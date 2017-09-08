Seahawk’s racism charge disputed by Las Vegas cops

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says there is “no evidence” to support Michael Bennett’s claim that race played a part in his temporary detention last month, when police were called to a nightclub after what turned out to be an erroneous report of an active shooter.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, Undersheriff Kevin McMahill disputed Mr. Bennett’s allegation and showed members of the media a five-minute video clip documenting the incident from the body camera of one of the officers involved.
“Many of the folks today have called this an incident of bias-based policing, [that] police officers focus solely on the race of an individual that they are going to stop,” Mr. McMahill said. “I can tell you as I stand here today, I see no evidence of that. I see no evidence that race played any role in this incident.”
“In fact,” he continued, “as you’ll notice throughout this video as I play for you, while officers were searching the casino, they were able to safely evacuate many patrons of all races. It is also important for me to note to you, both of the officers involved in this incident in question are of Hispanic origin.”
Bennett, a defensive lineman for the Seattle Seahawks, published a letter Wednesday morning in which he said police officers “singled me out and pointed their guns at me for doing nothing more than simply being a black man in the wrong place at the wrong time.”
“A police officer ordered me to get on the ground,” he wrote in the letter. “As I laid on the ground, complying with his commands to not move, he placed his gun near my head and warned me that if I moved he would ‘blow my f–king head off.'”
Mr. McMahill disputed that account.
He said Bennett was crouched behind a gaming machine while officers were searching the casino.
“Once Bennett was in the officers’ view, he quickly ran out of the south doors, jumped over a wall onto Flamingo Road E and Las Vegas Boulevard into traffic,” Mr. McMahill said. “Due to Bennett’s actions and the information the officers had at the time, they believed Bennett may have been involved in the shooting, and they gave chase.”
“Bennett was placed into handcuffs and detained while officers determined whether or not he was involved in the original incident,” he continued. “He was detained for approximately 10 minutes and released. Mr. Bennett at the scene had the incident explained to him by a supervisor, and he said that he understood and had no problem with what the officers did, just the one that he claimed an officer had pointed a gun at his head.”
Las Vegas police responded to a report of an active shooter at Drai’s Nightclub at the Cromwell early in the morning on Aug. 27, just a few hours after the Mayweather-McGregor fight.
Patrons at the club reported hearing several loud sounds resembling gunshots. Police said they have not been able to figure out what caused the sounds, but that no shots appear to have been fired.
The video released Wednesday showed several officers forming a human chain and drawing their weapons as they enter the dimly lit casino. Dozens of patrons run past the officers as they make an initial sweep of the casino floor.
Toward the end of the video, when the officer with the body camera is standing at the entrance to the casino, two officers can be seen giving chase through gaming machines and yelling at a man to stop. The last thing the video shows is an officer handcuffing Mr. Bennett on a sidewalk outside of the casino.
The officer who arrested Bennett did not have his body camera activated at the time.
Other videos that have emerged from the incident have not shown the officer pointing a gun at Bennett’s head. He also cannot be heard threatening to shoot Bennett.
Mr. McMahill said the department has opened an investigation and has 126 videos to review. He asked any members of the public with additional video of the incident to turn the footage over to the police.Bennett has been an outspoken supporter of former National Football League quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who last year protested police violence against black men by sitting or kneeling during the national anthem before football games.
Bennett has promised to sit during the national anthem this season.
The Las Vegas Metro Police Protective Association, the department’s union, sent a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on Thursday asking him to investigate what it called Bennett’s “obvious false allegations against our officers.”
“While the NFL may condone Bennett’s disrespect for our American flag, and everything it symbolizes, we hope the league will not ignore Bennett’s false accusations against our police officers,” the letter said.
Mr. Goodell issued a statement supporting Bennett on Wednesday, saying the Pro Bowl defensive lineman “represents the best of the NFL.”
“Our foremost concern is the welfare of Michael and his family. While we understand the Las Vegas police department will address this later this evening, the issues Michael has been raising deserve serious attention from all of our leaders in every community,” the commissioner said in a statement. “We will support Michael and all NFL players in promoting mutual respect between law enforcement and the communities they loyally serve and fair and equal treatment under the law.”
Bennett’s allegations and anthem protest are sure to be widely discussed topics when the Seahawks open their regular season against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday.
Another one of Obama’s people who supports that communist Castro lover, Colin Kaepernick! The officer never held a gun to your head Michael Bennett, as the video shows, then you lie and play your race card. Since you do not want to stand for our National Anthem, you racist, go live with Colin Kaepernick in Cuba. Geraldo will support you!
If this person is the “Best of the NFL”, then it is full of America haters. Go ahead NFL, keep up this Kaepernick, ESPN, ABC Sports, and the MSM diatribe. It will kill professional sport. I will not watch 2 hours of Progressive Socialist Democrat’s play “Let’s Hate America!” called “sports”. The whole idea of sports is to entertain us and help us forget the daily grind not rub our noses in their skewed points of view.
NCAA and/or high school football.
SEC
War Eagle!
not this saturday night in clemson gary! go tigers.
One note, Franco Harris, who played for the Steelers, indicated on Fox News, that if Colin Kaepernick would not have stood for the National Anthem and if he was playing for the Steelers when Mean Joe Green and Jack Lambert were playing, Mean Joe Green and Jack Lambert would have put Kaepernick in his place real quick!
the National Fraud League run by a clown like roger goddell who lets these thugs ruin a perfectly good sport that you used to could enjoy without RACE BAITING AND HATE being injected into it.
now there non loyalty to the country that allows them to make millions playing sports that they love is just plain wrong.
the nfl is no longer entertainment for me just like the nba.
Bennett is a racist at best. He gives a bad name to his own race. He is a disgrace to humanity. He should be made to join Kaepernick at the unemployment lines.
“Once Bennett was in the officers’ view, he quickly ran out of the south doors, jumped over a wall onto Flamingo Road E and Las Vegas Boulevard into traffic,” Mr. McMahill said. “Due to Bennett’s actions and the information the officers had at the time, they believed Bennett may have been involved in the shooting, and they gave chase.”
Maybe it’s just me but running away sets you up to be chased and treated as a possible suspect. In a tenses situation running only increases the problem.
Another stupid NFL player that puts himself in a bad situation with his stupid actions like running away..what are the officers to think?….then the race card comes out which is natural for these low life ghetto rats…oops, the two officers involved were not white so there goes that card…why isn’t some NFL player/owner/executive who has relatives that were in the armed forces/policing come out and held garbage like Bennett/Kaepernick et al to account for their actions or better yet, completely discredit them for what they really are…racist!…why are the large majority of players that don’t agree with this nonsense not standing up to them and taking a stand…I’m surprised that somebody hasn’t decked one of these racist cowards in the locker room…the owners should put a stop to this crap right now…people that still go to or watch these games are also a problem…boycott for a few weeks and see the stir it would cause…..
The real story here is that Bennet had to be chased down by the cops. If you run so you can hide whatever you don’t want to be caught with (gun, drugs) you get chased, and if your a professional football player, getting caught has to be embarrassing.
Maybe the Seahawks should sign some racist Hispanic cops, they are obviously faster.
The Sea-hawks could also have Colin Kaepernick, for a backup quarterback too,they dodged a bullet there he and Bennett could hold Hands on the Sideline. Great roll models those two.
Thanks, Mr. Bennett. Running from the cops, lying about it, setting a great example and last but not least, playing the race card when you should’ve folded. You’ve moved race relations forward about . . . . . minus 40 years.
Just another spoiled, ungrateful, whiny, racist, liberal snowflake who doesn’t appreciate the fact that he gets paid big bucks to do nothing more than play a game. Send his keester to some communist hell hole and let’s see how much his skills are worth in one of those nations.
Had that been a white guy running from the cops, he would have been shot dead!