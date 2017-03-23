Schumer promises to filibuster Judge Gorsuch

Top Senate Democrat Charles Schumer is now officially on record as opposing President Donald Trump’s choice for the Supreme Court.
The New York Democrat also said he would lead a filibuster against appeals court Judge Neil Gorsuch. He said Gorsuch “almost instinctively favors the powerful over the weak.”
Schumer said doesn’t think Gorsuch would serve as a check on Trump or be a mainstream justice. He blasted Gorsuch for refusing to answer “question after question after question” in hearings this week.
Schumer’s position is no surprise; Democrats remain angry that Republicans controlling the Senate denied former president Barack Obama a hearing on his choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died more than a year ago.
This will just serve notice to American voters why they should never elect a democrat to any office. Plus it will not change the outcome. Weak.
Time to turn the table and use the democrat tactic of the nuclear bomb and 51 votes.
BOOM! Solved.
This goes to prove dEMS never want to compromise, NEVER want to “work across the isle” its either their way or no way what so ever..
IMO this is why we need to push that damn button and go nuclear on their AS%%@S… And if they cry about it, KEEP going Nucklear on them every time something comes up they resist getting passed…
We just got rid of our DIABOLICAL SENATOR HARRY REID from my STATE and we get even a bigger SHISTER in CHUCK SHUMMER!!!!!
Charles Schumer should get the same type of investgation that he wants POTUS & team to get.
Wishing they could lock Schumer in a room to filibuster himself..!!
How about locking McCain in there with him? Everyone should have an audience.
How’s about lock them two in with Pelosi, and the other rinos, and sit the room in the middle of death valley in a large metal box!!
Schumer, like so many other disgusting Democrats and liberals are so bent in their intentions to destroy Trump and seize power again that they are apparently willing to destroy this Nation as will. It’s even worse to realize that Schumer has so many willing accomplices among so-called Republicans. They remind me of spoiled brats who will break a toy rather than have to share it, with an attitude of “if I can’t have it, nobody else can either”.
So true lummi! I am so frustrated with having him as my representative. I wish enough upstate Republicans and Conservatives could get behind a Republican/Conservative candidate and vote him out of office. The NYC Dems/Libs carry the state every time. He does not have the good of this country foremost in his heart.
USE THE NUCLEAR OPTION…
These democrats are demented… they are ONLY against the Judge because he was nominated by Trump and they hate Trump… NO OTHER REASON FOR BEING THIS HATEFUL
Mama. as several people here have said on other pages, or other articles, and several Fox pundits have also said, TRUMP could have nominated JESUS himself, and the dems would still refuse to vote for him.. THAT IS THE LEVEL of their hatred for anything pro Constitution/law/conservative…
Schumer, the rest of the Democrats, and a few Republicans want a Justice who will legislate from the bench to favor and push the Liberal Agendas. Judge Gorsuch will rule according to the Constitution and on Laws passed by Congress. Just what the Founding Fathers intended to protect and preserve Rights and Freedoms of Citizens and to guard against Tyranny…no wonder the Democrats hate Gorsuch!
Senator Phil A. Buster thought the tactic used by the Republicans was fine and dandy when the Democrats controlled the Senate and a Republican made the nomination. If Phil had asked questions pertinent to the issues and not the gotcha type which Judge Gorsuch saw though he might have had answers. The live news coverage of his diatribe should be from the moment he is recognized by the President of the Senate to his last gasp and yielding the floor. No network would do that except for Fox, I would turn in once in a while to what he’s up to, probably reading the anti Gorsuch editorials fromThe New York Times, The Washington Post, and the other liberal media. He won’t be Jimmy Stewarts’ Mr. Smith!
Since Justice holding the scales is blind the law must be weighed against the evidence. The mainstream that Mr. Buster speaks of has tipped those scales way to the left where the evidence can be an inconvienence and the law manipulated on a whim. “Ladies and gentlemen, the Senate Three Ring Circus is coming to Washington. See Gargantua, Jumbo, General Tom Thumb, and 100 clowns performing feats never attempted under the dome of the Capitol. On the midway win a Pelosi kwepie doll, buy an ego inflated Warren baloon, or watch amazing Feinstein contortionist twist the truth. Come one! Come all!”
There you stand, so spic and span. Where were you when the Schumer hit the fan?
NUKE ‘EM, MITCH!
“Schumer’s position is no surprise; Democrats remain angry that Republicans controlling the Senate denied former president Barack Obama a hearing on his choice to replace Justice Antonin Scalia, who died more than a year ago”,but it was fine to hold up Bush appontments.”If it were not for double standards the Dems would have no standards at all.”
The Dems are doubling down. Interesting strategy. I pray the voters remember all this in 18 and give the Repubs 60 in the Senate so Schummer is politically neutered. I’m guessing the physical procedure was done years ago along with his lobotomy.
Hey, CHUCK … get over yourself! To the winner goes the spoils. Get used to it.
Schumer makes all the rights noise of someone running for president. He waited for his present position and for Reed to retire. He is patient and calculative, he can count on AIPEC. The result will depend on his positions on issue. To say someone is “instinctively favor the powerful over the week” is a bit to vague.On what does he base his assumption. The most concerned presidents we had for the poor came from the same solid background as the judge.