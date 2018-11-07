Sean Hannity skips Fox News’ election night coverage after appearing on stage at Trump rally

Sean Hannity was notably absent from Fox News’ live election coverage Tuesday night, despite the network’s announcement that he would “provide commentary and insight” throughout the evening.

The Fox News host was scheduled to appear alongside Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, Dana Perino, Mollie Hemingway, Chris Wallace, Brit Hume and others to cover the night of political upheaval, but was nowhere to be seen on TV.

Instead, he spent most of the evening tweeting reactions to various races from his personal Twitter account, which boasts almost four million followers.

Last week, Hannity said on air that he’d be “home drinking heavily, depending either celebrating or in misery, one or the other,” but Fox News never changed the itinerary for Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Fox News did not immediately return a request for comment.

Hannity’s absence comes amid massive backlash after he joined President Trump on stage at a rally in Missouri Monday, which he said wasn’t planned. The Trump campaign, however, had touted that Hannity and Rush Limbaugh would be “special guests” in a press release hours before the event.

The Fox News host said he would “not be on stage campaigning with the President” shortly before he took the stage to campaign with the President.

“What I said in my tweet yesterday was 100% truthful. When the POTUS invited me on stage to give a few remarks last night, I was surprised, yet honored by the president’s request,” Hannity tweeted Tuesday. “This was NOT planned,”

He also insisted that he wasn’t calling Fox News employees “fake news” with his broad attack.

“To be clear, I was not referring to my journalist colleagues at Fox News in those remarks,” he wrote. “They do amazing work day in and day out in a fair and balanced way and it is an honor to work with such great professionals.”

Fox News said Tuesday that Hannity’s appearance was “an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

“Fox News does not condone any talent participating in campaign events,” the network said in a statement. “We have an extraordinary team of journalists helming our coverage tonight and we are extremely proud of their work. This was an unfortunate distraction and has been addressed.”

