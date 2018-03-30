Sean Penn Loses His Marbles

For many years now, the celebrated thespian Sean Penn has been one of the wackiest activists in the pantheon of the Hollywood left. When we last observed him in his unnatural habitat, he was warmly interviewing the murderous drug lord “El Chapo” for Rolling Stone and insisting the drug lord is demonized in the war on drugs.
Now Penn thinks he is not just a journalist but a novelist. Right before the 2016 election, he narrated an audiobook titled “Bob Honey Who Just Do Stuff” under the pseudonym “Pappy Pariah.” Simon & Schuster has now published it in book form with his name attached, and the publisher’s corporate synergists at CBS aired interviews with him on “Sunday Morning” and the “Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”
Among his many talents, Bob Honey is an assassin, and he kills elderly welfare recipients for a secret government agency. But guns aren’t cool, so he murders people with a wooden mallet. Sound like a wacky leftist under the influence?
In one scene, Honey writes a letter to the not-so-fictional president, named Mr. Landlord. He wants him killed.
“Many wonderful American people in pain and rage elected you,” he writes. “Many Russians did, too. Your position is an asterisk accepted as literally as your alternative facts. Though the office will remain real, you never were nor will be. A million women so dwarfed your penis-edency on the streets of Washington and around the world on the day of your piddly inauguration … You are not simply a president of impeachment, you are a man in need of an intervention. We are not simply a people in need of an intervention, we are a nation in need of an assassin … Tweet me b——, I dare you.”
This is why Colbert nudged Penn on TV and said, “Have the Secret Service contacted you? … Because that’s the sort of thing you can’t even make jokes about.” (Earth to Colbert: Your company published this garbage.) Penn said he wrote the novel as “a kind of venting.” It’s “venting,” like his fellow actor Jim Carrey getting jollies on March 27 by tweeting a drawing of President Trump’s two oldest sons being impaled on an elephant’s tusks.
Some “venting” is encouraged. Some “venting” gets you fired. It depends on who is president. These are the same liberals who wanted heads to roll when an unknown Republican congressional aide made a few rude remarks on her personal Facebook page that said then-President Obama’s daughters were dressed like girls at a bar for a Thanksgiving turkey pardoning. She had to resign.
Meanwhile, Penn is getting paid by Simon & Schuster for writing “literature” that sounds like a bad high school project. The novel’s hero is “evading the viscount vogue of Viagratic assaults on virtual vaginas, or worse, falling passively into prosaic pastimes.” Even The Huffington Post warned that “Sean Penn the Novelist Must Be Stopped.” It called the plot a “nausea-inducing mess.”
Penn loves alliterating every few pages, as in: “There is pride to be had where the prejudicial is practiced with precision in the trenchant triage of tactile terminations.”
This man doesn’t need to write novels. He doesn’t need publishers and television networks encouraging his self-expression. He needs a psychiatrist. And a muzzle.
L. Brent Bozell III is the president of the Media Research Center. Tim Graham is director of media analysis at the Media Research Center and executive editor of the blog NewsBusters.org. To find out more about Brent Bozell III and Tim Graham, and read features by other Creators Syndicate writers and cartoonists, visit the Creators Syndicate webpage at www.creators.com.
—-
Don’t leave yet! Please join in the discussions. Comment on this story by clicking here.
Join the discussion
Penn has a “vented” brain, which means he is brainless. Go move to Venezuela, as you are friends with the dictator that is starving his people. How is socialism working in Venezuela, Sean Communist Penn?
What is truly astonishing is that this (gun control nut as well) has a CONCEALED WEAPON PERMIT IN LA!!!!!!!!!!! This is truly an individual whose repeated assault and other criminal activities FORBID him possessing firearms, let alone carrying them! I should also note that Ed Asner, who sat on the Board for the Brady gun control group ALSO has a CWP in LA!!!!!!!!!!
You know how it is with people like him, it’s “Do as I say, not as I do” He’s another one like michael moore with his how great Castro and Hugo Chavez were but, they won’t move there.
If he’s so anti gun, perhaps the agency who issued him his CCW permit should Recind it..
While in my opinion Penn had few marbles to lose, it does appear the last of his have rolled over the edge and disappeared into the bottomless chasm called “liberalism.” and he obviously has a SEVERE case of Trump Derangement Syndrome, too!
And the fact Colbert had him on, shows once and for all, i was right to not ever watch a single one of those late night fools!!!
Ahh, I like Jimmy Fallon. I mean, I don’t watch him. Too late for me. But, if I was going to, it would be him.
Awww, Sean is just a big, fizzy ******.
Sean Penn has been on uppers and downers much longer than he can remember. His driving record is an arm length, his police record is epic and how many children supports is out of touch. I expected him to OD long ago.
This is why every film i have of his, got purged MANY years ago..
What’s new? Penn has been a loon his entire career!
Ya gotta HAVE marbles in order to lose them. Penn’s writing comes off like a tinfoil hat-wearing, cardboard box-living nutbag, utterly devoid of talent or even proper use of grammar. Of course nothing will happen to him and he’ll continue to make money from this insane venture, because he is not the only nut in the can.
Oh, and Sean. My Browning will beat your wooden mallet any day of the damn week.
So a typical hollyweird whack job then!
Man, Penn has been a wack job all his life. To much crank, coke, and heroin. His writing is infantile, and his use of the language would make an English teacher blush. Creative?… hardly; just another drug fueled lost soul. He really ought to quit before he embaresses himself any further.
What a complete mentally ill fool….this guy needs some real help and intervention….better yet just let him kill himself….and some people actually would listen to this loon….just go away Penn as no one is listening anymore…your just a ****** actor for God’s sake….and your full tilt crazy as well….
Sean Penn is such a jerk, his father also yes they were a Communist family and instead of going straight after the father went to jail they remained Communist, ala Obama. His brothers Harry Belfonte and Danny Glover really showed their limited brain power backing Venezuela and now where are with their money OH! just mouth eh.
Lonely, looking for attention, and a danger to America, the Country they hate. Tired of this ilk.
Wow, i never knew he was related to belfonte or glover..
Remember this gem from Idiot Penn:
Sean Penn has defended Hugo Chávez as a model democrat and said those who call him a dictator should be jailed.
The Oscar-winning actor and political activist accused the US media of smearing Venezuela’s socialist president and called for journalists to be punished.
“Every day, this elected leader is called a dictator here, and we just accept it, and accept it. And this is mainstream media. There should be a bar by which one goes to prison for these kinds of lies.”
Penn, who has visited Chávez in Caracas, said Venezuela’s poor majority had willingly embraced his leftist revolution, but that this view was concealed from Americans.
Too bad we couldn’t have had Sean stay there for a few years and experience this workers paradise first hand.
dont forget the human shield sean penn in iraq before desert storm.
That is why anything out of his mouth, should be totally ignored.. I doubt he even KNOWS what the truth is anymore..
News Flash, News Flash!!! Sean Penn had marbles to lose!!!!
just like many other entertainers and sports figures…they had to express there hatred for america and us folks on the right who believe in god and country, and they have ruined any kind of admiration that i may of had for them.
i really just liked it when i didnt know what there political views were and they were just entertainers.
THe list of actors/singers, i no longer wish to ever see on film again is getting to the point it MIGHT just be easier to make a list of ones i DO want to see..
actually no need to pick on him, from his picture he looks like he is already dead.
Penn’s gone full retard.
Even many years ago, Penn was nothing but drug-using trash! Hope the piece of garbage OD’s.
Personally I think the double standard the Left is showing will be the chickens coming home to roost for the Democratic Party. People are getting tired of it even some of my Democrat friends. As far as Mr. Penn is concerned he has so many drugs in him he’s on a continuos “bad trip” and probably should be locked up and dried out if possible.
WAIT! Didn’t he lose them about 40 years ago? I’m FONCUSED!