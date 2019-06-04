Home » News

Schumer: Trump is fabricating border crisis

GOPUSA StaffWashington Times Posted On 7:40 am June 4, 2019
File Photo - (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

The Senate’s top Democrat on Monday accused President Trump of fabricating the border crisis, saying his attempts to cut off foreign assistance for Central American governments is backfiring by sending more people north.

Sen. Charles E. Schumer also drew lines in the sand on Mr. Trump’s $4.5 billion emergency spending request to provide better care for illegal immigrants at the border, saying Democrats won’t approve anything until the president agrees to pump more money into nation building in Central America.

He said the migrants fleeing Honduras, El Salvador and Guatemala are facing tough conditions of violence and poor economies back home, and said the solution is to build their societies.

And he chided Mr. Trump for saying earlier this year that he’ll cut off foreign assistance.

“It’s almost as if the president is intentionally trying to add fuel to the fire, to fabricate a crisis, to have a justification for an emergency declaration he made months ago,” Mr. Schumer said.

Border Patrol authorities and cities along the southwestern border, however, say there is a crisis.

They point to staggering numbers of illegal immigrant children and families crossing each day. They’re coming so fast the government is struggling just to process and release them, and there’s no hope of quickly deporting them.

An inspector general’s report last week found “dangerous” levels of overcrowding at border facilities, with some migrants standing on toilets just to get breathing space.

Mr. Trump has requested $4.5 billion in emergency aid, a majority of it aimed at being able to house illegal immigrant children who arrive at the border without parents. Under the law they must be quickly turned over to social workers at the federal Health Department — but that department says it’s about to run out of money to care for them.

Republicans had fought to include the $4.5 billion in a disaster relief bill, but Democrats balked at giving Mr. Trump what he asked for.

Mr. Schumer on Monday said “any legislation that deals with border policy” will have to include Democrats’ wish-list of $1.5 billion in nation-building money for Central America, as well as allowing migrants to apply for asylum in their home countries and an increase in immigration judges.

The administration has signaled a willingness to allow those latter two policies in some form — but Mr. Trump’s anger at Central American governments could thwart the request for more foreign assistance.

In March, the White House told the State Department to withhold foreign aid payments to the three Central American countries most responsible for the surge in illegal immigration.

“It’s a completely self-inflicted wound to our national security,” Mr. Schumer said.

crustyoldgeezer
8:30 am June 4, 2019 at 8:30 am

Yeah, about that whole “fabricating” thingie Chuck…

It’s obvious that YOUR PRESIDENT, Donald J. TRUMP, Lawfully ELECTED by WE, THE PEOPLE is busy “FABRICATING BARRIERS” to STOP more of your new voters from getting to the POLLS so you can OUT VOTE THE CITIZENS.

SemperFiGuy
8:41 am June 4, 2019 at 8:41 am

Mr. Schumer, if you can’t see that there is a crisis at the border, with more than 100,000 ILLEGAL’s coming into our country last month alone without authorization to do so, then you are not qualified to sitting as a Senator in the United States. Get your head out of your arse and open up your eyes.

Your continuing Trump Derangement Syndrome is treatable. We urge you to seek help as soon as possible.

artw45
8:50 am June 4, 2019 at 8:50 am

They are costing us billions here, now they want to pour billions into their countries? And now they are talking about undoing the tariffs on Mexico before they are even in place? What part of consequences do not understand? Oh right the dems and repubs are all swamp critters that crawl on their bellies and bites us deplorables on our heels. I say cut off the funds and ship the swampy politicians to run their third world countries!

Denn Obren
8:51 am June 4, 2019 at 8:51 am

Don’t you love it when these politicians with decades in congress start pointing fingers?
Schumer, like so many of them, has done nothing to alleviate our immigration problems yet now blames everyone but himself. Time to bring back “dueling”.

lmorgan3
8:59 am June 4, 2019 at 8:59 am

I wish someone would invent a crisis that would allow us to muzzle your idiotic mouth. Wow, these people are so evil. Can they go through one day without lying…

    The Real Truth
    9:34 am June 4, 2019 at 9:34 am

    I honestly believe that it is NOT possible for these Democrats to go even ONE day, without LYING ! It seems to be in their DNA ! Between Charles Schumer, and Nancy Pelosi, I have LOST COUNT of all their LIES.

      DrBarbara
      10:36 am June 4, 2019 at 10:36 am

      Pathological liars really do lie until they believe the lies they are telling. They lie when it’s easier to tell the truth. They lie to everyone~~ their families, friends, colleagues, enemies, dogs, plants, the air…..

baitfish
9:02 am June 4, 2019 at 9:02 am

How to make yourself look like an absolute fool.
1. Become a democrap.
2. Refuse to admit the glaringly obvious.
3. Say things that are so easily proved false.
4. Pretend that you actually believe what you are saying.
5. Act like your audience believes what you say.

    rockthistown
    9:59 am June 4, 2019 at 9:59 am

    “Act like your audience believes what you say.”

    No acting is necessary; they really do believe what that cretin says.

abbey
9:06 am June 4, 2019 at 9:06 am

How can anybody take this man seriously? A liar….. so obvious. But he doesn’t care. He knows he’s lying and so do his minions. They simply don’t care. As Jonathan Gruber , architect of ObamaCare stated, “The American voter is stupid”. And so they are; especially the Democrat voter.

proudrealamerican
9:14 am June 4, 2019 at 9:14 am

Schumer is a sorry sack of lying. He need to take his sorry self down to the border and see what is really going on. But I guess he needs Nancy to tell him what to do since he seems to follow her around like a little puppy dog. Schumer is a crying baby who cannot make his own decisions. Go to the border Chuckie and see for yourself then maybe you will stop the BS you are spitting out.

stopspending
9:15 am June 4, 2019 at 9:15 am

I get so confused – The left is ALWAYS screaming about nation building by the US being BAD and CAUSING all the problems in other countries. Now they are screaming that the US must nation build the central AMerican countries. Many of the refugees are coming from other countries – Bangladesh, Congo, Mongola, middle east. Must the US “nation build” those countries also? The left wants the US to nation build other countries and at the same time open our borders so illegals can destroy our own country by bringing their uneducated, violent culture to the US. Yikes, the left wants us to go down a huge rabbit hole.

stopspending
9:15 am June 4, 2019 at 9:15 am

I get so confused – The left is ALWAYS screaming about nation building by the US being BAD and CAUSING all the problems in other countries. Now they are screaming that the US must nation build the central AMerican countries. Many of the refugees are coming from other countries – Bangladesh, Congo, Mongola, middle east. Must the US “nation build” those countries also? The left wants the US to nation build other countries and at the same time open our borders so illegals can destroy our own country by bringing their uneducated, violent culture to the US. Yikes, the left wants us to go down a huge rabbit hole.

mamacat104
9:20 am June 4, 2019 at 9:20 am

HEY SCHUMER!!! HOW ABOUT YOU TAKE YOUR LAZY BUTT TO THE BORDER.. HOW ABOUT YOU LISTEN TO OUR BORDER AGENTS WHO ARE DEALING WITH THE CRISIS… You are a lying lunatic …. Their IS a crisis at the border with thousands crossing into our country ILLEGALLY EVERY DAY!!!! What part of illegal do you not understand!!! you are NOT fit to be in office representing American people… YOU Care NOTHING about the American people or this country.. you care only about attacking our president …
WE SPEND WAY OVER $150 BILLION OF OUR TAX DOLLARS EVERY YEAR TAKING CARE OF ILLEGAL ALIENS.. AND MORE AND MORE ILLEGAL ALIENS ARE INVADING OUR COUNTRY WHICH WILL BE A GREATER BURDEN TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE…
HEAVEN HELP OUR COUNTRY BEFORE WE HAVE NO COUNTRY
SAVE AMERICA – VOTE TRUMP FOR 2020

sjwhitey
9:20 am June 4, 2019 at 9:20 am

Obviously, the Dems go for the low uniformed voters and also believe if you repeat the same lies over and over, it will eventually be believed. Unfortunately, too many believe the BS coming out of the Dems mouth. The Dems will go against everything President Trump does whether they actually agree or not. Schumer and Pelosi, to start with, should be charged with obstruction and treason against our country and Obama and many of his minions should be also charged. If they indict Clinton, she’ll bring down the rest of them. She won’t fall alone.

Scruffy_USN_Retired
9:22 am June 4, 2019 at 9:22 am

Democrat Sen. Charles E. Schumer and his fellow Democrats hate President Donald Trump so much that they would rather destroy the U.S. than to work with our President. We do not need such hateful creatures in our government.

Vote them out of office everywhere!

truedeel
9:29 am June 4, 2019 at 9:29 am

Once again Chuck proves what an out of reality political hack he is. Keep it up Chuck conservatives appreciate you helping secure a victory in 2020.

Jota_
9:33 am June 4, 2019 at 9:33 am

“It’s almost as if the president is intentionally trying to add fuel to the fire, to fabricate a crisis, to have a justification for an emergency declaration he made months ago,”

So in Chuck’s mind having a fire is not a problem it is the fact it is being fought is the problem.

Who needs enemies when such subversive individuals, like Chuck, who swore to defend the nation are saying let it burn.

One can wonder how such individuals even get elected, but one does not need to wonder long just turn on the TV to see the propaganda arm of the Democratic party dispensing sewage for public consumption.

It is no wonder why there are so many crazy people who vote for such individuals who actually work to see their house and home burned down.

It is from all the poison the Democrats have been feeding them over the years.

Lewis Hartman
9:34 am June 4, 2019 at 9:34 am

These Immigrants are just lazy and don’t’ give a damn about their country, they have no love for it or they would stay and fix it. It’s easier to come here and get all the free stuff at our expense and thank to the Democrats thats is why they come. Close the borders and stop giving them all this so called AID and make them take care of ther own country. We will run out of stuff if this is not stopped, and when that happens where do we go?

Rich Knoch
9:36 am June 4, 2019 at 9:36 am

Schumer, the Sewer Rat from NYC, proves once again what that great philosopher, Forrest Gump stated, “Stupid is, as Stupid Does”.

When will even one of the Left’s PARASITES bother to go to the border to witness he invasion?

hotshotplus
9:43 am June 4, 2019 at 9:43 am

Shummer is lying! We have a crisis and the Dem.’s want us to believe their isn’t! They want open boarders which they can illegally get votes. We have a problem at the boarder that everyone should be concerned about! The Dem.’s refuse to help with the problem at the detriment to our own country, just so our president look good! These people are willing to let our country go to the slums just to make our president look bad! They don’t really care about their constituents or the rest of the people in the U.S. Just look at their own states? There filthy and over run with illegals and Americans Homeless while they cater to illegal aliens and give them social services and housing while they ignore our own people! Yes Crying Chuck is just as responsible as Polsi and the socialist left! If we allow them to continue we won’t have a United States we’ll be a socialist country just like Venezuela but bloodier.

dadzrites
9:47 am June 4, 2019 at 9:47 am

Schumer fiddles while America burns. There are at least 5-10 African illegals being held in quarantine at the Mexico-USA border who may have Ebola virus. If Schumer allows this to enter the US, he needs to be called out on his comments that it’s a fabrication and then arrested and hanged for attempted murder of Americans.

Mark Kuykendall
9:53 am June 4, 2019 at 9:53 am

I have no idea who Schumer thinks he’s trying to fool. He doesn’t give two hoots in hell about nation building (which never works out well). He’s just trying to humiliate the President, just like his girlfriend Skeletor Pelosi.

Stiller Fan!
10:01 am June 4, 2019 at 10:01 am

What, what? I thought we were out of the “nation building” business! So, where does this money for nation building wind up going? How about lining the pockets of corrupt dictators!

WardMD
10:33 am June 4, 2019 at 10:33 am

Hey Chuck…

Even AlGore could enter “crisis on the southern border” in a Google search and see the 17.2 Million results, including the “NY Times: ‘There is a crisis at the southern border'”.

Isn’t the NY Times your “bible” for all things NEWS?

Or are you saying that the NY Times is LYING (granted, it wouldn’t be the first time)?

I’m also reminded of your speech in the Senate, where you challenged us to find any experts who “ever” supported a border wall (as Trump wants)… Then, trump had DOZENS of Border Patrol people (YES, I’d call THEM “experts”) tell us how THEY support the border wall!

You are a PATHETIC DOOFUS, Chuck!

Hopefully, the America People (LEGAL voters) will keep YOU (and your party) in the MINORITY forever!

copakeman
10:43 am June 4, 2019 at 10:43 am

schumer is from new york state, where if you have a “d” next to your name on a voting machine, you are a communist/socialist, the low percentage of registered voters who actually vote will vote for you. ny has nyc that will ensure this scum is elected for eternity. hilderbeast was also a bogus senator from ny. this is the scum we have in congress that has done zero to stem illegals from entering our country and deporting the ones already here. A prison in the Arizona desert should welcome 2nd offenders of our immigration laws (we do have immigration laws) for very long prison sentences. These illegals are 90% male that commit crimes in our country. If my 90% number offend anyone TOO BAD !

Joe & Juknelis
10:51 am June 4, 2019 at 10:51 am

Yes, Senator Schumer, based on your personal observations at the border…OH, WAIT, you’ve never been there.

