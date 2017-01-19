Sean Spicer, in first briefing, predicts 'philosophical' Trump at inauguration

(UPI) — Incoming White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, in his first press briefing, said Donald Trump will deliver a “philosophical” inaugural address on Friday.

Speaking to the press corps at the Trump transition headquarters in Washington a day before the inauguration, Spicer was asked what kind of speech Americans should expect from Trump after he takes the oath of office on the steps of the U.S. Capitol on Friday.

“It’s going to be a very personal and sincere statement about his vision for the country. He will discuss what it means to be an American and the challenges that we face,” Spicer said. “He’ll talk about infrastructure, education, our manufacturing base. I think it’s going to be less of an agenda and more of a philosophical document, a vision of where he sees the country, the proper role of government, the role of citizens.”

In addition, Spicer said Trump has taken the lead role in writing the speech himself, with input from key advisers including Steve Bannon, Kellyanne Conway, and his incoming chief of staff Reince Priebus.

