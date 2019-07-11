“Schumer scrambles to get rid of $22,000 from Jeffrey Epstein”

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer — who’s loudly calling for Labor Secretary Alex Acosta to resign over his kid glove prosecution of Jeffrey Epstein — scrambled Wednesday to wash his hands of thousands of dollars that the millionaire sex offender donated to his election efforts in the 1990s.

After press inquiries, Schumer spokesman Angelo Roefaro said the senior New York senator was disbursing a total of $22,000 that Epstein forked over to his congressional campaigns and a couple of Schumer-backing super PACs between 1992 and 1997, according to Federal Election Commission records.

“While these campaign accounts closed about 20 years ago, and even then the campaign never controlled the two political action committees, Senator Schumer is donating an equal sum to anti-sex trafficking and anti-violence against women groups,” Roefaro told the Daily News.

The Epstein cash will be evenly distributed to Safe Horizon, Sanctuary For Families, the Crime Victims Treatment Center and the John Jay College Foundation, according to Roefaro.

Epstein, who was arrested last weekend and indicted on sex trafficking charges for allegedly molesting scores of underage girls in the early 2000s, dished out seven individual $1,000 donations to Schumer’s House and Senate bids.

In the same time period, Epstein donated $10,000 to Victory in New York, a super PAC founded by Schumer and the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, and another $5,000 to Win New York, a Schumer-backing action committee.

The previously undisclosed donations raised eyebrows, as Schumer has spent the past week laying into Acosta for cutting a lenient, secret non-prosecution deal with Epstein in 2008 while serving as a U.S. attorney in Florida.

“Instead of prosecuting a predator and serial sex trafficker of children, Acosta chose to let him off easy,” Schumer said on the Senate floor earlier this week. “This is not acceptable. We cannot have, as one of the leading appointed officials in America, someone who has done this.”

Acosta has defended his actions despite growing calls for his resignation.

President Trump, who once called Epstein a “terrific guy,” has so far stood by his labor secretary, saying he feels “badly” for him.

There’s no record of Trump receiving political donations from Epstein.

Schumer isn’t the only high-profile New York politician who has pocketed Epstein cash.

The ultra-wealthy perv donated $1,000 to former Sen. Al D’Amato (R-N.Y.) in 1992 and then another $1,000 in 1997, FEC records show. He also gave $2,000 to former Rep. Rick Lazio (R-N.Y.) in 1996.

During the 1992 presidential race, Epstein donated $2,000 to Bill Clinton’s campaign and $1,000 to the late George H.W. Bush’s competing GOP bid, according to records.

The biggest individual congressional beneficiary of Epstein cash appears to be Stacey Plaskett, a Democratic delegate who represents the U.S. Virgin Islands’s at-large congressional district.

Plaskett has received a total of $8,100 from Epstein — including $2,700 last year, according to the FEC.

D’Amato, Lazio, Clinton, Bush and Plaskett had not returned or disbursed their Epstein cash as of late Wednesday. Spokespeople for them did not immediately return requests for comment.

___

(c)2019 New York Daily News

Visit New York Daily News at www.nydailynews.com

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.

VN:F [1.9.6_1107]

please wait... Rating: 0.0/10 (0 votes cast)