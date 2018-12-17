Schumer, Democrats: Trump should understand ‘he is not going to get the wall in any form’

The two sides showed no sign of willingness to compromise Sunday, with just four days left to broker an agreement before the federal government partially shuts down.
“We should not let a temper tantrum — threats — push us in the direction of doing something even our Republican colleagues know is wrong,” Senate Minority Leader Charles E. Schumer told NBC.
The New York Democrat said Republicans in Congress “have to have the guts” to tell the president he’s wrong for refusing to fund the government unless he gets $5 billion for his border wall.
“President Trump should understand there are not the votes for the wall in the House or the Senate. He is not going to get the wall in any form,” he said.
And the top Democrat on the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee Rep. Elijah Cummings, Maryland Democrat, said voters want the government to help them, not hurt them, suggesting a shutdown will politically damage Republicans.
“Whenever I hear a president say to the American people at Christmastime, ‘I am going to shut down your government,’ it pains me because I know it’s going to make a bad Christmas for a lot of people,” he told CNN.
But White House adviser Stephen Miller said Mr. Trump will do “whatever is necessary” to get the money to build the border wall.
“They can either choose to fight for Americans — working class — or to promote illegal immigration. You can’t do both,” Mr. Miller said of Democrats in an interview Sunday with CBS.
Congress is running up against a Friday deadline to finish funding the government, with several news reports suggesting they may look to a short-term “continuing resolution” that funds the government at current levels to get them past the holidays and into the new year.
Sen. Susan Collins, Maine Republican, told ABC she wants to see lawmakers take up a proposal that provided $2.5 billion this year and over the next 10 years for border security, which would fund a border fence, increase technology and patrol agents along the southern border.
“There is absolutely no excuse to shut down government on this issue or any issue. I have suggested we revisit a compromise proposal we brought forward earlier this year,” she said on Sunday, breaking with her party’s leader.
House Minority Leader Rep. Nancy Pelosi and Mr. Schumer have offered Mr. Trump two other options, and they both include some money — roughly $1.3 billion — for the wall.
But it remains unclear whether the president will accept any compromise after his televised stand off with the two Democratic leaders in the Oval Office last week, where he demanded the $5 billion and claimed he isn’t afraid to shut down the government.
“I am proud to shut down the government for border security,” Mr. Trump said.
I really don’t care what Schumer says. We ELECTED TRUMP WITH A MANDATE.
We already have laws that make it a FELONY to enter illegally. We also KNOW that in order to stay here almost 100% of illegal aliens steal Social Security Numbers (a felony) and proved themselves with false identification (another felony). Most of them pay no taxes and work under the table even if they have their own businesses (SS and TAX FRAUD).
We need to ENFORCE the laws that we have. We need Joint Congress to understand that it is the RESPONSIBILITY of the PRESIDENT to assure enforcement of laws as well as the OATH of every elected Senator and Congressman.
The Supreme Court has already ruled (mid 1800’s) that in order to have BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP 1. The federal government must have agreed to permanent status 2. The parent must have intent to be a permanent resident. No person simply BORN in the USA is a citizen. It actually takes MUCH more than that. There are many other requirements.
The issue is NOT law, that exists. The Issue is that we have politicians that will not obey thier own oath.
I believe it is time to send them all to PRISON for violation of that oath when they openly disobey the law.
Why is he talking at Trump? We The People demand a secure border.
Pity the morons who keep electing Schumer don’t seem to agree.
Schumer should understand ‘he is not going to get a funding bill passed in any form’.
Trump has the literal, Constitutional, uncontested power to veto any spending bill. And he’s not afraid to use it.
Last year, Trump played nice and did the polite thing. No Wall. This year Trump is going to bash them over the heads with a big sledge hammer.
We’ll see what holds out longer – Trump’s will or Schumer’s head. Time for some Jiffy Pop.
Too late Chuck. He already has a wall in places. So you’ve already failed. Just admit defeat and build the wall.
When given a self-serving Democrat a choice between having to remain in Washington during the Christmas Holy days to defy the Wall and the WILL of THE PEOPLE,,,, or beating feet out of town after approving and spending $5 billion more of the taxpayer’s money, just consider it money in the bag and a done deal. To defeat a Liberal, just give them two alternatives,,,,one easy and self-serving, and the pother painful and self-sacrificing, and they will take the path of least resistance every time.
What you call a wall, i barely call a dent in the mass invasion of this country.
The rat-faced Senator from New York is nothing more than a communist party apparatchik. He has done nothing for New York or the rest of the country except to foment division and race-baiting. Schumer is a disgrace to his religion and his people. He reminds me of a kapo, who was a Jewish traitor that worked the concentration camps for the Nazi SS during WWII because the SS didn’t have enough troops to administer the camps. He is selling this country down the river for money and power, like any other tinpot tyrant.
Well, Chucky, if our govt will not do whatever necessary to protect & defend the sovereignty & national security of USA then our govt isn’t worth spit & may as well shut down & go home anyway.
Only an illegitimate & rogue US govt hell bent on gaining foreign citizen voting power &/or cheap labor would sacrifice our national security & sovereignty, bankrupt our legal citizens & fracture our society with a polyglot of languages and non-assimilated crime ridden no-go zone welfare dependent foreign communities within US.
Bottom line is a US govt that brazenly & defiantly defends & supports the unrestricted entry by unlimited numbers of uneducated & uninvited foreign citizens who demand equal rights, welfare & now even voting power same as afforded to US citizens all at our expense & societal disintegration is a govt that is de facto subversive, if not outright treasonous, and should not be tolerated, much less funded to continue it’s criminal malfeasance & betrayal of it’s legal citizens.
I would replace “shut down and go home…” “..be overthrown and replaced with one that better protects the interests of the citizens of the republic.”
So would I, Max. IF THEY WON’T do what their mandate under the constitution is, TO DEFEND THIS NATION, they don’t deserve to be serving it.
These worthless ***** in the dnc say there is no need to shutdown the government for anything including that rino Collins yet when O hom o shut down the government how many times? they were all for it and if I’m not mistaking, it happened around Christmas time as well! Arrest all of these career politicians and send them to Guantanamo for allowing the trash to enter across our borders illegally and fighting for the illegal aliens instead of working for the American people and obeying American law as well as their lies to uphold the constitution!!!
Trump should wait until the last minute then tell Schumer he will take $4 billion in compromise and do the rest ($1 Billion) out of the military expenses already approved. Of course once the deal is done, we just have a usual $20 Billion military cost over-run as our military corps of engineers built the wall from sea to shining sea. Beat the double crossing Bozo’s at their own game. “Won’t get the wall in any form”??,,,,,well twisted is the only form Schumer gravitates to and understands.” He suffers from Peyronie’s disease of the human brain.
OR add 5 bill to the mil budget, and have the ACA and seabees build it.
Plan B would work nicely.
100% of ALL congressional Salaries, INCLUDING STAFF is STOPPED IMMEDIATELY, and RETROACTIVE to the day President Trump was sworn in.
BOTH houses and BOTH political Partys have blocked any effort to DO THEIR JOBS!
ANY, and ALL retirement payments are likewise null and void because the WALL WASN’T BUILD 60 YEARS AGO.
WHEN THE WALL IS FULLY FUNDED AND BUILT, congressional salaries will return, but WITHOUT ANY RETIREMENT PACKAGES!
WE, THE PEOPLE were NOT “represented’ during the negotiations between greedy people and other greedy people to STEAL FROM WE, THE TAXPAYERS!
I’d include congressional RETIREMENT PAY.
AND ONCE the cut’s done, ELIMINATE the law that says “unless congress votes to NOT do so, they will always get a pay rise, once a year”.
MAKE THAT LAW SAY ” As of today, Everyone in congress takes an immediate 95% pay cut.
AND from here on, if Anyone in congress wishes a pay rise, they need to ge the voters in the state they represent to say Yes they deserve the raise, by a 2/3rds vote. Otherwise NO PAY RAISE. And this can only be done once EVERY OTHER year.
Not even the Barry Obama was for when he was a “senator” Chuckie? Not even thought you publicly stated that you were against illegal immigration? Your hatred for Trump and America knows no bounds!
How the Democrats keep coming up with these anti-security, pro-drugs, pro-terrorism leaders is beyond all comprehension.
It is up to us true Americans who see what illegal drugs, criminal invasion, terrorists, sex traffickers, and gangs are doing to our communities to stop their white collar enablers.
If the Dems can get Flynn, Repubs can get Schumer for something.
these so called politicians who run this country think they are gods and we the people dont matter.
our votes dont matter,our constitution dont matter,rule of law dont matter,in other words game over!
The Democrats are exhibiting their typical compromise technique – “We get everything we want, you get nothing you want.” Except Trump isn’t willing to budge. Time to flood social media with the simple statement “The Democrats were for border control before they were against border control, but now they want some border control, just not too much – And that is why the DEMOCRATS WANT TO SHUT THE GOVERNMENT DOWN.”
If I recall correctly. only non-essentials will be furloughed (and get paid later) and they amount to what, 30% of the Federal Gov’t? The real question is WHY DO WE NEED THEM IF THEY ARE frigging NON-ESSENTIAL??!!
Everyone of you should buy a yellow vest and start wearing it…show them the numbers of people who approve of President Trump and want the wall built. Mine arrived today from Amazon.
SHUT IT DOWN!
It is the best proof of what a burden it is in our lives
Economic output will dramatically increase
No one wants the wild, wild west of an economy but no one wants, and few realize, the government is strangling
When the government operates it is in competition, unfairly, with everyone else and the way it syphons off the money causes the circulation to be short-circuited
Shut it down and prosper
We are not asking Chuck, we the people DEMAND it.