Sean Hannity on Pierre Delecto: Sad that Romney embraces ‘media friends’ who called him racist, sexist in 2012

Sean Hannity made a direct appeal to Sen. Mitt Romney this week in the wake of the Republican’s “Pierre Delecto” Twitter account becoming public knowledge.

The Fox News star set the stage by discussing his multiple interviews with the failed Republican presidential nominee, how much he liked Mr. Romney’s family, and 2012 support by throngs of future Trump supporters.

“Your friends that love you now — your media friends and all the Democrats — ‘you’re great, Mitt,’ they were the people that called you racist and sexist and misogynist over and over and over again and slandering your family,” Mr. Hannity said Tuesday evening. “It was not me. It was not Trump supporters calling you all those names.”

Related Story: Mitt Romney, ‘Pierre Delecto’ And The Strategy Of Anonymously Criticizing Trump

The Fox host said he didn’t know “what’s going on” with the Utah senator and seemed perplexed by the “secret creepy Twitter thing” used to vent frustrations over President Trump and his supporters.

“The people that are praising you now, they tried to destroy you and your family back then,” Mr. Hannity reiterated. “Your reputation. Again, it wasn’t me. It wasn’t Trump supporters. I was all in. I wanted you to win. The left is trying to destroy this president over nothing, Mitt.”

Mr. Romney’s “Pierre Delecto” captured national headlines Sunday and Monday after he gave clues about its existence to The Atlantic.

“C’est moi,” he told the magazine after Slate’s Ashley Feinberg theorized that “Pierre Delecto” was the senator.

The president lashed out Wednesday at “Never Trump” Republicans in the vein of Mr. Romney, calling them “human scum.”

“The Never Trumper Republicans, though on respirators with not many left, are in certain ways worse and more dangerous for our Country than the Do Nothing Democrats,” he tweeted. “Watch out for them, they are human scum!”

© Copyright (c) 2019 News World Communications, Inc.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 1.0/10 (1 vote cast)

, 1.0 out of 10 based on 1 rating

0 Shares









