December 22, 2016 at 6:30 am 3 Cartoons
The electoral college made it official. Donald Trump has been elected the 45th President leaving the "Never Trump," "Not My President" crowd feeling like Ebenezer Scrooge this Christmas.

3 Comments

  1. drillbeast December 22, 2016 at 9:49 am

    God bless us! Every one.

  2. Jim_Macklin December 22, 2016 at 10:10 am

    The United States will reclaim its former Glory. America will be great again.
    Foreign policy will Trump everybody.

    Merry Christmas, One and All.

    Looking forward to a Happy New Year, America is under new management.

  3. DrGadget December 22, 2016 at 11:54 am

    Scrooge saw the error of his ways by the end of the story.

