a Seattle City councilman is paid $114,000 to screw everyone over while pretending to help
The housing problem in America is the limiting of money being left in the hands of those who make it and short circuiting it to the government who then gives it to a few select individuals who provide poor quality products or services at exorbitant prices
Government is the problem
It needs to confine itself to it proper role
This is one more example of he liberal craziness that has infected a once wonderful city. It has passed “socialist” and gone directly to “communist”. Lenin wold feel quite at home here, except here the proletariat and blue collar classes are becoming second-class citizens. Seattle’s leaders” could give any city in California lesson on creating new types of taxes, and extending the warmest welcome to “sanctuary” seekers, counter cultures, ultra liberal activists, and almost anyone looking for a free ride, without official interference or sanction.
Any bets on exactly how much this will help the homeless situation? Naw, me neither. People of Seattle: “One who fart in church must sit in own pew”. You voted for these sewer dwellers, enjoy the stink.