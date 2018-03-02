Schumer, other Democrats, refuse to vote for nominee because he’s white

The Senate confirmed one of President Trump’s judicial nominees Thursday despite Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer’s attempt to foil the nominee because of his race.
Marvin Quattlebaum was confirmed to the U.S. District Court in South Carolina by a vote of 69 to 28.
Mr. Schumer said Mr. Quattlebaum was taking the seat on a court which had been left vacant after Republican senators halted two African American nominees picked by President Obama.
The New York Democrat said Mr. Trump’s federal bench is lacking the diversity that America symbolizes.
“Eighty-three of President Trump’s were male, 92 percent white. That represents the lowest share of nonwhite candidates in three decades,” Mr. Schumer said on the chamber floor Wednesday.
“The nomination of Marvin Quattlebaum speaks to the overall lack of diversity in President Trump’s selections for the federal judiciary,” Schumer said. “President Trump replaces not one, but two scuttled Obama nominees who were African-American … It’s long past time that the judiciary starts looking at lot more like the America it represents.”
– Chuck Schumer
“The Trump administration…is taking a giant step backward, this time when it comes to diversity of their nominations. I’ll be voting no,” he said.
“My main concern has been that these were vacancies where African-Americans were appointed that would have given greater diversity and were held up,” said Cardin. “It’s more of a protest vote.”
– Ben Cardin
Perhaps Senate Democrats should be more worried about the lack of diversity on their own staffs than attacking an extremely well-qualified judicial nominee from the great state of South Carolina. https://t.co/unrR7Cz7Mp
— Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) March 1, 2018
Sen. Lindsey Graham, South Carolina Republican, pushed back, saying Mr. Schumer should judge nominees based off their character, not the color of their skin.
“I’ve known Chuck Schumer for years. He is not a racist, but this was an absolutely shameful reason to vote against a very qualified nominee,” Mr. Graham said in a statement Thursday.
“This is political correctness run amok. Voting against a highly qualified nominee because of the color of his skin does nothing to bring our country and nation together. Frankly it is a massive step backward,” he said.
Eighteen Democrats broke with their party leader and voted for Mr. Quattlebaum. Sen. Angus King, Maine Independent, who usually votes with Democrats also backed Mr. Quattlebaum.
© Copyright (c) 2018 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Join the discussion
Just when the hell is the qualification of a Supreme court Justice to be based on “Diversity” or “Race” instead of well learned and EARANED judicial qualifications? Just how pathetic and logic denied, or honesty denied can one United States Senator get? I really do not understand just what Race Schumer sees when he looks into the mirror,,,,,maybe a Zebra or an envious gay Jolly Green Giant? He and his mindless Race and Sex obsessed party of judicial perversion are the very reason why this country has slid to Gomorrah, and even MLK would cringe in his presence, or at least re-educate him regarding what the black CIVIL Rights movement was all about, namely the irrelevance of skin color, and the relevance of character and integrity, which Schumer for political reasons chooses to eschew. Correct me if I am wrong, but denying a qualified candidate because his skin color is white,,,or any other color, IS a form of racism is it not? One more Democrat accusatory pointing finger out, and three more pointing back.
” (since) when the h— is the qualification of a Supreme court Justice to be based on ‘Diversity’ or ‘Race’ instead of well learned and EARNED judicial qualifications? ”
apparently, since the ascent of the “wise latina”, justice sotominor — being a minority, a symbol of “diversity”, guarantees “wisdom”, as we’ve surely learned by now (if we are idi ots)
by this point, schu-mer / pelo-si have set their party’s downward spiral on auto-pilot
You know, this is blatant discrimination, based on race and gender, which is EXPLICITLY prohibited by law! There should be an immediate ethics investigation opened against these racist bigots, and if they are found to be guilty, they should be removed from office!
CaptJ.. You should know by now, its NOT discrimination when liberals do it to white/male/conservative/christians..
Schmuckie wants to make sure that everyone in government is picked like he was, because he was a totally inept, ignorant, racist, heterophobe, hater by people who only vote because of the letter behind the name, if they have been paid to vote, if they have been paid to vote often, or just to make sure the sugar daddy continues to pay.
All Democrats are shameless, disgusting, obvious racists.
The ONLY criteria for selecting a judge to a higher court is how well they can interpret and apply the Law. This automatically disqualifies everyone obama ever appointed, but especially Sonya Sotomayor.
if little rat face chucky is ashamed of his own skin color the why dont you just end it all by jumpimg off of a very tall building.
Chucky the racist. So much for a person should be judged by the content of their character, right Chucky? Since all whites are terrible people according to all of you whites on the left, I suggest you whites on the left should not hold any positions of power. So Chucky, you and the rest of the white DemoRATS throughout the Country should be banished from holding any positions of improtance, because you are not qualified, because you are “white”!
[So Chucky, you and the rest of the white DemoRATS throughout the Country should be banished from holding any positions of improtance, because you are not qualified, because you are “white”!]
I’d LOVE to see someone tell that to his face on natl tv..
Heck, I don’t believe the person was picked because of race. They were picked because they did their job and will do it again. This “race” crap is out of control.
Affirmative Action has no place in judicial nominees. The President is looking for qualified people, who will respect his agenda. Isn’t that what ODumb “A” did with his flunkies that he placed in prominent positions…to further his racially biased ideas.
Affirmative action shouldn’t have a place PERIOD!
Isn’t it amazing how many black Americans (they’re not African anything, they were born in this country) Obama put into his administration and nobody said anything. Schumer should go jump in the ocean and stay there. Then we don’t have to hear his constant complaining.
I’m betting that many that refer to themselves as “African-American” couldn’t find Africa on a globe if their life depended on it!
No kidding, not African anything. I know of one African-American, Charlize Theron and personally know another who’s the husband of a gal who works for my wife. He was born in South Africa and has become an American (no hyphen) citizen like Ms. Theron and he resents the “cultural appropriation” of his “roots” by American Negroes.
THat’s cause when obama did it, it was all good/right/ just etc.. BUT HOW DARE TRUMP do the same thing, just with whites…
Since the Democruds loathe the Constitution, and assume that a white will be more likely to want to adhere to it…
Wow. So much wisdom in such a short post. Makes my wall-o-words posts look lame.
Excellent point!
If a Democrat set Lindsey Graham on fire he’d say they didn’t mean to light the match.
MLK once said “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” Check yourself Schumer…..
-Martin Luther King Jr
Schumer embodies the contemporary Lefty-Loony character and ideology of what used to be the Democrat Party; hypocrisy, blatant pandering, dissembling, disdain for citizens’ health, safety, and rights, anti-American, anti-patriotism, intolerance, naked hatred of any not in their cesspool, irrational policy proposals and positions, shallow and vacuous “leadership,” intentional and malicious campaigns of outright lying to the public for crass and shameful political purposes, and, though not last, ugly racism cloaked in the transparent fiction they call “inclusion” and “multiculturalism.” They have nothing else to offer but whines, complaints, protests, resistance, one-note monologues, and patently delusional, out-of-touch spokesmen and causes.
And what makes me laugh is even WITH KNOWING all that, there’s still way too many dumb whites who will never see anything wrong with the dems..
Schumer is a “white guilt” reverse racist that places ethnicity above critical thinking. Liberal thinking always lowers the bar on performance touting the idea that “diversity” is the great social equalizer. In reality lowering the bar and identyty politics equals a sure road to “mediocrity”; the democrat politicians best friend. Contrary to what is now popular political thinking, diversity driven politics and political correctness never made any country great
Why is it always about race with the democrats?
Because they have nothing of substance.
This. A liberal ALWAYS goes immediately to the race (or sex) card, when they can’t refute an argument, or have anything substantive to offer in opposition.
If we’re to go by population, then since blacks make up 13% of the population, then only 13% of judges should be black. Right now, the number of white judges stands at 92%. So….8% judges are non-white… that’s not too far off the mark.
Just another of many reasons I’m glad I moved out of New York state.
Just goes to prove that the racist element resides in the democratic party. Ha!
Racists have always belonged to the Dems. THEY after all, were the party of the KKK!
Here’s a crazy idea. How about if we choose the best and most qualified candidates for the job. Would that not be a good way to advance our countries interests? Away with “diversity.” Choose the best people for the job.
The national obsession with “diversity” is not serving the country well. We’re sliding back to the days of racial quotas, where a person’s qualifications and merit is secondary to the color of his or her skin.
US District Court Judges reflect America. 71% white, 14% black, 10% hispanic, 3% asian,
US Circuit Court Judges 75% white, 13% black, 14% hispanic, 3% asian
As to difference between Obama and Trump, it’s 1 less for black and 1 less for hispanic and 1 more for asian.
Obama has appointed 1/3 of all current active judges and his % of white judges was 69%
https://fas.org/sgp/crs/misc/R43426.pdf
Evidently ‘Schumer’ is the one fixated on race. You would think a Jew from NY would know better than to get his victim cards confused. He’s been cut such a wide birth that he’s starting to think a little too much of himself.
Whenever I hear the word racist, I will think of Chuckie. Here is a racist of the highest order. You might as well resign now, and get it over with Chuckie.
How about the Senate unseating Schmuck Schumer because he is Jewish? Wonder how that gander sauce would taste?
I’d love to see his face, if someone DID suggest that “sorry schumer, but you have to go.. We have way to many white folk in congress!”
Were Justice Thomas not already a justice, they would not vote for him, nor would they vote for Ben Carson, Thomas Sowell, Walter Williams or Evan Nappen were they all otherwise qualified. I’m reasonably certain they’d vote for Fauxahontas Warren, GloZell Green, Linda Sarsour or Michelle Obama regardless of their lack of qualification.
What’s race go to do with qualifications?? Schumer (D) is looking more and more pathetic. Looking for nickles on the floor.
So Democrats are racists for not voting for Quattlebaum but the Republicans aren’t racists for refusing to confirm black nominees who were just as qualified as Quattlebaum leaving the seat vacant for over three years?
When one has been a GOP election judge or poll watcher (or polecat watcher) in an all-black precinct, and then seen the Republican candidate get six votes out of 528 counted by the tabulator, one questions the black community’s commitment to “diversity.”
For about 70 years the Black vote was solidly Republican which is one reason laws were passed in the South barring them from voting. From the Great Depression through the 1970s the Black vote gradually migrated towards the Democrats.
In 1960 Kennedy and Nixon each won about half the Black vote. After LBJ pushed through the Voting Rights Act with significant Republican support {Senate 30-2 House 112-24} Southern Democrats who opposed the Act in both Houses started changing parties.
Edward Brooke, the first Black of the 20th Century, was a Republican.
What Schumer wants are judges who will try to legislate from the bench rather than follow the law as written. Sorry Chuck, there is a new sheriff in town and his legacy will be jurists who follow the law of the land.
Ya know Chucky, since you’re so obsessed with diversity, vice merit, why don’t you do your diversity duty…resign from the Senate and promote a non-white to replace you! The Donkey Party’s leading dumb ***.
The most important criteria in who should be serving on the bench is not their color or nationality. The most important thing is whether or not they will rule according to the Constitution. Maybe the next time Schumer is up for re-election no one should vote for him because he is white. However, a better reason to not vote for him is because he is a moron.