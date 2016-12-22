The electoral college made it official. Donald Trump has been elected the 45th President leaving the "Never Trump," "Not My President" crowd feeling like Ebenezer Scrooge this Christmas.
God bless us! Every one.
The United States will reclaim its former Glory. America will be great again.
Foreign policy will Trump everybody.
Merry Christmas, One and All.
Looking forward to a Happy New Year, America is under new management.
Scrooge saw the error of his ways by the end of the story.